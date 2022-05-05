Hester leads Collegiate girls lacrosse past state champs Douglas Freeman in Frankie Woolwine benefit game

Collegiate girls lacrosse senior attacker Reynolds Hester possessed the ball below the goal on the right side during the first half of the Cougars matchup with Douglas Freeman Wednesday night.

Junior attacker Claiborne Dillard set an off-ball pick to free up senior midfielder Amani Kimball-McKavish.

Hester fed Kimball-McKavish, who did a high fake and ducked below the keeper to score and put her Cougars up 6-2 in the waning moments of the first half at Freeman.

Collegiate was at that point in control of what turned out to be an 11-4 victory for the LIS champs and VISAA runners-up over the reigning Class 5 champions in a marquee local girls lacrosse showdown.

Cougars coach Christina Dobson said her team has been working on foundational defense, and that commitment came to fruition Wednesday against one of the area's strongest attacking sides.

"They have some very strong attackers, so just doing foundational good defense, quick slides, sending doubles early and taking care of the ball was a theme for us," Dobson said.

Hester scored a game-high four goals and dished out two assists. Kimball-McKavish scored two, and Freeman junior midfielder Ella Davis netted a pair of goals to pace the Mavericks.

Dobson said Hester and Kimball-McKavish have "stepped up in terms of leadership" for her side. Both seniors said sticking to their defensive game plan was vital facing Freeman's talented attackers.

"Our game plan was just make contact early, send the second slide, make sure we held them and forced them out," Kimball-McKavish said.

The physicality of the match didn't deter the Cougars defensively, Hester added.

"We had a lot of yellow cards, and I think we did a good job of staying in it a man down despite the yellow cards," Hester said. "So I was really proud of everyone."

Both Kimball-McKavish and Hester lauded the play of junior keeper Avery Greenberg, saying she was key in limiting Freeman's offensive opportunities.

Greenberg recovered from a concussion earlier in the season to return to play.

"Avery stepped up huge," Dobson said of her keeper. "It's been great to see her get back into it and gain confidence."

Dobson highlighted the play of senior defender Ellie Smith, and Hester said the Cougars "have a lot of freshmen that have really stepped up this season," including Celie Shield and Betsy Clarke, both of whom scored Wednesday.

"They've gotten a lot of minutes and have made their mark on the team with a lot of confidence," Hester said. "I feel like we have a good future."

The game proceeded a boys lacrosse matchup between the same schools, part of the sixth annual memorial lacrosse games to benefit The Frankie Woolwine Story, an initiative honoring a Freeman student and lacrosse player who was killed in a single car accident in August of 2016 at 16 years old.

The Frankie Challenge, according to its website, "exists to urge students to stop and think about the grave consequences of driving under the influence."

Mavericks coach Christina D'Angelo praised Davis and East Carolina recruit Grace Moore, a junior midfielder who had five draw controls. Senior midfielder and captain Lucy Larkin had a standout goal on a long run from midfield and controlled five ground balls. And junior keeper Zara Issak had 10 saves.

D'Angelo and Dobson are friends, and the former their programs look forward to playing the matchup every year to support the cause in honor of Woolwine.

"It's a cool time in the season to have a VISAA team play a VHSL team, we look at it like it's in honor of a cause bigger than ourselves," D'Angelo said.

"So many of the girls are friends in the community. It just feel like a great time to take a breath in May and think about a bigger picture here and play for something that's important."

---------------------------------------------------

Collegiate 6 5 - 11

Douglas Freeman 3 1 - 4

Goals - COL: Reynolds Hester 4, Amani Kimball-McKavish 2, Celie Shield 2, Betsy Clarke 1, Claiborne Dillard 1, Heidi Albrecht 1; DSF: Ella Davis 2, Bridget Wilson, Lucy Larkin.

Assists - COL: Reynolds Hester 2