High school 🏈: Abernethy engineers game-winning drive to lead No. 9 Manchester past L.C. Bird

Pressure? Are you kidding?

Why would there be pressure when you’re down a touchdown, you’re on the road, and all you have to do is engineer a 69-yard drive in the final 2:21 when your opponent is throwing every weapon in its arsenal at you?

Oh, and by the way, you’re a freshman quarterback who just recently turned 15 years old.

Truth be told, Landen Abernethy, the rookie in question, lives for challenges like that.

“I loved it,” he said moments after he drilled a pinpoint, 15-yard touchdown pass to a closely guarded Ty’ee Stephens in the corner of the end zone with 32.4 seconds remaining Friday to lead Manchester (5-1 and No. 9 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10) to a heart-stopping 23-22 victory over L.C. Bird at Dutchman Stadium.

“It’s what you play the sport for. If it’s not what you like, then you shouldn’t be playing sports.”

In a passionately contested battle of wills fought almost exclusively in the trenches, Bird (4-2) took a 22-16 lead 2:27 from the end when Alvin Townes-Fox scored his third touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to end an 11-play, 77-yard drive, then converted the point-after attempt.

After Kyree Richardson returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Lancers’ 31, coach Tom Hall sent Abernethy into the breach to execute the 2-minute drill.

He struggled at first, then on a last-chance fourth-and-11 connected with Richardson for 21 yards and a first down at Bird’s 49.

Emboldened, he hit Justice Thompson for 6 yards to the 43, then Stephens for 15 and a first down to the 28, then scrambled from the pocket for 13 yards to the 15.

“It’s trusting my teammates and coaches,” said Abernethy, who’s 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. “We rep this stuff so much in practice that it’s second nature. It’s not like I did most of the work. My receivers made good plays on the ball when it was in the air.”

On first down from the 15 and the clock ticking, Stephens ran a fade route to the right. Under a ferocious rush, Abernethy let it fly.

“Ball was in the air, one-on-one, I had to make the catch,” said Stephens, a 6-1, 170-pound senior. “Close game. Atmosphere. It was amazing.”

With the score tied at 22, Jon Davis, who had earlier kicked a 38-yard field goal, nailed the point-after out of Jason Wright’s hold.

“Don’t think,” Davis said. “Stay calm. Just make the kick. It’s routine. Just look at the ball. Hit it right in the middle. When I first hit it, I knew it was going in.”

The run-centric Skyhawks amassed 374 yards of offense (327 on the ground) and 13 first downs on 58 attempts. La’Tavion Lowe rushed 23 times for 145 yards and Townes-Fox 16 times for 144 yards. The Lancers answered with defensive sets that had as many as six linemen in the box.

“Their linemen are huge,” said Lancers junior linebacker James Howard. “They have some big backs. We had to stop their power to the sideline. That was all they were doing. We had to stuff the A and B gaps and tackle low.”

Manchester accounted for 343 yards and 12 first downs on 49 plays. Abernethy went 10 for 19 for 143 yards. Devin Bryant rushed 14 times for 146 yards.

“We needed a game like this as a young football team,” Hall said. “Besides the buzz saw of Highland Springs [which dispatched Manchester 48-7], we haven’t been punched in the mouth, per se.

“We needed to see if we had the character to come back from adversity, and we did.”

Manchester 6 7 3 7 – 23

L.C. Bird 0 7 7 8 – 22

Man – Stephens 27 pass from Abernethy (kick failed)

LCB – Townes-Fox 1 run (Samayoa-Paiz kick)

Man – Byerson 11 pass from Wright (Davis kick)

LCB – Townes-Fox 78 run (Samayoa-Paiz kick)

Man – FG Davis 38

LCB – Townes-Fox 1 run (Townes-Fox run)

Man – Stephens 15 pass from Abernethy (Davis kick)

RUSHING

Man – Bryant 14-146, Abernethy 2-14, Wright 9-13, Plantin 1-minus 3; LCB – Lowe 23-145, Townes-Fox 16-144, Lewis 7-19, Amin 3-14, Gaskin 2-5.

PASSING

Man – Abernethy 10-19-0-143, Wright 3-4-0-30; LCB – Hendrickson 2-5-0-32, Amin 1-2-0-14.

RECEIVING