High school all-region teams

Softball
Class 5, Region B
Player of the year: Emerson Aiken, Glen Allen
Coach of the year: Chris Cauthorne, Glen Allen
First team: Pitchers: Aiken; Cassie Grizzard, Midlothian; Hailey Butler, Varina; Catcher: Teagan Baulsir, Deep Run; 1st base: Meredith Collier, Glen Allen; 2nd base: Taylor Cochrane, Glen Allen; 3rd base: Sydney Flores, Deep Run; Shortstop: Abbie Campbell, Midlothian; Outfielder: Sydney Blackwell, Mills Godwin; Amanda Lanyon, Midlothian; Elisa Smith, Deep Run; Grace Tharp, Glen Allen; DP-Flex: Shelby Godfrey, Prince George; Utility: Madison Williams, Clover Hill
Second team: Pitchers: Kara Hammock, Atlee; Ivy Ray, Mills Godwin; Brianna Branch, Matoaca; Catcher: Sydney Shaffer, Mills Godwin; 1st base: Ellie Herdon, Midlothian; Casey Stapleton, Hermitage; 2nd base: Emma Fredenburg, Mills Godwin; 3rd base: Kaylee Garner, Glen Allen; Shortstop: Kelly Ayer, Atlee; Outfielder: Logan Dillon, Deep Run; Jailyn Myrick, Prince George; Chloie Bickhart, Matoaca; DP-Flex: Elisa Gonzalez-Petis, Matoaca; Utility: Candace Carter, Manchester
Third team: Pitchers: Allie Hazlegrove, Douglas Freeman; Catcher: Lena Happen, Manchester; 1st base: Carsen Sanders, Atlee; 2nd base: Sadie Dempster, Manchester; 3rd base: Maggie Hiatt, Mills Godwin; Shortstop: Charlotte Boswell, Deep Run; Outfielder: Peyton Simmons, Glen Allen; Ellie Mulligan, Midlothian; Caroline Tilley, Atlee; Rhiannon Jones, Mills Godwin; DP-Flex: Chelsea Witz, Deep Run; Utility: Alana Collier, Deep Run
Class 3, Region A
Player of the year: Gracie Ellis, New Kent
Coach of the year: Maria Bates, New Kent
First team
Pitchers: Ellis, New Kent; Hannah Maltos, Tabb; Brooke Hartman, Colonial Heights; Catcher: Jessica Taggart, New Kent; 1B: Emily Angel, Tabb; 2B: Catherine Alderson, Colonial Heights; 3B: Jamie Hammer, Tabb; SS: Jordan Brown, Tabb; OF: McKenna Mueller, New Kent; Peyton Penland, Tabb; Kaylee Coker, Park View; Norah Murray, New Kent; Utility: Madison Faries, Colonial Heights; DP Flex: Haley Auche, York
Second team
Pitchers: Hayleigh Presson, Lakeland; Catcher: Brooke Howe, Lakeland; Emma Coldsnow, Tabb; 1B: Jordyn Jackson, Park View; 2B: Morgan Berg, New Kent; 3B: Aubrey Stephan, York; SS: Haley Baker, New Kent; OF: Savannah Lindenfield, Colonial Heights; Micaela Brown, York; Brianna Brooks, Tabb; Addison Rowe, New Kent; Utility: Mckynsi Pitts, Southampton; DP Flex: Kennedy Ziglar, New Kent
Baseball
Class 5, Region B
Player of the year: Carter Lovasz, Midlothian
Coach of the year: Josh Gentry, Mills Godwin
First team: Pitchers: Carter Lovasz, Midlothian; Jaden Kinsler, Glen Allen; Traylor DuVal, J.R. Tucker; Catcher: George Gustafson, Mills Godwin; 1st base: Konner Eaton, Prince George; 2nd base: Cole Powers, Mills Godwin; Shortstop: Carter Lovasz, Midlothian; 3rd base: Andrew Harris, Glen Allen; Outfield: Eli Brooks, Glen Allen; Kyle Berkeley, Mills Godwin; Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman; Utility: Macho Santiago, Douglas Freeman; DH: Luke Jennette, Douglas Freeman
Second team: Pitchers: Jackson Beale, Douglas Freeman; Mark Schweickert, J.R. Tucker; Trent Pulliam, Mills Godwin; Catcher: Jack Copeland, Midlothian; 1st base: Chris Johnson, Glen Allen; 2nd base: Trey Shelton, Douglas Freeman; Shortstop: Ethan Brooks, Glen Allen; 3rd base: Luke Calveric, Mills Godwin; Outfield: Lucas Bauer, Glen Allen; Garrett Mason, Mills Godwin; Tanner Clements, Matoaca; Utility: Jordan Banks, L. C. Bird; DH: Justin Tobin, Mills Godwin
Third team: Pitchers: Jack Hiatt, Mills Godwin; Zack Easton, Hermitage; Justin Journette, Hermitage; Catcher: Ryan Fahy, Matoaca; 1st base: Jacob Kinney, Hermitage; Shortstop: Ryan Schwarz, Deep Run; 3rd base: Cole Feldman, Midlothian; Outfield: Justin Journette, Hermitage; Conor Harrington, Midlothian; Traylor DuVal, J.R. Tucker; Utility: Chance Muir, Mills Godwin; DH: Nathan Harrison, L. C. Bird
Class 3, Region A
Player of the year: Luke Hanson, Lafayette
Coach of the year: Matt Mills
First team: Pitchers: Hanson, Lafayette; Kaden Hilburger, Tabb; Nick Redman, New Kent; Catcher: Xavier Martin, Tabb; 1B: Josh Prinzel, Tabb; 2B: Mason Warren, Colonial Heights; 3B: Trevor Hebner, Colonial Heights; SS: Hanson, Lafayette; OF: Blake Witt, Colonial Heights; Hilburger, Tabb; Michael Adams, Tabb; Carson Seely, New Kent; Utility: Zach Miller, Colonial Heights; DH: Tyler Myers, Colonial Heights
Second team
Pitchers: Gavin Richardson, New Kent; Alex Chini, Colonial Heights; Tucker Love, Tabb; Catcher: South McDowell, Lafayette; 1B: Jakobe Little, Lakeland; 2B: Nick Wiles, New Kent; 3B: Price Whitaker, Lafayette; SS: Love, Tabb; OF: Nathan Yeary, Southampton; Tanner Wells, Tabb; Jack Swynford, New Kent; Mason Cumbie, Hopewell; Utility: Gavin Richardson, New Kent; DH: Aaron Wright, Lakeland
Boys lacrosse
Class 5, Region B
Players of the year: Matt McCabe, Douglas Freeman; Gavin Jones, Douglas Freeman
Coach of the year: John Neal, Douglas Freeman
First team
Attack: McCabe, Douglas Freeman; Dell Vidunas, Douglas Freeman; Kevin Miller, Atlee; Nick Krug, Deep Run; Blake Wyman, Deep run; Midfielder: Jones, Douglas Freeman; Wyatt Teyssier, Douglas Freeman; Connor Bade, Atlee; Charlie Martin, Douglas Freeman; Alex Bott, Douglas Freeman; Nate Elkin, Douglas Freeman; Defender: Drew Bryner, Douglas Freeman; Garrett Bralley, Atlee; Balin Goldbraith, Deep Run; Aidan Wilson, Douglas Freeman; Braden Eastman, Atlee; Goalkeeper: Aiden Stevenson, Midlothian
Second team
Attack: Travis Moore, Douglas Freeman; Ethan Slusher, Deep Run; Jace Wheeler, Atlee; Korey Polo, Glen Allen; Otto Waldbauer, Midlothian; Midfielder: Matt McNally, Deep Run; Brady Johnson, Manchester; Bo Kite, Deep Run; Wesley Hazzard, Midlothian; Ashton Lub, Midlothian; Michael Albanese, Deep Run; Defender: Luke Neely, Douglas Freeman; Pierce Strother, Glen Allen; Brian Nicks, Manchester; Brandon Royals, Midlothian; Jeffrey Klaiber, Midlothian; Goalkeeper: Seth Holtz, Douglas Freeman
Third team
Attack: Blake Longest, Midlothian; Jordan Pope, Manchester; Braeden Early, Midlothian; Austin White, Glen Allen; Tim Henrick, Mills Godwin; Midfielder: Sam Blackmon, Mills Godwin; Landon Honig, Glen Allen; Bryce Woodfin, Clover Hill; Ethan Mick, Matoaca; Dustin Hanshaw, Matoaca; Defender: Luke Shourds, Douglas Freeman; Peyton Graves, Clover Hill; Jackson Poe, Glen Allen; Julian Johnson, Mills Godwin; Weston Boom, Matoaca; Goalkeepers: Marc Ward, Atlee; Carter Strother, Glen Allen
Girls lacrosse
Class 5, Region B
Player of the year: Kerry Nease, Douglas Freeman
Coach of the year: Christina D'Angelo, Douglas Freeman
First team
Attack: Ariana Lanzo, Atlee; Lucy Larkin, Douglas Freeman; Julia Freeman, Atlee; Regan Provenzo, Deep Run; Midfielder: Nease, Douglas Freeman; Kate Miller, Atlee; Hanna Pawela, Deep Run; Landin Bostian, Mills Godwin; Grace Moore, Douglas Freeman; Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman; Elena Sorkin, Deep Run; Defender: Margaux Schimick, Douglas Freeman; Maddie Tomaszewski, Atlee; Amanda Krug, Deep Run; Alexandra Terrano, Mills Godwin; Goalkeeper: Amber Stallings, Mills Godwin
Second team
Attack: Caty Benton, Mills Godwin; Evie Gouldin, Douglas Freeman; Emma Jacoby, Douglas Freeman; Maddie Albanese, Deep Run; Midfielder: Ashley Karn, Atlee; Olivia Ritter, Atlee; Madison Colestock, Glen Allen; Ella Bowen, Deep Run; Riley Martin, Midlothian; Reagan Underwood, Midlothian; Anna Hensley-Sylvia, Mills Godwin; Defender: Meredith Paul, Douglas Freeman; Maddie Burke, Midlothian; Ella Davis, Douglas Freeman; Carly Deyo, Deep Run; Goalkeeper: Meg Laborne, Deep Run
Third team
Attack: Scarlett South, Midlothian; Lily Debruycker, Midlothian; Claire DeSouza, Douglas Freeman; Emma Zweblewski, Clover Hill; Midfielder: Grey Caplinger, Glen Allen; Destiny Smith, Clover Hill; Hayden Strausburg, Midlothian; Defender: Kiari Harris, Deep Run, senior; Chloe Burke, Midlothian, junior; Eyaya Fletcher, Deep Run; Aubri Ellis, Deep Run; Goalkeeper: Julia Baitinger, Atlee
Girls soccer
Class 5, Region B
Player of the year: Camryn Miller, Deep Run
Coach of the year: Bill Bartoszek, Douglas Freeman
First team: Forwards: Kiley Fitzgerald, Glen Allen; Ava Lohmann, Douglas Freeman; Walker Bristow, Douglas Freeman; Caley Shriner, Deep Run; Riley Cassidey, Mills Godwin; Midfield: Ashley Hemp, Douglas Freeman; Maggie Patten, Douglas Freeman; Sophie Stroud, Midlothian; Ava LeGault, Deep Run; Gianna Chrapek, Deep Run; Morgan Fisher, Glen Allen; Defense: Lacy Fisher, Douglas Freeman; Hannah Tittermary, Douglas Freeman; Genevieve Travers, Douglas Freeman; Maddie Strieffler, Deep Run; Julia Stephenson, Deep Run; Goalie: Miller
Second team: Forward: Kelli Coughlan, Glen Allen; Lauren Brokaw, Glen Allen; Megan Dwyer, Midlothian; Nina Franklin, Midlothian; Jess Ligon, Deep Run; Midfield: Belle Skelton, Atlee; Cailin Coetzee, Deep Run; Brianna Cassidy, Mills Godwin; Reagan Goodwyn, Mills Godwin; Abiayle Lynch, Glen Allen; Defense: Olivia Ewing, Glen Allen; Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Glen Allen; Madelyn Radtke, Midlothian; Alexis Pierce, Deep Run; Goalie: Maddie Campo, Clover Hill; Lauren Hargrove, Douglas Freeman
Third team: Forward: Abbey Follis, Matoaca; Brooke Davidson, Atlee; Erin Wasson, Midlothian; Faith Grabham, Mills Godwin; Katie Britton, Mills Godwin; Midfield: Jayde Van Buskirk, Prince George; Hailey Walker, J.R. Tucker; Allyson Booth, Matoaca; Chloe Martin, Matoaca; Kelsey Lee, Atlee; Defense: Nikki Ressler, Glen Allen; Lauren Zenvik, Midlothian; Grace Knisely, Prince George; Chloe Borchers, Mills Godwin; Morgan Shupack, Deep Run; Goalie: Riya Patel, J.R. Tucker; Sarah Robinson, Atlee
Class 3, Region A
Player of the year: Brooke Potter, Lafayette
Coach of the year: Kellie Ernst, Lafayette
First team: Forwards: Potter; Krista Anderson, York; Elana Petrone, Colonial Heights; Sydney King, Lafayette; Grace Cox, York. Midfielders: Audrey Atwell, York; Aubrey Case, Tabb; Emma Moyer, Lafayette; Tess Synowski, Colonial Heights; Jenny Calderon, York. Defenders: Abby Brown, York; Reagan Hunt, Lafayette; Emma Nickol, Tabb; Julia Spaine, Colonial Heights; Sam Stanley, Tabb. Goalie: Abbie Pryor, Colonial Heights.
Second team: Forwards: Brenda Ortega, Hopewell; Savannah Payne, York; Kaitlyn Drake, New Kent; DanayJah Padilla, Phoebus; Emma Grant, New Kent. Midfield: Mikayla Grant, Lakeland; Olivia Phillips, Tabb; Kylie Jackson, Hopewell; Mea Piccone, New Kent; Sam Lynch, Lafayette. Defenders: Emma Erie, Lakeland; Emma Brooks, York; Naiya Holt, York; Jasmin Piggott, Lafayette; Akuabata Ezenekwe, Colonial Heights; Kendall Abercrombie, York. Goalie: Ashley Hunt, York.