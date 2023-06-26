Senior high school baseball standouts from around the commonwealth will congregate in Richmond at The Diamond on Wednesday in the first-of-it-kind Virginia Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Former Trinity Episcopal coach and current executive director of the VBCA Tim Merry spearheaded the effort to bring the game to RVA.

Merry said the area has in the past hosted All-Star games for public school seniors, but Wednesday's contest, set for a 5 p.m. first pitch, is a new iteration of the concept which includes both public and private school seniors from across Virginia.

"I felt it was the right time for us to get involved, and to change it a little bit, incorporate private school seniors and homeschool players as well," Merry said.

"To come out with this this year, I was very pleased with the participation that we got."

The VBCA, which is about six years old, encompasses six regions across the state, and incorporates baseball coaches at all levels, from little league to high school, college and even the pros.

"Any baseball coach, we feel compelled to unite, educate, develop and support," Merry said. "Coaches at all levels."

VHSL, VISAA and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rules prohibit juniors or underclassmen from participating in such contests, so the game is exclusive to outgoing seniors.

The Team Blue and Team Red rosters have a strong Richmond-area concentration, from VISAA Division II player of the year Michael Lewis (Steward) to VHSL Class 4 player of the year Nolan Williamson (Hanover) and many more from strong local programs such as Benedictine, Atlee, St. Christopher's, Douglas Freeman, Deep Run, Mills Godwin and Mechanicsville.

But Merry and a committee invited some of the top players from an assortment of the state's elite programs, including VISAA Division I champs Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach) and VHSL Class 6 winners James Madison (Fairfax).

"We've got a tremendous amount of support here in Richmond," Merry said, adding that the nomination process began in early May and ended in early June before Merry's committee of coaches sat down and put the teams together, pulling selections from more than 100 nominations.

"But we tried to select players geographically to cover the biggest parts of the state. There were a number of considerations there, and same with coaches. We tried to get coaches from the beach, from Northern Virginia, from the far west and coaches from the south.

"We do have a great group, and I'm really pleased with it."

Team Blue will be coached by James Madison's "Pudge" Gjormand, Walsingham Academy's Ian Heisel, Central VA Patriots' Nick Lauronzan and Chillhowie's Jeff Robinson.

Team Red is led by Potomac School's Eric Crozier, Highland School's Micah Higgins, Hanover's Tyler Kane and Ocean Lakes' Pete Zell.

Admission is $10 for all except children under 10 years old, who get in free. A number of sponsorship options ranging from $100 "single" to $1,000 "Grand Slam" are available for fans wishing to support the VBCA and gain added amenities like a T-shirt, video board shoutout and press box interview.

For the players, the experience is essentially a full-day camp. They report to The Diamond at 11 a.m. before engaging in fielding drills and batting practice leading up to the game.

At 4 p.m., state champions of all levels will be recognized. Around 8 p.m. after the game ends, The Diamond will host a post-game hospitality period.

Merry lauded the support of Flying Squirrels chief operating officer Todd "Parney" Parnell, who facilitated the process of bringing the game to The Diamond.

"Parney is the ultimate giver, just a genuine guy," Merry said, adding that Parnell made a presentation about how to market and generate excitement and resources in the baseball world back at the first VBCA convention in Charlottesville in 2018.

"We've just stayed in great touch, and he's been very helpful. ... We checked the schedule, the Squirrels were away (this week), they've been very supportive since the get-go."

With a strong note of excitement in his voice, Merry added that the All-Star game will be run similar to a Squirrels game, with a production crew, announcers, music, sound effects, scoreboard and video board operation and camera crew.

"For a high school baseball player to walk out on that field and play, it should be a thrill," he said.

"That's what sports is about a lot, especially high school sports, creating those memories. And they last a lifetime."

