High school 🏈: Barber's heroics, dominant D-line help No. 9 Benedictine overcome miscues to down VISAA rival St. Christopher's

Wes Buleza threw up a prayer, and Freddy Barber answered with aplomb.

It was fourth-and-goal at the St. Christopher's 17-yard line with 4:19 to play in the fourth quarter of a Saturday afternoon game the Saints at that point led 10-7 and had controlled throughout, largely thanks to a bevvy of Cadets turnovers.

Needing some 11th-hour magic to turn the tide in the local VISAA rivalry, Buleza dropped back and looked immediately to the right corner of the end zone, where Barber was jockeying for position, one-on-one with his defender.

The Benedictine QB tossed up a well-placed jump ball. And Barber, his defender's arms draped all over him, hauled it in, spinning to the ground to give the Cadets their first lead at 13-10.

A black-and-red-clad St. Christopher's student section that had been raucous all afternoon fell silent, and a white-and-green clad Benedictine cheering section that had let out its fair share of groans over the course of the contest went wild as it sent clouds of chalk into the air.

Ryker Cook carried into the end zone from 12 yards out a couple minutes later, and Khamari Veney sealed the deal with an interception returned for a touchdown to give No. 9-ranked Benedictine (4-1) a come-from-behind, 26-10 road win over previously unbeaten St. Chris (4-1).

"When I caught that ball I said 'This is it, we're going to win this game,'" said a breathless Barber. "We knew we were playing St. Chris and they were going to be a good football team. We had to prepare right and work hard."

The Saints led 3-0 at halftime on the strength of a dominant defensive effort led by senior linebacker Kirk George (nine tackles) and 27-yard field goal by Jack Slokker.

Then, as the sun peeked its way through menacing clouds on a warm early-fall afternoon shockingly well suited for football considering the week's mass schedule adjustments, Jacob Zollar, who was all over the field for the Saints, made an acrobatic grab on the Benedictine 4-yard line.

Henry Omohundro finished off the drive a couple plays later on a 1-yard TD run to make it 10-0 with 5 minutes to go in the third quarter, and the St. Christopher's stands were in full throat with their rivals backed into a corner.

Despite its six first-half turnovers and inability to move the ball throughout the first half and into the third quarter, Benedictine didn't take long to respond.

Buleza found Riley Roarty open down the left sideline on a 64-yard bomb, and Roarty made a couple defenders miss on his way to the end zone to cut the deficit to 10-7 with 2:18 still to play in the third, and that was the last score before Barber's decisive TD.

"We said 'Hey look, we're making mistakes, lets just believe in one another, continue to play hard, not make mistakes and we were better in the second half,'" said Cadets coach Greg Lilly of the offensive turnaround and dominant finish to the game.

"You get a little bit of a second wind, you make a couple plays, you take the lead, after turning it over seven times, it does give you a little extra push."

Benedictine stayed in the game despite its early offensive struggles largely thanks to its dominant defensive line led by North Carolina recruit Joel Starlings, Richmond recruit TJ Baldwin and Jacob Moore. That trio spent ample time in the Saints backfield, blowing up plays and keeping St. Chris from finding much of an offensive rhythm itself.

"We're super close man, your years of experience, those are my guys (Starlings and Moore)," Baldwin said. "We're brothers from another mother, honestly."

Baldwin chuckled when asked about his reaction to Barber's touchdown.

"Freddy's a dog, Freddy is like that, stop sleeping on Freddy," a smiling Baldwin said as his teammates collected their gear and fans dispersed around him.

Baldwin added that conditioning was key in helping his Cadets finish as strongly as they did and pull away late, and that matchups with St. Chris mean "a lot" to him and his teammates.

"It's nothing new to be honest, it's all we do," Baldwin said with a grin.

Benedictine 0 0 7 19 - 26

St. Christopher's 3 0 7 0 - 10

StC - Slokker 27 FG

StC - Omohundro 1 run (Slokker kick)

Ben - Roarty 64 pass from Buleza (Howe kick)

Ben - Barber 17 pass from Buleza (kick failed)

Ben - Cook 12 run (Howe kick)

Ben - Veney 30 INT return (kick failed)

RUSHING

Ben - Cook 16-65, Boehling 3-42, Ngendakuriyo 7-33, Buleza 5-(-)2, Ogle 2-(-)9; StC - Kovanes 10-31, Nash 14-13, Zollar 3-6, Omohundro 2-4, Farley 2-1, Buono 1-1.

PASSING

Ben - Buleza 15-25-301-2-3, Ogle 0-1-0-0-0; Callahan 0-1-0-0-0; StC - Nash 8-18-100-0-2.

RECEIVING

Ben - Ngendakuriyo 5-77, Roarty 4-150, Puccinelli 2-32, Barber 2-21, Callahan 1-13, Cook 1-8; StC - Zollar 3-47, Buono 3-35, Kovanes 1-14, Hall 1-4.