Manchester and Thomas Dale girls basketball coaches Rasheed Wright and Pamela Walker talk on a weekly basis during the regular season.

But the good friends haven’t spoken during postseason play, as both knew the Lancers, No. 2 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and the top-ranked Knights were on a collision course to meet in the Region 6A tournament in a matchup many around the Richmond area have hoped for all season.

That showdown for local bragging rights will take place Monday at 4 p.m. at Norfolk Scope in the region title game after Wright’s Lancers dispatched Kellam (Virginia Beach) 58-29, and Walker’s Knights demolished Western Branch (Chesapeake) 75-36 Wednesday afternoon in the region semifinals.

“We’re dedicated, continually, to do the little things to raise the level of girls basketball,” Wright said of his relationship with Walker.

“I respect her basketball acumen and everything she’s done.”

Both teams advanced to the Class 6 tournament.

“It felt good to have a game that wasn’t as stressful as the James River game was,” said a laughing Wright, referencing Manchester’s nail-biting 64-60 first-round win.

This is Wright’s fourth year at Manchester. He said, since his staff took over, they’ve been working to get their girls to buy in to the possibility of reaching the state tournament.

“Now that we’ve accomplished it, it feels good.”

Wright isn’t sure of the last time Manchester reached the states. On the program’s banner in the Lancers’ gym, it lists region titles in 1981 and 2006.

“That’s something that I’ve shown the girls ever since we’ve been here, it’s a lot of blue space on that banner,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean there weren’t teams here, there were teams here every year. So I asked them ‘Do you want to be just more blue space? Or do you want to leave your mark.’

“We have a great group of kids that bought into that. By no means do we feel like we’ve finished the journey, but we are happy that we’re in the state tournament.”

Sophomore guard Rayne Wright spearheaded the Lancers’ onslaught against Kellam, finishing with 20 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds. Junior forward Mia Woolfolk controlled the paint with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Finley Weaver scored 9 and senior wing Olivia Wright 7.

“We look at scoring as a committee, of course we have some talented players,” Wright said, adding that Kellam struggled against his team’s defensive intensity.

“But we’re a whole team. We’re really just trying to find the best shot on the floor.”

Rasheed Wright was one of the first to congratulate Walker when she got the Dale job this summer. But he also knew that meant the Knights would become a more-formidable adversary.

“We figured we were on a collision course for each other sooner or later,” Wright said, adding that many of the girls on both teams have played against or with one another since a young age.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be competitive. These kids, we all know each other, I know their parents. I know they want to win, we want to win.

“But I also know that everybody wants to know who’s the better team between Thomas Dale and Manchester, so everybody will get a chance to see that on Monday.”

In Region 6A boys tourney, Cosby met Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) and Manchester faced Landstown (Virginia Beach) on Wednesday night. Those games ended too late to make this edition.

The boys Region 6A final will also be Monday at 6 p.m. at Norfolk Scope.

Elsewhere

Taking center stage Thursday will be the Region 5C girls semifinals, hosted by Glen Allen. The top-seeded Jaguars play No. 5-seed Mills Godwin at 6 p.m., followed by No. 2 L.C. Bird vs. No. 3 Highland Springs at 7:30.

The Region 4B girls and boys semifinals and Region 5C boys semifinals are Friday.

Midlothian will host the boys 5C semis, where No. 5 Hermitage will face No. 1 Glen Allen at 6 p.m. and No. 3 L.C. Bird squares off with No. 2 Highland Springs at 7:30.

The Region 4B semifinals are hosted by the higher seeds. On the boys side, No. 4 Matoaca visits No. 1 King George at 7 p.m., and No. 6 Dinwiddie plays at No. 2 Varina at 7.

In the girls 4B bracket, No. 5 Hanover is at No. 1 Eastern View (time TBD), and No. 3 Chancellor is at No. 2 Matoaca (time TBD).

Region 3A boys and girls quarterfinals were Wednesday night. Hopewell is the top seed in both brackets.

The 3A semifinals are Saturday and the championship Tuesday at Norfolk Scope.

