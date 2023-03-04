High school basketball playoffs

VHSL

GIRLS

Class 6

Friday's quarterfinal: Thomas Dale 53, Gainesville 52 (OT)

Thomas Dale thrives in overtime, sets up highly-anticipated rematch with Manchester Thomas Dale saw its seven-point halftime lead flip into a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter.

Friday's quarterfinal: Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50

Junior forward Mia Woolfolk controlled the paint as she has all season, scoring 26 points and tallying 11 rebounds and 7 blocks to lead the Lancers past the Yellowjackets.

Manchester kept Osbourn Park at arm's distance throughout the contest, as the Lancers led 14-7 after one quarter, 25-22 at the break and 38-32 after three. Sophomore guard Rayne Wright had 17 points and 4 assists.

Thomas Dale, No. 1 in the T-D Top 10, defeated No. 2-ranked Manchester 46-43 in the Region 6A final, the teams' only meeting this season.

Monday's semifinal: Manchester vs. Thomas Dale at Monacan High, 7 p.m.

Friday's championship: Siegel Center, 6 p.m.

Class 5

Friday's quarterfinal: Glen Allen 47, Massaponax 33

Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) has long had a tight hold on Class 5 girls basketball in Virginia.

So when coach Rick Brennan's Jaguars beat the Cavaliers 61-48 in January, it gave them the confidence to believe they belong among the state's elite.

"We played the part of 'Nobody in this building is going to expect us to win when we come in there,'" Brennan said of the win over PA, which is still alive in the semifinal on the other side of the Class 5 bracket.

"We played hard, played smart, made some shots and it was a great win for our program."

That belief continued to bear fruit Friday, as the Jags took down the Panthers at Unity Reed High behind 17 points from senior guard Cierra McGinlay and 16 points from sophomore point guard Sydney Worsham.

Sophomore wing Lindsey Shoulders scored 6, and Brennan lauded her intensity, saying "her body hit the floor probably double that amount [that she scored]." Sophomore forward Ava Johnson proved a key defensive and distributive presence, she leads the team in blocks (75) and assists (86) on the season.

"Our goal was to get to the ball first the whole night, and we did," Brennan said. "Everybody did a real nice job of doing that."

Glen Allen jumped out to a big early lead before Massaponax recovered to cut the advantage to 4 points at halftime. The Jags came out of halftime on fire, using a big third quarter to distance themselves from the Panthers, who never got close again.

Glen Allen has lost just twice all year, to Thomas Dale (56-37) and to L.C. Bird in the region final (48-33). The Jaguars will get a chance to avenge one of those defeats when they meet the Skyhawks again in Monday's semifinal. Brennan said it's the furthest his program has ever advanced in the state tournament.

"Bird's really, really good," Brennan said. "Chevette [Waller] has always been a great coach and always will be. They run their stuff precise.

"We're looking for a really good game against a really good team. So if we come to play, we hope to do well."

Friday's quarterfinal: L.C. Bird 41, William Fleming 38

The Skyhawks led 34-16 at halftime and, though the Colonels fought back with a smothering defensive effort in the second half, Bird held on behind Naval Academy recruit Kyah Smith (17 points).

Monday's semifinal: Glen Allen vs. L.C. Bird at Meadowbrook High, 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship: Siegel Center, 11 a.m.

Class 4

Friday's quarterfinal: King's Fork 78, Matoaca 42

Friday's quarterfinal: Hampton 45, Hanover 28

Class 2

Friday's quarterfinal: John Marshall 61, Strasburg 46

Monday's semifinal: Clarke County vs. John Marshall at Strasburg High, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's championship: Siegel Center, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS

Class 5

Friday's quarterfinal: Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 77, Glen Allen 56

Friday's quarterfinal: Highland Springs 62, Stone Bridge 58

Monday's semifinal: Highland Springs vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at William Fleming High, 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship: Siegel Center, 1 p.m.

Class 4

Friday's quarterfinal: Varina 69, Heritage 63

Blue Devils senior wing Myles Derricott, also a standout quarterback on the football field who is committed to play at Virginia Union, scored 27 points including a string of clutch free throws down the stretch to lead the reigning state champion Blue Devils back to the semifinals with a nail-biting win over the Region 4A runner-up Hurricanes.

Friday's quarterfinal: King's Fork 79, Matoaca 57

Monday's semifinal: Varina vs. King's Fork at Highland Springs High, 7 p.m.

Thursday's championship: Siegel Center, 8 p.m.

Class 3

Friday's quarterfinal: Hopewell 71, William Monroe 44

Junior guard Cameron Mise scored 21 points and added 8 rebounds and 3 steals to lead the Blue Devils in a blowout win over the Dragons.

Senior forward Sincere James scored 14 and grabbed 6 rebounds. Freshman guard Tyrease Hunter had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior guard Shawn Long contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds, and freshman 6-10, 230-pound center Jamese Jordan secured 8 rebounds as Hopewell led from start to finish after setting the tone with a 24-4 first quarter.

Monday's semifinal: Skyline vs. Hopewell at Warren County High, 7 p.m.

Friday's championship: Siegel Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2

Friday's quarterfinal: John Marshall 98, Strasburg 27

Monday's semifinal: John Marshall vs. Brunswick at Huguenot High, 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship: Siegel Center, 6:30 p.m.

VISAA

BOYS

Friday's Division II semifinal: No. 1 Highland 47, No. 4 Steward 41

Saturday's Division III final: No. 1 Fairfax Christian 53, No. 2 Life Christian 34

Saturday's Division IV final: No. 1 Banner Christian 66, No. 4 Hampton Christian Academy 61

GIRLS

Friday's Division II semifinal: No. 2 Miller 61, No. 3 Steward 54

Miller edges past Steward; Spartans' state run comes to an end Despite holding the lead for three quarters of the game, they were unable to stop the Mavericks from rallying back in the fourth quarter to give them the 61-54 win over Steward.