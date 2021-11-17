High school basketball tip-off: Unknowns abound for Richmond, Henrico schools returning to play

During the summer, those two players called Watts on a Saturday and asked him to take them out to eat. So they went to Buffalo Wild Wings, and discussed defining expectations for the Wildcats’ upcoming season.

“I told them, my program is going to look different postpandemic than it did prepandemic,” Watts said. “Some things, they may not understand why we’re doing it. But the onus was on them to make sure it got done. I’m holding them accountable for the other 10 [players] and making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Watts, like Harris, has focused more on fundamentals in practices leading up to the season. He’ll say terms like “V-cut,” and “triple threat,” and his players don’t know what he’s talking about.

“So you have to show them,” he said. “But the good thing about it is, you don’t have to unlearn any bad habits. You teach them the way you want it to be taught. And you keep repping it until it becomes second nature.”

Early in practices, one of Watts’ players told him he couldn’t wait for Watts to draw up a play on the whiteboard. The players are more excited than they’ve ever been to take the court, Watts said.