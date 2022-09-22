High school football games for Thursday

Petersburg at Hopewell

Thursday: 7 p.m.

About Petersburg: The Crimson Wave is off to a 3-0 start for the second time since 2008. They have beaten Booker T. Washington 20-14, Armstrong 50-12 and John Marshall 62-6. Stanley Green has thrown for 433 yards and six TDs (two interceptions), and Rayjuan Traynham leads the running game with 287 yards on 50 carries. Zahmarie White-Muhammad has 156 yards and three TDs receiving. Kelvontay Carson has 207 yards receiving.

About Hopewell: The Blue Devils (1-2) have struggled to get on the winning side, losing to Varina 35-0 and I.C. Norcom 20-17 before topping Henrico 25-12 last week. Hopewell has weapons in quarterback Mason Cumbie, running back Kesean Henderson and receiver Major Preston. Cumbie has committed to Buffalo. Henderson has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh and South Carolina, among others.

What’s at stake: Both teams are trying to strengthen their positions in the Class 3, Region A playoff field. With two losses and games against Dinwiddie and Thomas Dale looming, Hopewell needs to win. Petersburg is trying to show it’s in the conversation after going 1-6 last year. Hopewell has won 12 straight in the series and 25 of 30 dating to 1993.

Zach Joachim’s pick: Hopewell 35-20

Tim Pearrell’s pick: Hopewell 34-27

Thursday’s other games

Henrico at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

J.R. Tucker at Deep Run, 7

George Wythe at Powhatan, 7