High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Highland Springs at Patrick Henry, Hopewell at Dinwiddie and more

What’s at stake: This age-old showdown of storied local programs was first played in 1940. The series has experienced ample starts and stops since, and Highland Springs holds a 24-9 advantage all-time, with Patrick Henry’s last win coming in 2002. Ashland is a hard place to get a win, and though the Springers should be favored on paper, look for the Patriots to give ‘em a good fight.

No. 5 Hopewell at No. 3 Dinwiddie, Friday, 7 p.m.: A battle of 3-0 teams that have dealt with starts and stops this season due to COVID protocols will be highlighted by Generals quarterback Brenton Hilton, who had 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air plus two rushing scores in last week’s win over previous No. 7 Matoaca (4-1), and Blue Devils signal caller Mason Cumbie, who has thrown for 483 yards and six TDs (two interceptions) and run for 223 yards and four TDs on the season. Both teams may be missing star running backs due to injury, as Hopewell’s Kesean Henderson recovers from a knee procedure and Dinwiddie’s Harry Dalton heals a stress fracture in his foot. These programs first met in 1970 and have faced off at least once every season since without exception. Dinwiddie won 26-14 back in March, and Hopewell holds a 27-26-1 all-time advantage in the highly competitive series. Tim: Dinwiddie 28-21 Zach: Hopewell 21-20