High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Highland Springs at Patrick Henry, Hopewell at Dinwiddie and more

The Main Event: No. 1 Highland Springs at No. 6 Patrick Henry
Friday: 7 p.m.
Records: Springers 3-2, Patriots 4-1
About Highland Springs: It might be disconcerting to see a pair of losses on the record for the area’s No. 1 team, but those defeats were to North Carolina power Chambers (24-13) and West Virginia kingpin Martinsburg (26-25), both perennial state title contenders. Loren Johnson’s Springers are as dangerous as ever, as evidenced by their 52-7 romp over Class 6 power Colonial Forge last week in which Highland Springs forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by star defensive back Braylon Johnson. Look for sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin (46 of 87 for 648 yards and eight TDs through five games) to spread the ball around to Michael Hodge (15 catches, 177 yards), Quanye Veney (15 catches, 182 yards, 3 TDs) Takye Heath (6 catches, 144 yards, 3 TDs) and Co. for a dynamic Highland Springs attack that will stretch the field more than in years past.
About Patrick Henry: Lefty quarterback Jordan Allen can beat you with his arm and legs. Receiver Jayden Mines, a James Madison recruit, is as dangerous as they come with the ball in space. Freshman running back Dashawn Green is a rising star and sports elite elusiveness. Tight end Christian Berry (William & Mary offer) and linebacker Camden Byrd (Old Dominion recruit) have Division I athleticism. Junior left guard Maddox Radcliffe and senior right tackle Tyler Godbolt have been the anchors in the trenches. Junior receiver Gracyn Ross provides big-play ability opposite Mines. And senior inside linebacker Daniel Flores has been a key tackler. The Patriots are averaging 34.4 points and allowing 12.4.
What’s at stake: This age-old showdown of storied local programs was first played in 1940. The series has experienced ample starts and stops since, and Highland Springs holds a 24-9 advantage all-time, with Patrick Henry’s last win coming in 2002. Ashland is a hard place to get a win, and though the Springers should be favored on paper, look for the Patriots to give ‘em a good fight.
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Highland Springs 34-17
Zach Joachim’s pick: H. Springs 30-26
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
No. 5 Hopewell at No. 3 Dinwiddie, Friday, 7 p.m.: A battle of 3-0 teams that have dealt with starts and stops this season due to COVID protocols will be highlighted by Generals quarterback Brenton Hilton, who had 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air plus two rushing scores in last week’s win over previous No. 7 Matoaca (4-1), and Blue Devils signal caller Mason Cumbie, who has thrown for 483 yards and six TDs (two interceptions) and run for 223 yards and four TDs on the season. Both teams may be missing star running backs due to injury, as Hopewell’s Kesean Henderson recovers from a knee procedure and Dinwiddie’s Harry Dalton heals a stress fracture in his foot. These programs first met in 1970 and have faced off at least once every season since without exception. Dinwiddie won 26-14 back in March, and Hopewell holds a 27-26-1 all-time advantage in the highly competitive series. Tim: Dinwiddie 28-21 Zach: Hopewell 21-20
Glen Allen vs. J.R. Tucker at Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Jaguars (1-3) and Tigers (3-1) first met in 2011 and have played every season since. Glen Allen holds a 6-4 advantage in the series. Look for Jags senior linebacker and defensive end Zach Chambers, a Richmond recruit, to disrupt the Tigers offense. For Tucker, seniors Noah Hartsoe and Cameron Davis and junior Grayson Starrett are the centerpieces. Tim: Glen Allen 27-22 Zach: Glen Allen 26-13
James River at Powhatan, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Rapids (4-2) and Indians (4-1) have played just once before, a 24-0 Powhatan win in 2019. Reigning 804 Varsity Player of the Week Mitchell Johnson received 29 carries and powered his way to 202 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Indians’ 39-28 win over Monacan (2-3). He also made an impact in the passing game, taking a screen pass 53 yards to the house. James River appears headed in the right direction under first-year coach Jacob Hodges. Look for quarterback Reece Hamilton and receiver Chris Seward to lead the Rapids attack. Tim: Powhatan 35-21 Zach: Powhatan 27-14
Season records: Zach 18-6, Tim 15-9
— Zach Joachim