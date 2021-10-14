High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Hopewell at Thomas Dale and more

The Main Event
No. 5 Hopewell at No. 9 Thomas Dale
Friday: 7 p.m. Records: Blue Devils 3-2, Knights 5-1
About Hopewell: The Blue Devils this week were forced to forfeit a game against Petersburg that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 before it was postponed, and they’ve dealt with COVID-induced starts and stops, plus some missing pieces, all season. But Ricky Irby’s outfit still is one of the best around at full strength and went toe-to-toe on the road against No. 3 Dinwiddie (4-0) last week in a 35-20 loss. Quarterback Mason Cumbie is a dual-threat signal caller. He’ll aim to get the ball in the hands of wideout Elijah Brown. Sophomore back Kesean Henderson, a four-star recruit who missed the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery, is the brother of former All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, now leading the FBS with 8.7 yards per carry as a freshman at Ohio State. The younger Henderson had 79 yards on 15 carries last week in his return to action; this might be the game Hopewell choses to unleash him in full.
About Thomas Dale: A 21-14 loss to No. 7 Matoaca (5-1) is the only blemish on the record this season for Kevin Tucker’s Knights, though that was their only matchup with another ranked team. Quarterback Ethan Minter can attack defenses on the ground and through the air. He’ll try to get the ball in the hands of primary outside weapon Kyon Turner. Running backs Jordan Branch and Brandon Rose form a bit of a thunder and lightning combo, respectively, in the backfield. Linebacker Maddax Lee is the leading tackler and all over the field defensively, while lineman Malachi Madison (VT recruit) plugs the holes in the trenches. Defensive back Za’Quan Wallace had seven tackles, two interceptions, one he ran back for a TD, and a blocked punt in last week’s 46-13 win over Henrico.
What’s at stake: This matchup has long helped determine supremacy in the Central District, though the Generals and Warriors would both lay claim to the area’s top spot this season after beating the Blue Devils and Knights, respectively. Nonetheless, this still is a meeting of two of the 804’s best. Dale is in good position as it works toward a playoff spot in 6A, but Hopewell is in need of a win to move up in the 3A ratings after the Petersburg forfeit dropped them down in the points standings. These programs first met in 1920 and have played 78 times since. Dale leads the highly competitive all-time series 39-36-3, but Hopewell won the last matchup 44-7 in 2019.
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Thomas Dale 28-27
Zach Joachim’s pick: Hopewell 28-27
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Benedictine at Collegiate, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: This classic 804 prep rivalry pits the 3-3 Cadets against the 3-3 Cougars, both of which have had up and down seasons. Back Xavier Mears is a rugged runner who spearheads the backfield for Benedictine, and receivers Leon Haughton and Darryl Edmonds are dangerous weapons on the outside. For Collegiate, quarterback Owen Fallon can beat you with his arm and legs. He’ll get the ball in the hands of wideout L.J. Booker and back Donovan Williams often, though the Cougars offense can spread the opportunities around plenty. Collegiate is averaging 21.3 points scored and 17.7 allowed, while Benedictine is scoring 27.3 and surrendering 20.8. Tim: Benedictine 28-14 Zach: Benedictine 21-13
No. 2 Manchester at Midlothian, Friday, 7 p.m.: It’s prove-it time for the unbeaten Trojans (5-0). Led by quarterback Cooper Meads, Midlothian is undoubtedly good. But the Trojans have yet to break into The Times-Dispatch Top 10 because their best wins are 41-40 over Prince George (1-4) and 15-14 against Monacan (3-3). The Cody Shelton and Ramon Brown (VT pledge)-led Lancers (4-1) are a step up in competition. They were idle last week, so they’ll be well rested and prepared for this Dominion District showdown that dates to 1970. The matchup has been played every season since, with Manchester holding a 34-16-1 all-time advantage. The Trojans controlled the early years of the rivalry. But the Lancers have ruled the 21st century, with Midlo’s last win coming in 2001, 19 Manchester victories ago. The Lancers won 42-14 in March. Tim: Manchester 34-17 Zach: Manchester 42-21
No. 10 Hermitage at Douglas Freeman, Friday, 7 p.m.: This is a big opportunity for two good teams that have been in and out of the Top 10 this season. The Panthers (4-2) have an impressive 27-26 overtime win over No. 6 Patrick Henry (4-2), but a 13-6 loss to Glen Allen (2-3) dropped them from the rankings for a time. Freeman (6-1) has been dominant in its wins all season but hasn’t beat a ranked team and lost to unranked Mills Godwin (2-4) 21-7. Look for Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton to throw effectively on the run, and for running back Jeremiah Coney to be the offensive focal point in the Panthers’ strong rushing attack. For the Mavericks, look for quarterback Owen Fallen to stretch the field with dynamic outside threat Jahrell Horne, and running back/safety Bradley Perkins to play a key role on both sides of the ball. These programs first met in 1958 and have played every season since sans this past spring, with Hermitage holding a 41-20-1 all-time advantage in the series. Tim: Hermitage 28-21 Zach: Hermitage 27-26