High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Hopewell at Thomas Dale and more

About Hopewell: The Blue Devils this week were forced to forfeit a game against Petersburg that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 before it was postponed, and they’ve dealt with COVID-induced starts and stops, plus some missing pieces, all season. But Ricky Irby’s outfit still is one of the best around at full strength and went toe-to-toe on the road against No. 3 Dinwiddie (4-0) last week in a 35-20 loss. Quarterback Mason Cumbie is a dual-threat signal caller. He’ll aim to get the ball in the hands of wideout Elijah Brown. Sophomore back Kesean Henderson, a four-star recruit who missed the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery, is the brother of former All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, now leading the FBS with 8.7 yards per carry as a freshman at Ohio State. The younger Henderson had 79 yards on 15 carries last week in his return to action; this might be the game Hopewell choses to unleash him in full.