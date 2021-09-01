High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Manchester-Highland Springs and more

The Knights won 39-34 in the spring and 28-0 in 2019, with the Skyhawks last win coming in 2018 (36-20). The Battle of Chester is always an intense meeting, with plenty of trash talk to go around in this battle of neighbors. The schools first met in 1980, when they tied 0-0, and have played every year since. Bird leads the series 27-21-1. The road team is 26-20-1, with two meetings at University of Richmond Stadium split. We think the Knights, region finalists in the spring, should control this one behind quarterback Ethan Minter. But based on the spring result, we could well be underestimating the power a fierce rivalry has to shrink a competitive gap. Look for junior wide receiver Jashuan Amin to be Bird's go-to playmaker, he had two touchdowns in last week's tight loss to James River.