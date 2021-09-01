High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Manchester-Highland Springs and more

After more than half of our Top 10 didn't take the field in Week 1, we've got a jam-packed slate of high school football as Labor Day approaches in the 804.
Our No. 1 and No. 2 teams will lock horns Friday with the top spot up for grabs. No. 3 Thomas Dale looks to make it three wins in-a-row over L.C. Bird in The Battle of Chester Thursday.
We pick those co-headliners in addition to a handful of juicy matchups in this season's first addition of 804 Varsity Picks. We'll keep a running tally of our reporters' accuracy throughout the season. Want to submit input on the week's games? Send feedback to ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com for your chance to be included in next week's 804 Varsity Picks.
The Main Event: No. 2 Manchester at No. 1 Highland Springs (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
One of the Richmond area's most anticipated matchups in recent memory, this was supposed to be the Region 5B championship in the spring. But the game was declared a no-contest after a positive COVID-19 case within the Lancers program. Manchester moved back up to Class 6, but this showdown hasn't lost any of its luster. Tim sees quarterback Cody Shelton and running back Ramon Brown leading their Lancers to a close win. Zach sees a shootout win and coming out party for Springers sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin in his second varsity start. The X-factor here? The Lancers haven't played yet, and the Springers played the No. 21 team in the country last week. One way or the other, that should have a hand in the outcome.
Tim Pearrell: Manchester 21, Highland Springs 20
Zach Joachim: Highland Springs 34, Manchester 27
Other featured games:
L.C. Bird (0-1) at No. 3 Thomas Dale (1-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
The Knights won 39-34 in the spring and 28-0 in 2019, with the Skyhawks last win coming in 2018 (36-20). The Battle of Chester is always an intense meeting, with plenty of trash talk to go around in this battle of neighbors. The schools first met in 1980, when they tied 0-0, and have played every year since. Bird leads the series 27-21-1. The road team is 26-20-1, with two meetings at University of Richmond Stadium split. We think the Knights, region finalists in the spring, should control this one behind quarterback Ethan Minter. But based on the spring result, we could well be underestimating the power a fierce rivalry has to shrink a competitive gap. Look for junior wide receiver Jashuan Amin to be Bird's go-to playmaker, he had two touchdowns in last week's tight loss to James River.
Tim: Dale 31, Bird 20
Zach: Dale 35, Bird 21
Powhatan at Mechanicsville (1-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
The Mustangs went 0-5 in the spring, but turned heads last week with their season-opening 43-7 demolition of Deep Run. The Indians were 4-2 in the spring, and played very good Monacan and Manchester teams close in their two losses. Tim thinks Mike Henderson's always gritty Powhatan outfit brings Mechanicsville back down to earth. Zach was too impressed with Ryan Turnage's Mustangs last week to avoid the hype train. The schools have played nine times, but not since 1965.
Tim: Powhatan 27, Mechanicsville 21
Zach: Mechanicsville 28, Powhatan 27
Monacan at Hanover, Thursday, 7 p.m.
A season-opener for both teams is always hard to predict. After a 4-2 spring, Sam Rogers seems to have the Hawks on an upward trajectory as he enters his second season. Monacan went 7-1 and made the region final in the spring, but lost a lot of talent, including quarterback Tyler Hensley. This one should be close either way. Monacan won the last matchup 27-0 in 2019.
Tim: Monacan 21, Hanover 17
Zach: Hanover 21, Monacan 20
Glen Allen (0-1) at No. 4 Varina, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Two of the area's better defensive outfits in the spring, this could be a low-scoring struggle. We think the Blue Devils have more firepower; look for senior receiver Carlo Thompson to be a difference maker. This will be the schools' fifth meeting since the Jags started playing in 2011, and the Blue Devils have won each game handily.
Tim: Varina 28, Glen Allen 14
Zach: Varina 13, Glen Allen 0
James River (1-0) at Douglas Freeman (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Quarterback Rece Hamilton and receiver Chris Seward will look to lead their Rapids to their first 2-0 start since 2011 after that duo's last-second connection broke L.C. Bird hearts last week. Freeman also impressed in its season-opener, a 17-14 win over Prince George. This one is tough to call, we like Freeman and running back Bradley Perkins by a nose.
Tim: Freeman 17, James River 13
Zach: Freeman 21, James River 20
Midlothian at Prince George (0-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Both sides had successful spring campaigns, with the Royals making the playoffs after a 5-1 regular season, and the Trojans sporting a 4-2 mark. Look for Prince George's senior duo of quarterback Tahir Johnson and running back Curtis Allen to get going and make the difference here. This is the schools' first meeting since 1993.
Tim: Prince George 27, Midlothian 24
Zach: Prince George 35, Midlothian 17
