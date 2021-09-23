High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 10 Matoaca at No. 3 Thomas Dale and more

The Main Event: No. 10 Matoaca at No. 3 Thomas Dale
Friday: 7 p.m.
Records: Warriors 3-0, Knights 2-0
About Matoaca: Jay Parker’s Warriors have started as hot as anyone in the 804, outscoring Glen Allen (0-2), Clover Hill (0-3) and Hanover (2-1) by a combined 102-24 margin. Back Quentin Johnson is the focal point of the offense; he ran for more than 400 yards in five spring games and put up 197 yards with three scores in the season-opener against the Jaguars. Cameron Johnson is another weapon out of the backfield, he had two scores in Matoaca’s last game two weeks ago against Hanover when the Warriors totaled 271 yards on the ground. That Johnson & Johnson-led ground game is the calling card for a Warriors outfit that’s also been sound defensively.
About Thomas Dale: The Knights have been paused since a Sept. 2 victory over L.C. Bird (0-3). They return to play behind the dynamic duo of back Jordan Branch and quarterback Ethan Minter. Branch, a physical runner that seeks out contact, had 74 yards and two scores against Bird. Minter, a lefty sophomore with interest from Virginia and Maryland, can beat you with his legs as much as he can with his arm. Receiver Kyon Turner is the primary weapon on the outside. Linebacker Maddax Lee had 15 tackles against Bird and leads the charge defensively.
What’s at stake: This Central District showdown has been played 28 times since the schools’ first meeting in 1980, with the Knights holding an 18-10 lead in the series. J. Wilson Crump Stadium should be packed and rocking for this one. Postponements have made points for playoff seeding more pivotal than ever before, and Dale is already on the back foot in that regard after missing a pair of games. Matoaca is in Region 4B and Dale is in 6A, so this isn’t a direct battle for seeding. But it is a local rivalry between two unbeaten programs with high aspirations this season. Expect lots of ground-and-pound from both teams in a physical tussle.
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Thomas Dale 28-20
Zach Joachim’s pick: Matoaca 21-20
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Deep Run at J.R. Tucker, Friday, 7 p.m.: Second-year coach Phillip Sims’ Tigers are looking for their first 3-0 start since 1992. First-year coach Joe Mullinax’s Wildcats are looking to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2014. Deep Run has been outscored 125-7 this season in losses to Mechanicsville (1-2), Atlee (3-1) and Patrick Henry (2-1). Tucker beat Caroline (0-3) 20-0 and Meadowbrook (0-2) 20-6. These teams first met in 2003 and have played every season since, with the Wildcats holding a 13-5 advantage in the series. Deep Run won 7-0 Feb. 27. Tim: Tucker 21-14 Zach: Deep Run 14-13
No. 9 Patrick Henry at Atlee, Friday, 7 p.m.: This classic Hanover rivalry has been played 32 times since the schools’ first meeting in 1991. The Patriots lead the series 22-10. Look for quarterback Caleb Warren and running back Keith Green to spearhead the Raiders’ formidable rushing attack that generated 323 yards in a Sept. 10, 27-7 win over Mills Godwin (0-3). PH has plenty of offensive weapons, namely quarterback Jordan Allen, receiver Jayden Mines (JMU recruit) and freshman running back Dashawn Green. The Patriots won both spring meetings, 25-0 and 28-6. Tim: Patrick Henry 27-13 Zach: Patrick Henry 26-14
Season record: Zach 12-5, Tim 11-6
— Zach Joachim