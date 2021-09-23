High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 10 Matoaca at No. 3 Thomas Dale and more

What’s at stake: This Central District showdown has been played 28 times since the schools’ first meeting in 1980, with the Knights holding an 18-10 lead in the series. J. Wilson Crump Stadium should be packed and rocking for this one. Postponements have made points for playoff seeding more pivotal than ever before, and Dale is already on the back foot in that regard after missing a pair of games. Matoaca is in Region 4B and Dale is in 6A, so this isn’t a direct battle for seeding. But it is a local rivalry between two unbeaten programs with high aspirations this season. Expect lots of ground-and-pound from both teams in a physical tussle.