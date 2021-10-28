High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 10 Patrick Henry at No. 3 Varina and Powhatan at No. 4 Midlothian

The Main Event NO. 10 PATRICK HENRY AT NO. 3 VARINA
Friday: 7 p.m.
Records: Patriots 6-2, Blue Devils 7-0
About Patrick Henry: The Patriots have played well every week this season, with their only losses coming in a 1-point, overtime road defeat to No. 9 Hermitage (5-2) and 13-point home defeat to No. 1 Highland Springs (6-2). They beat Hanover (3-4) 35-27 last week as slotback and James Madison recruit Jayden Mines caught a 39-yard touchdown from quarterback Jordan Allen in that game. Look for PH to move Mines around the field and get the ball in his hands early and often. Allen committed to play at Davidson hours before last week’s game, then totaled 333 yards of offense with three passing scores, one to fellow Wildcats recruit Christian Berry. Dynamic freshman Dashawn Green should see most of the carries behind a strong offensive line led by junior Maddox Radcliffe. Outside linebacker Camden Byrd is committed to Old Dominion; he leads the charge defensively. The Patriots average 32.13 points and 17 allowed.
About Varina: The Blue Devils have been tested just once this season — in a 28-21 win over No. 9 Hermitage. Varina has won every other game handily and hasn’t played another currently ranked team. Junior quarterback Myles Derricott has really come into his own. Look for him to get the ball in the hands of playmakers Carlo Thompson, Kamaree Wells, Amari Baylor and Anthony Fisher. Junior back Tae’mon Brown carried 26 times for 158 yards and a touchdown in that win over Hermitage. He should see most of the work out of the backfield, though senior Curtis Green will also see some carries. Tackles Marquis Vincent and De’Andre Crump lead an imposing defensive line. Varina has the size and strength to control many opponents in the trenches. The Blue Devils average 41.3 points and 9.4 allowed.
What’s at stake: There’s plenty of talent on these two teams, so a stylistic contrast could be the difference in this one. Varina will want to control the clock through its ground game and size in the trenches while keeping the contest relatively low scoring, while PH probably prefers more of a track meet with explosive plays and lots of points. Both sides sit comfortably in playoff position, but this is a huge game for seeding purposes with both teams now part of Region 4B — the Patriots are fifth with a 25 rating, the Blue Devils third at 28.6 in the eight-team field. These squads first met in 1940 and have played 46 times in a series the Blue Devils lead 26-15-5. Patrick Henry’s last head-to-head win was 38-13 in 1991. Varina has won the last six meetings including the most recent, 48-10 in 2019.
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Varina 30-21
Zach Joachim’s pick: Patrick Henry 33-27
OTHER FEATURED GAME
Powhatan at No. 4 Midlothian, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Trojans picked up a win via forfeit by George Wythe last week to move to 7-0. They pulled out a heart-stopping, 42-35 comeback win over No. 6 Manchester (5-2) their last time out behind a couple big pass plays from quarterback Cooper Meads to receiver Drew Kleski. Back Ashby Berry carried 28 times for 190 yards and two TDs in that game. The Trojans will look to get him going on the ground against a 5-3 Powhatan outfit that’s always gritty and disciplined under third-year coach Mike Henderson. The Indians will look to get senior back and former 804 Varsity player of the week Mitchell Johnson going on the ground, though he can also affect the game through the air. These programs first met in 1956, and Powhatan holds a 21-10-1 all-time lead in the series. The Indians won the last matchup 20-13 on April 1. Powhatan is currently seventh in a jam-packed 4B playoff field with a 22.88 rating, so the Indians need a win here more than the Trojans, who hold the top spot in 5C at 29.14.