High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 10 Patrick Henry at No. 3 Varina and Powhatan at No. 4 Midlothian

What’s at stake: There’s plenty of talent on these two teams, so a stylistic contrast could be the difference in this one. Varina will want to control the clock through its ground game and size in the trenches while keeping the contest relatively low scoring, while PH probably prefers more of a track meet with explosive plays and lots of points. Both sides sit comfortably in playoff position, but this is a huge game for seeding purposes with both teams now part of Region 4B — the Patriots are fifth with a 25 rating, the Blue Devils third at 28.6 in the eight-team field. These squads first met in 1940 and have played 46 times in a series the Blue Devils lead 26-15-5. Patrick Henry’s last head-to-head win was 38-13 in 1991. Varina has won the last six meetings including the most recent, 48-10 in 2019.

Powhatan at No. 4 Midlothian, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Trojans picked up a win via forfeit by George Wythe last week to move to 7-0. They pulled out a heart-stopping, 42-35 comeback win over No. 6 Manchester (5-2) their last time out behind a couple big pass plays from quarterback Cooper Meads to receiver Drew Kleski. Back Ashby Berry carried 28 times for 190 yards and two TDs in that game. The Trojans will look to get him going on the ground against a 5-3 Powhatan outfit that’s always gritty and disciplined under third-year coach Mike Henderson. The Indians will look to get senior back and former 804 Varsity player of the week Mitchell Johnson going on the ground, though he can also affect the game through the air. These programs first met in 1956, and Powhatan holds a 21-10-1 all-time lead in the series. The Indians won the last matchup 20-13 on April 1. Powhatan is currently seventh in a jam-packed 4B playoff field with a 22.88 rating, so the Indians need a win here more than the Trojans, who hold the top spot in 5C at 29.14.