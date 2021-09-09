High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 5 Patrick Henry-No. 9 Hermitage and more

About Hermitage: First-year coach Timothy Jean-Pierre, a former Panthers player and longtime assistant, debuts his Hermitage outfit after the team’s first three games were postponed. Junior running back Jeremiah Coney has a UVA offer. He’ll run behind a veteran offensive line that produced perhaps the area’s most prodigious ground game in the spring. Look for senior QB Jaylen Burton to make plays with his legs as well.

What’s at stake: This game was agreed upon earlier this week after both teams’ opponents had to postpone the originally scheduled games. The sides played annually every year from 1970 to 2014 but have not met since. It’s an intriguing contrast of the unknown in Hermitage, which went 6-1 in the spring and reached the 5B semifinal, playing its first game with a new head coach, and the proven in Patrick Henry, coming off its own region semifinal appearance after breezing through county-only spring competition. The Panthers will look to control the game with Coney and their vaunted rushing attack. The Patriots will look to lean on experience and get the ball in Mines’ hands early and often. This one should be close either way.