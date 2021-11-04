High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 5 Varina at No. 1 Highland Springs and No. 2 Dinwiddie at No. 3 Thomas Dale

Saturday: 2:30 p.m.
Records: Blue Devils 7-1, Springers 7-2
About Varina: The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 22-21 home defeat to Region 4B adversary Patrick Henry (7-2), ranked No. 6 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10. They’ve only been tested one other time in former All-Metro defensive player of the year Marcus Lewis’ second season as head coach. That was in a 28-21 win at No. 9 Hermitage (6-2) on Sept. 17. Varina junior quarterback Myles Derricott completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns against PH. He’s looked increasingly comfortable directing an offense that features receivers Carlo Thompson, Kamaree Wells and Anthony Fisher, all of whom caught touchdowns against the Patriots and play key roles in the secondary. Running backs Curtis Green and Tae’mon Brown form a bit of a thunder-and-lightning combo out of the backfield. Marquis Vincent and Deandre Crump lead big, physical offensive and defensive lines. Varina averages 38.75 points and 11 allowed.
About Highland Springs: After close early-season losses to out-of-state powers Chambers (North Carolina) and Martinsburg (West Virginia), the Springers have relatively rolled through their local slate aside from a 27-20 win over No. 7 Manchester (5-2) and a 41-28 victory at PH. Sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin, who has received Power 5 interest, has completed 74 of 140 pass attempts for 1,037 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. The Springers’ offense has opened up more than in years past with Martin’s big arm spreading the ball around to a dominant and deep group of receivers that includes Quanye Veney (25 rec., 302 yards, 3 TDs), Takye Heath (16-281-4), Michael Hodge (19-266), Latrell Sutton (7-73-2) and Christian Robinson (12-198-1). Aziz Foster-Powell (70 carries, 410 yards, 6 TDs) is a bowling ball out of the backfield. Sutton is the leading tackler with 31.5, and edge rusher Rashaud Pernell (Virginia Tech recruit) is a menace for opposing QBs, as is fellow lineman Miles Greene. DBs Braylon Johnson and Daquan Giles lock down the back end. Highland Springs averages 33.1 points and 15.2 allowed.
What’s at stake: Separated by just seven miles, these East End rivals are as much brothers as they are adversaries and are featured in this week’s Great American Rivalry Series. The programs first played in 1940 and have met 53 times, with the Springers holding a 33-19-1 all-time advantage in the series. For playoff purposes, this matchup doesn’t have the same ramifications it used to with the Blue Devils moving down to Class 4 this season. The Springers currently hold the top spot in Region 5C with a 30.56 rating. Varina is fourth in 4B at 28.13, so this game is probably more important for the Blue Devils, who could play on the road in the first round of regionals if they lose Saturday. Highland Springs won the last matchup, 17-7 April 3, but Varina shocked the Springers in 2019 with a 27-21 victory in regionals to end Highland Springs’ state title run.
Zach Joachim’s pick: Highland Springs 33-27
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Highland Springs 27-21
OTHER FEATURED GAME
No. 2 Dinwiddie at No. 3 Thomas Dale, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Navy Nation has been rocking and rolling all season as the unbeaten Generals (7-0) have defeated every opponent by at least 15 points, including a commanding 35-14 road win over No. 4 Matoaca (8-1). Quarterback Brenton Hilton has been one of the area’s best signal callers for an explosive offense that averages a gaudy 45.3 points. He’ll look for big-play receivers Chris Drumgoole and Khalil Hazelwood often. Backs Tylor Veney and Harry Dalton have had big games running the ball. Looking to quell the formidable Generals attack will be a Knights defense that’s holding opponents to 12.4 points and is led by lineman and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison. Offensively, sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter rivals Hilton with his production this season. His best outside weapon is receiver Kyon Turner. Backs Jordan Branch and Brandon Rose complement each other nicely as a thunder-and-lightning duo, and linebacker Maddax Lee is the leading tackler. Thomas Dale (7-1) sits second in Region 6A with a rating of 30. Dinwiddie is first in a crowded 4B field at 30.29, but King George (8-0) is nipping at its heels at 30.25. So both teams are locked into the playoffs and likely will host first-round games, but a win would be key for seeding purposes. The programs first met in 1970, and Dale holds a 30-12 advantage in the series. The Knights won the last meeting 19-14 in April, and the past three contests have all been decided by one score with Dinwiddie’s last victory coming in 2018, 35-31.