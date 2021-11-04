High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 5 Varina at No. 1 Highland Springs and No. 2 Dinwiddie at No. 3 Thomas Dale

What’s at stake: Separated by just seven miles, these East End rivals are as much brothers as they are adversaries and are featured in this week’s Great American Rivalry Series. The programs first played in 1940 and have met 53 times, with the Springers holding a 33-19-1 all-time advantage in the series. For playoff purposes, this matchup doesn’t have the same ramifications it used to with the Blue Devils moving down to Class 4 this season. The Springers currently hold the top spot in Region 5C with a 30.56 rating. Varina is fourth in 4B at 28.13, so this game is probably more important for the Blue Devils, who could play on the road in the first round of regionals if they lose Saturday. Highland Springs won the last matchup, 17-7 April 3, but Varina shocked the Springers in 2019 with a 27-21 victory in regionals to end Highland Springs’ state title run.

No. 2 Dinwiddie at No. 3 Thomas Dale, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Navy Nation has been rocking and rolling all season as the unbeaten Generals (7-0) have defeated every opponent by at least 15 points, including a commanding 35-14 road win over No. 4 Matoaca (8-1). Quarterback Brenton Hilton has been one of the area’s best signal callers for an explosive offense that averages a gaudy 45.3 points. He’ll look for big-play receivers Chris Drumgoole and Khalil Hazelwood often. Backs Tylor Veney and Harry Dalton have had big games running the ball. Looking to quell the formidable Generals attack will be a Knights defense that’s holding opponents to 12.4 points and is led by lineman and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison. Offensively, sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter rivals Hilton with his production this season. His best outside weapon is receiver Kyon Turner. Backs Jordan Branch and Brandon Rose complement each other nicely as a thunder-and-lightning duo, and linebacker Maddax Lee is the leading tackler. Thomas Dale (7-1) sits second in Region 6A with a rating of 30. Dinwiddie is first in a crowded 4B field at 30.29, but King George (8-0) is nipping at its heels at 30.25. So both teams are locked into the playoffs and likely will host first-round games, but a win would be key for seeding purposes. The programs first met in 1970, and Dale holds a 30-12 advantage in the series. The Knights won the last meeting 19-14 in April, and the past three contests have all been decided by one score with Dinwiddie’s last victory coming in 2018, 35-31.