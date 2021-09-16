High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 6 Varina at No. 5 Hermitage and more

What’s at stake: With just one game under the belt for each side, there are still ample unknowns here. Varina moved down to Class 4 this school year, and Hermitage is still in Class 5, so this isn’t as much a battle for regional positioning as it used to be. The winner will have an inside track to local supremacy and a spot among the 804’s elite, but both teams are very good and should be in the fight for playoff positioning late in the season regardless of the outcome here. Hermitage won the last matchup 9-0 Feb. 22. The schools first played in 1965, and the 33-game series has been highly competitive, with Hermitage holding a 17-16 advantage.