High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 9 St. Christopher's at Benedictine and more

No. 9 St. Christopher’s at Benedictine
Friday: 4 p.m. Records: Saints 4-0, Cadets 2-2
About St. Christopher’s: The Saints have outscored their opponents 169-13 through four games. Senior quarterback Joshua Powell can beat you with his arm and legs: he threw for 221 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 53-0 win over Norfolk Academy (2-2). Evan Wilson, Trent Hendrick, Harrison Wood, Nikkos Kovanes, Joe Sullivan and EJ Seward all saw multiple carries last week in a backfield committee. Receiver and top recruit Andre Greene is perhaps the best outside weapon in the 804; he had 121 yards and four touchdowns on five catches last week. Wood had a team-high seven tackles last week; he leads the way defensively alongside fellow senior linebackers Powell, Hendrick and Sullivan. Kovanes and senior receiver/safety Mac Grant patrol the back end. Junior end Henry Omohundro anchors the line.
About Benedictine: The Cadets lost to No. 10 Trinity Episcopal (3-2) 27-13 and Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.; 1-3) to open their season before beating Woodberry Forest (0-3) 28-10 and winning via forfeit over Woodrow Wilson (Washington, D.C.) last week. The Woodberry Forest win was back on Sept. 10, so Benedictine hasn’t played in three weeks and is sure to be amped to take the field at home against its biggest local rival. Leo Boehling ran 17 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns against Woodberry Forest, and Xavier Mears added 66 yards and a score on 15 carries. Senior receiver Leon Haughton (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) is the primary weapon on the outside. Junior tackle Joel Starlings has Power 5 offers; he anchors an intimidating line along with senior end Dylan Faniel.
What’s at stake: Local bragging rights, naturally. But also the inside track to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship game. Benedictine won 45-7 back on March 20 and 14-6 in the 2019 VISAA title game nearly two years ago, so the Saints will be feeling like they’re due for a victory in this classic Richmond series that features two of the state’s top independent school programs.
Tim Pearrell’s pick: Benedictine 22-21
Zach Joachim’s pick: St. Christopher’s 34-20
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
J.R. Tucker at Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: This is about as classic as Richmond-area matchups get, as the Tigers and Panthers have met every season on the gridiron since 1965. Hermitage has dominated the series to the tune of a 45-11 tally and has won 20 consecutive meetings dating to 2000. Resurgent under second-year coach Phillip Sims, Tucker is 3-0 for the first time since 1992, also the last season it started 4-0. Tigers junior quarterback Kam Clarke completed 11 of 20 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns last week, including a 59-yard score to speedy outside weapon Jayden Lee. Hermitage (1-2) relies on senior quarterback Jaylen Burton, a great thrower on the run, and junior back Jeremiah Coney, who holds an offer from Virginia. Tim: Hermitage 31-15 Zach: Hermitage 27-12
Glen Allen at Mills Godwin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Last week, neither of these teams had won a game yet. But this suddenly an intriguing matchup after the Jaguars (1-2) beat Hermitage 13-6 and the Eagles (1-3) stunned Douglas Freeman 21-7, knocking both of those teams out of the T-D Top 10. First-year coach P.J. Adams appears to be building a winning foundation at Godwin, and the same can be said about third-year coach and former UVA standout Perry Jones at Glen Allen. These programs have met every season since Glen Allen’s first in 2011, with the Eagles winning the first seven meetings and the Jags taking the last three, including a 38-3 win back on March 22. Tim: Glen Allen 24-21 Zach: Mills Godwin 19-13
Hanover at No. 4 Varina, Friday, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Cole Elrod will try and get the Hawks’ rugged rushing attack going, while receiver Carlo Thompson and back Tae’mon Brown will look to make plays in space for the Blue Devils. These programs met every year from Hanover’s first season in 2003 until this past spring, when the Hawks played a county-only schedule. Varina leads the series 13-4. Tim: Varina 34-14 Zach: Varina 33-12
Season record: Zach 14-6, Tim 13-7
— Zach Joachim