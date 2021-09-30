High school football games of the week: Our writers pick No. 9 St. Christopher's at Benedictine and more

Glen Allen at Mills Godwin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Last week, neither of these teams had won a game yet. But this suddenly an intriguing matchup after the Jaguars (1-2) beat Hermitage 13-6 and the Eagles (1-3) stunned Douglas Freeman 21-7, knocking both of those teams out of the T-D Top 10. First-year coach P.J. Adams appears to be building a winning foundation at Godwin, and the same can be said about third-year coach and former UVA standout Perry Jones at Glen Allen. These programs have met every season since Glen Allen’s first in 2011, with the Eagles winning the first seven meetings and the Jags taking the last three, including a 38-3 win back on March 22. Tim: Glen Allen 24-21 Zach: Mills Godwin 19-13