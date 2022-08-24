High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Trinity at Benedictine, Hopewell at Varina and more of Week 1's top action

Our staff writers pick the weekend's best high school football action: Hopewell at Varina, Trinity at Benedictine, Glen Allen at Matoaca and L.C. Bird at James River.

No. 4 Hopewell at No. 2 Varina

Friday: 7 p.m. Coverage: Zach Joachim, online Saturday morning, in print Sunday

About Varina: There's something in the water off Route 5 these days, as the Blue Devils in 2021-22 became the first Richmond-area public school to win football and basketball state championships in the same school year. QB Myles Derricott, TE/WR/LB Kaveion Keys, back Tae'mon Brown, corner Kenny Faison and DT Marquis Vincent are back to lead a retooled Blue Devils outfit that added a couple dynamic playmakers via transfer in Collegiate's LJ Booker and Manchester's Eric Smith. Coach Marcus Lewis said there's some inexperience in the trenches. But Varina was a near-unanimous pick at No. 1 in our rankings, and should be among the top programs in the state.

About Hopewell: Senior QB and Buffalo recruit Mason Cumbie is a state-champion hurdler and dual-threat signal caller who's steadily grown in the passing game. Junior back Kesean Henderson looks to have juice comparable to that of his older brother, 2019 All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson. WR/DB Major Preston is a top 2025 recruit, and center Nick Sample (6-4, 325) leads a big line that should open plenty holes. Hopewell was disrupted by the pandemic as much as any local team the past two years, and looks primed for a return to the 804's elite.

What's at stake: It's a huge opportunity for Hopewell to pick up playoff points and make an early statement against a Class 4 opponent that's sure to win plenty of games, and a dangerous matchup for Varina against one of the best in Class 3. Hopewell turned heads last week with a resounding performance in a scrimmage against Hermitage, though Varina looked equally impressive in a scrimmage against Manchester. Varina should be favored in this "Battle of the Blue Devils," but expect Hopewell to give the East End power all it can handle in a positively raucous James E. Dawkins Stadium. These programs played every season from 1988 to 2006 but have no history before or after that period. Varina won the last meeting 34-0 and holds a 15-4 all-time advantage in the series.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Varina 35-24

Zach Joachim's pick: Varina 28-27

No. 3 Trinity Episcopal at No. 9 Benedictine

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. Coverage: Special correspondent Weldon Bradshaw, online Saturday afternoon, in print Sunday

About Trinity: The reigning VISAA champs raked in the recruiting news this offseason, from corner Cam Fleming's commitment to Virginia Tech to LB Elijah Rainer's announcement that he's headed to William & Mary. WR Trai Ferguson (Navy), RB/LB Mario Thompson (ODU) and TE/DE Robby Dunn (VMI) are all key pieces, and All-Metro lineman Carlos Moore (Hampton) is a load up front at 6-5, 320. The key here is sophomore QB Taegan Logan, who succeeds Jack Toscano (W&M) under center. Look for junior back Trey Grant and freshman WR Davion Brown to take on feature roles.

About Benedictine: Seniors Joel Starlings (UNC), Jacob Moore and TJ Baldwin lead one of the best D-lines around. Juniors Khalil Moore and Khamari Veney are returning starters in the secondary, and senior linebackers and cousins John Garbett and Henry Berling provide lots of experience at linebacker for a Cadets side that will lean on its defense. Junior TE Luca Puccinelli (6-6, 240) is a top recruit and dynamic weapon primed for a breakout season. The Cadets attack will try to control the game on the ground with senior QB Wes Buleza and backs Leo Boehling and David Ngendakuriyo.

What's at stake: The old money in the VISAA has had to listen to the new money hype around Trinity all offseason after the Titans beat the Cadets to open (27-13) and close (22-21) the 2021 season. But neither of those games were at The Abbey. Benedictine has been there, done that, and Greg Lilly's men have got to be hungry for a measure of revenge, though they'll tell you it's nothing more than Week 1.

Keeping that Cadets line away from Logan will be of paramount importance in a sure-to-be rocking Bobby Ross Stadium on what's forecast to be a 90-degree afternoon off River Rd. Sam Mickens' Trinity program has built something special. But it'll have its work cut out for it in trying to escape this hostile environment with a victory.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Trinity 21-17

Zach Joachim's pick: Benedictine 14-7

OTHER FEATURED GAMES

Glen Allen at Matoaca, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Senior QB Andrew Milwit and senior backs Will Noel and Xavier Moss lead the Jags attack, and senior safeties Adrien Mosley and Marquis Belle headline a strong, experienced Glen Allen secondary. Seniors Josh Gooding and Chris Johnson lead the line. Perry Jones' squad brings back a good few pieces from last year's 4-6 squad.

That's in stark contrast to Matoaca, as coach Fred Stoots takes over a Warriors program looking to replace lots of pieces from one of its best all-time teams. There's dynamism out wide in receivers Bryce Yates and Riley Simmons, and a top D-I prospect on the D-line in sophomore end Caleb William (6-5, 250, offers from Tech, Duke, Maryland and West Virginia). Junior tackle Jaedin Lee (6-3, 270) and senior center Ethyn Prevette (6-7, 350) lead a strong line.

Matoaca won this game 31-17 to open last season, the first time these programs ever met.

Coverage: Tim Pearrell, online Friday morning, in print Saturday

Tim: Matoaca 30-21 Zach: Glen Allen 28-21

L.C. Bird at James River, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Senior tight end and William & Mary recruit Clayton Dobler (6-4, 225) headlines a Rapids group looking to replace ample production from a playoff side in what proved a resurgent first season under coach Jacob Hodges. Senior VMI recruit Jashaun Amin leads a Bird attack that also returns junior QB Brad Hurt, and coach Troy Taylor appears to have the Skyhawks on an upward trajectory on the heels of a couple below-their-standards seasons. The Rapids won this matchup 19-18 last season and 25-24 in spring 2021. But before that, the Skyhawks dominated this series, winning 25 of 26 yearly matchups from 1994 to 2019. JR's other victory came in 2000, 21-20.

Coverage: Zach Joachim, online Friday morning, in print Saturday

Tim: Bird 28-24 Zach: Bird 35-14