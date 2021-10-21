High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Trinity Episcopal at St. Christopher's and more

Hanover at No. 8 Patrick Henry, Friday, 7 p.m.: This Hanover-area rivalry was first played in 2003, the Hawks’ first year as a program. It’s been contested every season since, with Hanover (3-3) holding an 11-9 advantage. Patrick Henry (5-2) won the last meeting 16-0 in Ashland on March 26. Patriots quarterback Jordan Allen will look for James Madison recruit Jayden Mines early and often, and freshman back Dashawn Green should see plenty of carries behind a line led by junior guard Maddox Radcliffe. Linebacker Camden Byrd sets the tone on the defensive side of the ball. For Hanover, quarterback Beau Sahnow has filled in for the injured Cole Elrod admirably. Chase Flora and Jay Poole pose big-play threats on the outside. The Hawks are averaging 21.8 points and allow 25.8 Zach: PH 34-13, Lily: PH 21-7