High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Trinity Episcopal at St. Christopher's and more

The Main Event Trinity Episcopal at No. 10 St. Christopher’s
Saturday: 1 p.m.
Records: Titans 5-2, Saints 7-0
About Trinity Episcopal: After getting hurt in a Week 2 loss to Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Titans senior quarterback and captain Jack Toscano is back leading a potent Titans attack that features receiver Trai Ferguson and running back Trey Grant. Look for Cam Fleming and Mario Thompson to get opportunities as well. Middle linebacker Hunter Brooks is a hard hitter on the defensive side, and defensive backs Elijah and Zahir Rainer are ballhawks in the secondary — each had a pick-6 in a 37-0 win over Collegiate in September. The Titans are averaging 25.3 points and 9 points allowed.
About St. Christopher’s: Quarterback Joshua Powell will look to get the ball in the hands of dynamic receiver Andre Greene Jr. early and often. A top recruit, Greene typically draws ample double coverage, and how Trinity seeks to limit his involvement could go a long way toward deciding this one. Receivers Mac Grant and Jacob Zollar have big-play potential too. Trent Hendrick (RB/LB, JMU recruit) and Nikkos Kovanes (RB/safety) will play prominent roles on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Harrison Wood is the leading tackler. The Saints are averaging 39.7 points scored and 5.9 points allowed.
What’s at stake: Currently the top two teams in the VISAA’s ratings scale, the Saints (1st, 14.71) and Titans (2nd, 10.14) are in good position to make the state’s four-team independent schools playoff field regardless of Saturday’s outcome, though a win would mean more to Trinity for seeding purposes. Each has beaten 2019 and still-reigning champion Benedictine this season, and this contest could determine who secures the top seed and hosts potential semifinal and championship games next month. The Cadets (4-3) currently hold the No. 4 seed with a 7.86 rating, behind St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (5-2, 9.86 rating) in third.
Zach Joachim’s pick: Trinity 28-21
Lily Betts’ pick: St. Christopher’s 21-15
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Mills Godwin at No. 10 Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Luke Calveric leads an Eagles attack that’s averaging 21.14 points and features senior guard Daniel Seo and receiver Justin Harris. Godwin shut out Deep Run (0-8) last week. The Eagles’ defense is led by Harris in the secondary and linebacker Connor Boyd. Quarterback Jaylen “Toast” Burton and running back Jeremiah Coney spearhead a dangerous Panthers offense that’s averaging 25.7 points. Look for receiver KaRon Burton to provide the big-play threat. Senior linebacker Corey Morton keys the Hermitage defense. Godwin (3-4) and Hermitage (4-2) first met in 1986 and have played 36 times since, with the Panthers holding a 20-16 advantage in the series. Hermitage won the last meeting 41-3 on March 12. Zach: Hermitage 20-13, Lily: Hermitage 35-14
Hanover at No. 8 Patrick Henry, Friday, 7 p.m.: This Hanover-area rivalry was first played in 2003, the Hawks’ first year as a program. It’s been contested every season since, with Hanover (3-3) holding an 11-9 advantage. Patrick Henry (5-2) won the last meeting 16-0 in Ashland on March 26. Patriots quarterback Jordan Allen will look for James Madison recruit Jayden Mines early and often, and freshman back Dashawn Green should see plenty of carries behind a line led by junior guard Maddox Radcliffe. Linebacker Camden Byrd sets the tone on the defensive side of the ball. For Hanover, quarterback Beau Sahnow has filled in for the injured Cole Elrod admirably. Chase Flora and Jay Poole pose big-play threats on the outside. The Hawks are averaging 21.8 points and allow 25.8 Zach: PH 34-13, Lily: PH 21-7
Season records: Zach 22-10, Tim 21-11
Note: Tim Pearrell is on vacation.
Quick hitters
- Patrick Henry senior tight end/defensive end Christian Berry announced his commitment to Davidson on Thursday.
- The game between Glen Allen and Thomas Jefferson originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to COVID protocols within the Vikings’ program. The Jaguars are now set to face Class 4 power Lake Taylor (Norfolk).
- The game between J.R. Tucker and Douglas Freeman originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of COVID protocols within the Tigers’ program. Teejay and Tucker played last week, and the Tucker athletics Twitter account announced the program was paused because of a team exposure that occurred against a recent opponent.
— Zach Joachim
