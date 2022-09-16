High school football games of the week: Picks and previews for Bird-Midlo, Powhatan-Manchester, Hanover-Godwin and Highland Springs-Martinsburg

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 4 of the high school football season around the Richmond area: L.C. Bird at No. 8 Midlothian, Powhatan at No. 9 Manchester, Hanover at Mills Godwin and No. 1 Highland Springs at Martinsburg (W. Va.).

L.C. Bird at No. 8 Midlothian

Friday: 7 p.m.

About Bird: The Skyhawks (2-0) racked up a school-record 524 rushing yards in their 49-14 victory over Monacan last week to move to 2-0, including 251 yards and three touchdowns from 804 Varsity Player of the Week Jaivon Williams. Alvin Townes Fox added 195 yards and two TDs for a Bird backfield that uses a stable of rushers and imposing line play, led by 6-4, 380-pound senior tackle Liam James, to grind down opposing defenses.

Receiver Jashaun Amin had 111 all-purpose yards and two scores against Monacan, he's a Swiss Army knife that Bird will move around and find different ways to get him the ball in space. Junior QB Brad Hurt is very mobile, he had a rushing TD in Bird's Week 1 win over James River.

Xavier Carpenter had a pick-6 in that game, he patrols the back end for a defense that also features cornerback Tyreek Collins (INT against Monacan), Josh Bagley (three sacks against Monacan) and Jaemon Siegler (eight tackles against Monacan).

About Midlo: The Trojans (2-0) have yet to surrender a point following 44-0 and 42-0 wins over Prince George and Clover Hill, respectively. Ethan Knoll (six tackles) and Gabriel Semidey (five tackles) led the defensive effort in last week's victory over the Cavaliers.

Eight starters returned this year from a Trojans offense that was explosive last season, averaging nearly 30 points. Midlo accumulated 467 yards of offense against Clover Hill behind backs Ashby Berry (12 carries, 98 yards, two TDs) and Bryce Sowers (eight for 68 and two) and receiver Drew Kleski (three receptions, 87 yards, TD). Senior DB/WR Zack Wirt is a versatile weapon, he caught a 45-yard pass and carried three times for 24 yards last week.

Semidey, Ashby Berry, junior QB Cooper Meads and senior DB Makhi Jackson were All-Region honorees last season. The Trojans also have one of the best special teams units around, as senior punter Avery Heleniak and senior kicker Maxx Lawton were both first team All-Region last season. The O-line leans on an experienced interior that includes seniors Andrew Perko and Mykel Cardichon plus junior Gio Semidey.

What's at stake: This is a prove-it game for two unbeaten teams looking to solidify their standing as contenders to be reckoned with. The winner is sure to be ranked in all area Top 10s next week, and will earn invaluable playoff points off a fellow Class 5 team expected to finish with a winning record. It's also an intriguing stylistic contrast, with Bird leaning on a ground-and-pound attack and Midlo presumably looking to air it out more. These Dominion District foes first met in 1980 and played every season up until their last meeting in 2019, a 20-0 Skyhawks victory. Bird holds an eye-popping 37-3 advantage in the series, with Midlo's victories coming in 1981, '85 and and '86. Bird has won 33 consecutive games over Midlothian.

Zach Joachim's pick: Bird 27-21

Tim Pearrell's pick: Midlothian 35-23

Other featured games

Powhatan (1-0) at No. 9 Manchester (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Both teams are young. Manchester has some experience with receivers Ty’ee Stephens and Kyree Richardson, and linemen Kenny Walz and Will Harris. Stephens, a senior, and junior defensive lineman Makai Byerson have some Power Five recruiting offers. The Lancers lost 48-7 to top-ranked Highland Springs and topped George Wythe 60-0 last week. Powhatan has 19 new starters. The Indians have an experienced quarterback in senior Dylan Trevillian, who threw for 1,703 yards and 23 TDs last year. Indians got a late start because of a bye and a forfeit and played their first game last week, beating Huguenot 36-12. Sophomore middle linebacker Jameson Britt had nine solo tackles. Manchester leads the series 6-1.

Zach: Manchester 42-20 Tim: Manchester 28-14

Hanover (2-0) at Mills Godwin (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Hawks routed Monacan in Week 1 and impressed last week with a 23-14 win over a good Matoaca team. Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod do a little bit of everything for the Hanover offense, they've been productive in the passing, receiving and rushing game early on. Peyton Seelman carried 18 times for 118 yards against the Warriors. Malachi Madden is key on both sides of the ball, and Grady Fahed has proved disruptive defensively. Godwin beat Kecoughtan (Hampton) 20-7 and Atlee 34-31, those wins bookend a 32-7 home loss to Patrick Henry. Junior QB Daniel Viener was 18 of 24 for 227 yards and four TDs against Atlee, he'll look to connect with top target Nick Clark early and often, Clark had eight catches for 148 yards and two TDs against the Raiders. Tackle Nathan McNeel has standout footwork and agility, he's committed to Richmond. Junior end Tristan Ginn had seven tackles, four for losses against Atlee.

Zach: Godwin 28-27 Tim: Hanover 34-21

No. 1 Highland Springs at Martinsburg (W. Va.), Friday, 7 p.m.: Two of the top-ranked teams across all classifications in their respective states lock horns in a marquee Virginia-West Virginia showdown that represents a push by the Springers and coach Loren Johnson to build upon their dominance in the commonwealth to establish a brand recognized nationwide. Martinsburg won a nail-bitter, 26-25, at Victor W. Kreiter Stadium last season. We think junior QB Khristian Martin, senior back Aziz Foster-Powell, senior DB and Virginia Tech recruit Braylon Johnson, senior D-end and Virginia recruit Miles Greene and senior receiver and VT commit Takye Heath lead a Springers outfit that's even better in 2022. MaxPreps listed this matchup as a Top 10 high school football game nationwide for this week, and ranks Martinsburg as the top team in West Virginia, with Highland Springs No. 2 in Virginia behind only Chesapeake power Oscar Smith.

Zach: Highland Springs 42-28 Tim: Highland Springs 35-31

Season records: Tim 12-1, Zach 8-5

This weekend's local schedule

Friday

Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4

Canarsie (N.Y.) at Life Christian, 7

King William at Caroline, 7

Warhill at New Kent, 7

Collegiate at Nansemond Suffolk, 7

Hopewell at Henrico, 7

Hermitage at Varina, 7

Hanover at Mills Godwin, 7

Armstrong at Goochland, 7

Atlee at Douglas Freeman, 7

Highland Springs at Martinsburg, 7

Deep Run at Patrick Henry, 7

Southampton at Colonial Heights, 7

John Marshall at Petersburg, 7

Meadowbrook at Thomas Dale, 7

Clover Hill at Cosby, 7

James River at Huguenot, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

L.C. Bird at Midlothian, 7

George Wythe at Monacan, 7

Saturday

Greensville County at Thomas Jefferson, Noon