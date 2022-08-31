High school football games of the week: Picks and previews for Highland Springs at Manchester, Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin and more

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 2 of the high school football season around the Richmond area: No. 2 Highland Springs at No. 7 Manchester, No. 9 Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin, Deep Run at Atlee, Henrico at No. 5 Hermitage, and Collegiate at Goochland.

No. 2 Highland Springs at No. 7 Manchester

Thursday: 7 p.m.

About Highland Springs: Loren Johnson's Springers opened the season with a bang, defeating nationally ranked North Carolina power Chambers 26-20 in comeback fashion behind big performances from junior QB Khristian Martin (18 carries, 135 yards; 9 of 22 passing for 167 yards and two TDs) and senior RB Aziz Foster-Powell (18 carries, 105 yards, two TDs). The victory vaulted Highland Springs to a No. 87 national ranking by MaxPreps. Virginia Tech recruits Braylon Johnson and Takye Heath are featured weapons on the outside, and receiver Noah Jenkins had four catches for 61 yards and a TD in Week 1.

About Manchester: This is the Lancers' season opener after Tom Halls' men were idle in Week 1, they went 7-3 in 2021 before a narrow playoff loss to Western Branch (14-12). Makai Byerson is a top recruit and game-wrecker at defensive end. Kenny Walz leads a line that's always strong under Hall, who played offensive line at Virginia Tech. This could be a coming out party for talented freshman QB Landen Abernethy, he'll look to find top targets and team captains Ty'ee Stephens and Kyree Richardson early and often.

What's at stake: This matchup has a storied history. The Springers and Lancers first met in 1946, Manchester's first season as a program. They played every year from '46 to 1965, with Highland Springs holding a 14-4-2 advantage in the series to that point. After '65, the programs didn't meet again until a 1978 playoff game at City Stadium that the Springers won 21-7. A long gap ensued that did not see the teams play again until 2019, a 26-16 Springers victory in a highly anticipated game following state titles for both programs in 2018. The Springers won the most recent meeting, 27-20 on Sept. 3, 2021 to take a 17-4-2 all-time lead in the series. Manchester last beat Highland Springs on Oct. 23, 1964, 13-6 in Chesterfield. The game is always a contest for local bragging rights atop the 804 hierarchy, but also represents a huge opportunity for both programs to pick up playoff points against a top-tier opponent sure to wrack up rider points throughout the season.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Highland Springs 31-17

Zach Joachim's pick: Highland Springs 35-14

No. 9 Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin

Thursday: 7 p.m.

About Patrick Henry: Season-opener for Patrick Henry, which is replacing several starters in the skill positions from a team that went 10-3 last season and barely lost to state champ Varina in the Region 4B title game. Coach Ken Wakefield has an experienced offensive line behind four-year starter Maddox Radcliffe and Aiden Paynter, which should help give time for junior QB Grayson Johnson, senior RB Shamar Williams and others to settle in. Defensively, the Patriots will rely on returnees Greg Foster (LB), Latrell James (LB), Gracyn Ross (DB) and Edwin Henderson (DB).

About Mills Godwin: Godwin’s new defensive scheme got off to a good start with a 20-7 victory over Kecoughtan last week. The Eagles hadn’t won an opener since 2017. Second-year coach P.J. Adams changed the defense to fit personnel and employ more depth. He has returning starters in sophomores Jimmy Stone (end) and Carson Smith (LB), and seniors Connor Boyd (LB) and Cohen Busbee (DB). Godwin has a UR-commit in offensive lineman Nathan McNeel, who is joined up front by returnees Jayden Discalo and David Hopkins.

What’s at stake: Wakefield has established Patrick Henry as a program to beat in his three seasons, going 26-8. He has some unknowns going into this season, so this will be an early look at what’s on the horizon. Godwin is looking for an early measuring stick as well. The Eagles haven’t had a winning season since going 6-5 in 2017 and haven’t won seven games since 2013. Patrick Henry has won three straight in the series, including 47-20 last season.

Tim's pick: Patrick Henry 27-20

Zach's pick: Mills Godwin 21-20

Other featured games

Deep Run at Atlee, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Raiders narrowly fell in their season-opener 19-17 to Henrico despite a 45-yard field goal from kicker Zach Tschantre. The Wildcats are 1-0 but have not played after taking a forfeit from Mechanicsville while the Mustangs season is suspended. That was technically coach Joe Mullinax's first win as Deep Run coach after the Wildcats went 0-10 in his first season following the departure of former coach Chad Hornik. Deep Run began its existence as a program against Atlee in 2003, and this game has been played every year since sans spring 2021. The Raiders hold an 11-7 advantage in the series. Look for junior guard Brock Taylor and junior receiver Tae Gilpin to lead the Raiders, while senior tackle Jayson Morgan and senior tight end Matt David stand out for the Wildcats.

Tim: Atlee 24-21 Zach: Atlee 17-14

Henrico at No. 5 Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: Henrico, which went 2-7 last year and 0-6 the previous season, opened some eyes last week by beating Atlee 19-17. Sean Macon had a big game, passing for 264 yards and rushing for 92 and a touchdown, and Calvin Sanders had 162 yards rushing. Hermitage rolled past Meadowbrook 53-0 in its opener. The Panthers have a lot of weapons, led by running back Jeremiah Coney (Appalachian State commit), returning from a 9-3 squad that advanced to the Region 5C championship game. Hermitage has won 10 of 12 in the series, including 35-6 last season.

Tim: Hermitage 28-14 Zach: Hermitage 42-21

Collegiate at Goochland, Friday, 7 p.m.: Season opener for Collegiate, which has a lot of returnees from a 5-5 team and should be a factor in the VISAA. The Cougars have receiver Krystian Williams, who has committed to Virginia Tech, and a sophomore QB to watch in Jack Callaghan. In its opener, Goochland fell 21-7 to defending Class 2 state champion King William. The Bulldogs surrendered 295 yards rushing and got their TD on a blocked punt that was recovered by Mason Gregory. Collegiate won this matchup 21-0 last year.

Tim: Collegiate 23-14 Zach: Collegiate 27-13