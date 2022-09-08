High school football games of the week: Picks and previews for Thomas Dale-Hermitage, Trinity Episcopal-Collegiate, Matoaca-Hanover, and Mills Godwin-Atlee

Our staff writers share picks and previews for Week 3 of the high school football season around the Richmond area: No. 3 Thomas Dale at No. 5 Hermitage, No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at Collegiate, Matoaca at Hanover, and Mills Godwin at Atlee.

No. 3 Thomas Dale at No. 5 Hermitage

Thursday: 7 p.m.

About Thomas Dale: Dale was idle last week after a 47-12 victory over Cosby in its opener. Brandon Rose ran for 147 yards and a school-record six rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Ethan Minter ran for 137 yards and threw for 72. The Knights, who have almost everybody back on offense, have several college prospects, including Minter, Nick Tyree (receiver) and Stephon Hicks (TE/SS), who had 13 tackles in the opener.

About Hermitage: Hermitage has rolled in its two games, beating Meadowbrook 56-0 and Henrico 51-14. Quarterback Karon Burton has completed 23 of 28 passes for 213 yards in the victories, and Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney has run for almost 200 yards and six TDs behind a strong offensive line. The Panthers have returned an interception for a TD, returned a fumble for a TD, produced safeties and have scored on special teams.

What’s at stake: With experience and playmakers on both sides, game will help establish the area’s early pecking order, and it will be a points bonanza for the winner in playoff seedings in their respective classifications down the line. Dale is looking for more after a short stay in the Class 6 region playoffs last year. Hermitage is looking to return to the Class 5, Region C championship game. These teams last met in 2019, with Hermitage winning 21-19. The Panthers have won three of the past four meetings dating to 2011. Series started in the 1940s, with the Panthers leading 25-12-3.

Zach Joachim's pick: Dale 28-27

Tim Pearrell’s pick: Dale 30-28

Other featured games

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at Collegiate, Friday, 4 p.m.: One of the things to watch will be Trinity’s secondary against Collegiate’s passing game, with two future Virginia Tech teammates potentially going against each other. Trinity has cornerback Cam Fleming, a Virginia Tech recruit, along with Deuce Edwards, Zahir Rainer and Cornell Allen. Collegiate has sophomore quarterback Jack Callaghan and receiver Krystian Williams, a Virginia Tech commit. Callaghan was 26 of 45 for 410 yards and two TDs in 19-7 victory over Goochland it opener last week. Williams had seven catches for 127 yards and a TD. Trinity, which also has Navy recruit Trai Ferguson (receiver) and William & Mary recruit Elijah Rainer (linebacker), was idle last week after opening with a 21-7 victory over Benedictine. Sophomore QB Taegan Logan and freshman receiver Davion Brown combined for three TDs in that game.

Zach: Trinity Episcopal 35-21; Tim: Trinity 28-21

Matoaca at Hanover, Friday, 7 p.m.: Both teams, looking for strong seasons and spots in the Class 4, Region B playoffs, have received consideration in the Top 10 poll. Matoaca has beaten Glen Allen 21-14 and Clover Hill 47-2. Sophomore lineman Caleb Williams, a top recruit, and junior lineman Jaedin Lee leads a defense that has several underclassmen. QB Ryley Justus threw for 165 yards against Clover Hill and has threats in Paul Lewis, Bryce Yates and Dillon Newton-Short. Hanover, which has seven starters returning on offense, opened with a 55-6 victory over Monacan. The Hawks got all-around games from Cole Elrod (103 yards passing, 63 rushing and a TD, 17 yards receiving and a TD) and Beau Sahnow (91 yards passing, 41 yards rushing, 103 yards receiving and two TDs). Zachary Tyler had six tackles and an interception, and Malachi Madison had two interceptions. Matoaca won this matchup 27-6 last year.

Zach: Matoaca 21-20; Tim: Matoaca 28-22

Mills Godwin at Atlee, Friday, 7 p.m.: Godwin won its opener 20-7 against Kecoughtan before falling 32-7 to No. 7 Patrick Henry last week. The Eagles had a 7-6 lead after the first quarter and did some good things at times. Quarterback Daniel Viener threw for 117 yards but was intercepted twice. Nick Clark had four catches for 81 yards and a TD. Offensive lineman Nathan McNeel has committed to Richmond. Atlee lost its opener 19-17 to Henrico but rebounded with a 38-14 victory over Deep Run last week. J.J. Lewis ran for 244 yards and three TDs on 21 carries as a part of a 365-yard offensive effort. Defense, which is replacing several starters, has been a strong suit so far. It limited Deep Run to 219 yards. Atlee won this game 27-7 last year and has won the past three meetings, and six of eight, in the series.

Zach: Atlee 30-28; Tim: Godwin 21-17

Season records: Tim 9-0, Zach 6-3

Thursday's games

J.R. Tucker at Meadowbrook, 7

Cosby at James River, 7

Friday's games

Amelia County at Thomas Jefferson, 4

John Marshall at Armstrong, 7

Benedictine at Woodberry Forest, 4

Essex at King William, 7

Miami International Academy at Life Christian, 7

Prince George at Highland Springs, 7

Mechanicsville at Douglas Freeman, 7

Henrico at Deep Run, 7

Patrick Henry at Glen Allen, 7

I. C. Norcom at Hopewell, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7

Midlothian at Clover Hill, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

George Wythe at Manchester, 7

Huguenot at Powhatan, 7

Saturday's games

Tazewell at Colonial Heights, noon

New Kent at Bruton, noon

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes at St. Christopher’s, 1