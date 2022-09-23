High school football games of the week: Picks and previews for Thomas Dale-Matoaca, Glen Allen-Hermitage, and Mills Godwin-Douglas Freeman

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 5 of the high school football season around the Richmond area:

Mills Godwin at No. 7 Douglas Freeman

Friday: 7 p.m.

About Mills Godwin: The Eagles (2-2) have scored 34 and 24 points in their past two games but are 1-1 during that span. They have allowed 32, 31 and 41 points in their past three games. Godwin can hurt opponents with its passing, led by quarterback Daniel Viener and receiver Nick Clark. Viener threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Atlee.

About Freeman: Freeman (4-0) has multiple threats in an offense that has scored 44, 34, 21 and 35 points. Back Miggy Martin ran for 250 yards and 3 TDs last week against Atlee, and Kevin China is another running option. Quarterback Ryan Bland can run or throw, and he has targets in Cole Chizuk, Jake Lohmann and P.J. Moore. Jefferson Meade and Jason Abbey (Virginia Tech commit) lead the defense.

What’s at stake: Rivalry game. Freeman really hasn’t been tested as it tries to stay near the top of the Class 5, Region C playoff field. Godwin hasn’t finished on the positive side of .500 since 2017. The Eagles were 4-7 last year but did knock off Freeman 21-7, a team that finished 8-3. Freeman has won 6 of the past 9 meetings.

Zach Joachim's pick: Godwin 28-27

Tim Pearrell’s pick: Freeman 38-24

Other featured games

No. 3 Thomas Dale at Matoaca, Friday, 7 p.m.: Matoaca’s challenge will be slowing a Thomas Dale outfit (3-0) that has scored 47 (Cosby), 42 (Hermitage) and 63 (Meadowbrook) points. The Knights can throw it with Ethan Minter and speedy receivers Nick Tyree and Jacob Seaborne, or run it with Brandon Rose. Matoaca (2-1) hasn’t allowed a lot of points (14, 2 and 23) behind defensive linemen Caleb Williams and Jaedin Lee. QB Ryley Justus has some speedy receivers, including Paul Lewis and Bryce Yates. Matoaca lost key starters from a squad that beat Dale 21-14 last season, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series. Dale has won 11 of the past 14.

Zach’s pick: Dale 28-13

Tim’s pick: Dale 34-17

Glen Allen at No. 10 Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: Glen Allen (1-2) has held its own for the most part during a brutal opening schedule, having lost to Matoaca (21-14) and No. 2 Varina (29-7) and beating Patrick Henry (37-25), all opponents who have been ranked or have received votes. Will Noel had 144 yards rushing against PH, and QB Andrew Milwit threw for 182 yards and two TDs. Hermitage (2-2) is looking to get back on track after losing to No. 3 Dale (42-21) and No. 2 Varina (13-0) in its past two games. Appalachian State recruit Jeremiah Coney was limited 65 yards rushing and QB Karon Burton 39 yards passing against Varina. The Panthers scored 56 and 51 points in their first two games.

Zach’s pick: Hermitage 21-14

Tim’s pick: Hermitage 28-22

Season records: Tim 16-1, Zach 10-7

Also Friday:

Flint Hill at Collegiate, 4

Thomas Jefferson at John Marshall, 4

Benedictine at Wilson, 6

Life Christian at DeMatha (Md.) 7

King William at Westmoreland, 7

New Kent at Poquoson, 7

Armstrong at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Varina, 7

Atlee at Patrick Henry, 7

Colonial Heights at Dinwiddie, 7

Meadowbrook at Prince George, 7

Goochland at Western Albemarle, 7

Huguenot at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at James River, 7

Cosby at L.C. Bird, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 7

Saturday's games

Norfolk Academy at St. Christopher’s, 1