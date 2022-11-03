High school football games of the week

"We're really grateful to be playing the first night game ever at St. Christopher's. A lot went into it to make this happen. The community support, excitement and leadership has been fantastic."

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Outcome in the final game of the regular season will have an impact on the seedings in two classifications. TJ (7-2), which has dropped its past two games, likely needs to win to retain the top seed in Region 2A. The Vikings could tumble to the third seed with a loss, depending on how Poquoson and King William do. Godwin (5-4) will be at least the seventh seed in Region 5C. The Eagles could move up to the sixth spot with a victory depending on the outcome of the Douglas Freeman-Glen Allen game. Godwin has won 26 straight in the series and leads it 29-1 overall.