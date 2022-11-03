 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football games of the week

  • 0

Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in Week 11 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale football game (copy)

Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton

Zach’s pick: Dale 35-34

Tim’s pick: Dale 30-27

Collegiate at St. Christopher’s, Friday, 6 p.m.

Benedictine at St. Christopher's football game

St. Christopher's Kahlil Nash (7) is tackled by Benedictine's Jacob Moore during the first half at St. Christopher's in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Zach’s pick: St. Christopher’s 28-13

Tim’s pick: St. Christopher’s 31-21

RTD Sports reporter Zach Joachim compiles votes from area sports writers to assemble the weekly TD Top 10 High School Football poll.

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Outcome in the final game of the regular season will have an impact on the seedings in two classifications. TJ (7-2), which has dropped its past two games, likely needs to win to retain the top seed in Region 2A. The Vikings could tumble to the third seed with a loss, depending on how Poquoson and King William do. Godwin (5-4) will be at least the seventh seed in Region 5C. The Eagles could move up to the sixth spot with a victory depending on the outcome of the Douglas Freeman-Glen Allen game. Godwin has won 26 straight in the series and leads it 29-1 overall.

Zach’s pick: TJ 28-24

Tim’s pick: Godwin 28-21

20220827_SPO_MATOACA

Glen Allen running back Xavier Moss (33) carries the ball as Matoaca defensive lineman Caleb Williams (52) during a high school football game on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman, Friday, 7 p.m.: Freeman (7-2) sits fourth in the Region 5C seedings, followed closely by Hermitage (5-4) and Glen Allen (5-4). Glen Allen-Freeman winner likely will be the No. 4 seed. Loser could drop to either the sixth or seventh seed. Glen Allen has won four of its past five games. Freeman has lost two of its past three. The Mavericks beat the Jaguars 8-6 last year. Past four meetings have been decided by 4, 1, 7, 10 and 2 points.

Zach’s pick: Freeman 21-20

Tim’s pick: Glen Allen 30-28

Season records: Tim 29-5, Zach 21-13

Also on Friday and Saturday ...

Friday

Benedictine at Saint John Paul the Great, 7

Hanover at Atlee, 7

Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry, 7

New Kent at Smithfield, 7

Prince George at Hopewell, 7

Goochland at Louisa County, 7

Matoaca at Meadowbrook, 7

Colonial Heights at Petersburg, 7

Deep Run at Hermitage, 7

Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker, 7

Powhatan at Cosby, 7

Clover Hill at L.C. Bird, 7

James River at Midlothian, 7

Manchester at Monacan, 7

Saturday

George Wythe at Huguenot, 1 p.m.

-- Tim Pearrell

