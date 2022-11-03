High school football games of the week

Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in Week 11 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.
Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie, Friday, 7 p.m.
Thomas Dale and Dinwiddie have combined for 839 points and have yielded just 167. Do the offenses or defenses rule in this clash of unbeatens?
The closest game for the Dinwiddie football team this season was close for three quarters bu…
Zach’s pick: Dale 35-34
Tim’s pick: Dale 30-27
Collegiate at St. Christopher’s, Friday, 6 p.m.
St. Christopher's 'thrilled' for Friday Night Lights as Saints welcome Collegiate in Palyo's final game
"We're really grateful to be playing the first night game ever at St. Christopher's. A lot went into it to make this happen. The community support, excitement and leadership has been fantastic."
Zach’s pick: St. Christopher’s 28-13
Tim’s pick: St. Christopher’s 31-21
Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin, Friday, 7 p.m.: Outcome in the final game of the regular season will have an impact on the seedings in two classifications. TJ (7-2), which has dropped its past two games, likely needs to win to retain the top seed in Region 2A. The Vikings could tumble to the third seed with a loss, depending on how Poquoson and King William do. Godwin (5-4) will be at least the seventh seed in Region 5C. The Eagles could move up to the sixth spot with a victory depending on the outcome of the Douglas Freeman-Glen Allen game. Godwin has won 26 straight in the series and leads it 29-1 overall.
People are also reading…
Zach’s pick: TJ 28-24
Tim’s pick: Godwin 28-21
Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman, Friday, 7 p.m.: Freeman (7-2) sits fourth in the Region 5C seedings, followed closely by Hermitage (5-4) and Glen Allen (5-4). Glen Allen-Freeman winner likely will be the No. 4 seed. Loser could drop to either the sixth or seventh seed. Glen Allen has won four of its past five games. Freeman has lost two of its past three. The Mavericks beat the Jaguars 8-6 last year. Past four meetings have been decided by 4, 1, 7, 10 and 2 points.
Zach’s pick: Freeman 21-20
Tim’s pick: Glen Allen 30-28
Season records: Tim 29-5, Zach 21-13
Also on Friday and Saturday ...
Friday
Benedictine at Saint John Paul the Great, 7
Hanover at Atlee, 7
Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry, 7
New Kent at Smithfield, 7
Prince George at Hopewell, 7
Goochland at Louisa County, 7
Matoaca at Meadowbrook, 7
Colonial Heights at Petersburg, 7
Deep Run at Hermitage, 7
Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker, 7
Powhatan at Cosby, 7
Clover Hill at L.C. Bird, 7
James River at Midlothian, 7
Manchester at Monacan, 7
Saturday
George Wythe at Huguenot, 1 p.m.