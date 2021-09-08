High school football notes: Hermitage to open season Friday against Patrick Henry

Hermitage to open season against PH

No. 9 Hermitage and No. 5 Patrick Henry (1-0) are set to meet Friday in a game agreed upon between the schools this week after games for both teams were postponed because of circumstances arising within their opponents’ programs.

The Panthers were set to play No. 3 Thomas Dale (2-0), and the Patriots were supposed to play Glen Allen (0-2). The postponement is Hermitage’s third consecutive to begin the season, so Friday will be the Panthers’ home- and season-opener, as well as the first game for new head coach Timothy Jean-Pierre.

“We were frustrated to miss what would have been our third game in a row, and we were looking to try and fill that so our kids could have an opportunity to play,” Hermitage AD Chris Rollison said. “When we found out Tuesday that Patrick Henry was going to be free, [Patriots AD] Matt Crowder and I had a conversation, both coaches were open to it and we put it together.”