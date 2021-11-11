High school football picks and previews for the weekend's best playoff action

What's at stake: This matchup pits two of the area's strongest ground games against one another, so establishing the run will be paramount. Protecting the ball will be key as well with two defenses that excel at punching the ball out of runners' hands and pressuring quarterbacks into hurried decisions. The winner of this game could get a crack at top-seeded Dinwiddie in the 4B semifinals. These programs have met twice before, in 1964 and '65. Both games ended in ties, 7-7 and 6-6.

Benedictine at No. 6 St. Christopher's, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: Led by standout receiver and Prep League player of the year Andre Greene Jr., the 10-0 Saints have outscored their opponents 383-74, including a 14-7 victory at Benedictine six weeks ago. In addition to Greene and coach of the year Lance Clelland, 11 Saints were honored on the all-Prep League team, including running back Nikkos Kovanes and linebacker Trent Hendrick (JMU recruit). But the Cadets, 6-3 and winners of five straight, are likely the last team St. Chris wanted to draw in the playoffs, as their bitter rivals have long had the Saints' number prior to this season. A menacing defensive line is Benedictine's calling card. That unit features 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle Joel Starlings, a top recruit with Power Five interest, tackle TJ Baldwin (6-1, 285) and end Dylan Faniel (6-2, 255). Back Xavier Mears is a load to tackle out of the Benedictine backfield. The Cadets' hard-nosed defense should keep things close, and an upset isn't out of the question if their offense can protect the ball and find a big play or two. Zach: Benedictine 21-14; Lily: St. Christopher's 28-14