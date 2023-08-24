Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in the first week of the 2023 high school football season, featuring Atlee at No. 8 Douglas Freeman, James River at No. 7 L.C. Bird, Highland Springs’ trip to Florida, Hermitage welcoming a 757 power and an intra-city clash of Richmond programs ushering in new coaching eras.(tncms-asset)8e4d4350-d754-517e-8004-17a404c6ddbb[0](/tncms-asset)

No. 1 Highland Springs at Miramar (Florida), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Springers coach Loren Johnson travels to face his alma mater in a poignant season-opener for the reigning state champs and top program in Virginia (MaxPreps). The Patriots are already 1-0 after a season-opening 21-0 win at Edison (Miami) in their season opener, so a program coming off a 10-2 season in which it won two playoff games has advantages of home field and pace of preparation — this is a tall task for Highland Springs. But surely, reigning All-Metro player of the year Khristian Martin and Co. wouldn’t have it any other way after passing early-season road tests in North Carolina and West Virginia last year. These Springers aren’t afraid of a little plane ride and a hostile environment. Look for speedsters Jakyre Henley and Eli Williams to provide big-play pop for the Springers. Defensively, linebacker Brennan Johnson is the heart and soul of a unit directed by cerebral play-caller Devon Simmons.

Zach Joachim’s pick: Highland Springs 42-14

Melanie Martinez-Lopez’s pick: Highland Springs 28-27

James River at No. 7 L.C. Bird, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Region 5C runners-up Skyhawks won their opener at James River 27-6 almost exactly a year ago en route to a 9-4 season. The Rapids finished 4-7 last year and will be looking to get off to a better start. Look for speedy Bird back Rashaad Lewis to get ample work for a patented Skyhawks ground game behind returning O-line starters Rahkim Morton, Keenan Barlow and Grady Speer. Keeping Bird all-region defensive lineman Moosh Ramadan out of the backfield will be priority No. 1 for a Rapids attack led by junior dual-threat signal caller Nelson Layne and versatile weapon Will Managbanag, who should get involved in the receiving and rushing games. James River is a strong dark horse candidate for a bounce back year, and Bird is looking to replace a good deal of production from its 2022 roster. James River last beat Bird 19-18 in August of 2021.

Zach: James River 24-23

Melanie: L.C. Bird 28-13

Atlee at No. 8 Douglas Freeman, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Raiders are coming off a 3-7 season in which they were a good deal more competitive than that mark suggests. The Mavericks went 9-3 and reached the Region 5C semifinals, so homestanding Freeman has to be favored here. But don’t count out the senior Atlee trio of QB Brooks Hollins, lineman Brock Taylor (6-3, 330 pounds; UMass commit) and rugged running back JJ Lewis. Look for Atlee to run Lewis behind Taylor early and often against a stingy Mavericks defense that held opponents to under 14 points per game last year and features end Max Vest (Navy recruit) and fiery linebacker Jefferson Meade. The Freeman QB competition is the positional battle to watch here, with senior Jadyn Reece and junior Wells Nunnally both vying for snaps. Freeman won this matchup 35-19 last September. Atlee’s last win in the series came in 2018, 39-20 at Raider Field.

Zach: Douglas Freeman 28-17

Melanie: Douglas Freeman 35-14

Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) at No. 10 Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: A monumental test awaits the Panthers in Week 1, as 757 power and perennial state-title contender Oscar Smith comes calling to Chester E. Fritz Stadium. Hermitage went 6-5 and fell out of the playoffs in the first round last year but feel a stronger season was a few bounces of the ball away with a handful of one-score losses (Lake Taylor, Godwin, Bird) tipping the scales. These programs have met thrice before, in a three-year series from 1954-1956, with Hermitage winning each meeting in blowout fashion. Oscar Smith went 9-2 and lost in the second round of the Region 6A playoffs to eventual region champs Western Branch last year, a somewhat disappointing campaign for a program with the loftiest of standards. Look for the Panthers to use their size and physicality up front to try and control the game from the line of scrimmage. Defensive end Uriah Harris and corner/receiver Andre Clarke Jr. should play big roles for the Panthers.

Zach: Oscar Smith 17-14

Melanie: Hermitage 21-20

Thomas Jefferson at Huguenot, Friday, 7 p.m.: New eras collide off Forest Hill Avenue, as Charles Scott’s Falcons host Eric Harris’ Vikings in the first contest of new coaching regimes for each side. Manchester transfer QB Jason Wright and Bird transfer RB Tae Lowe will play leading roles for a Huguenot squad that’ll also feature WR Iveon Lewis and LB Michael Dabney Jr. The Vikings return lots of size and experience up front, led by 300-pound tackles Timarion Nobles and Zavier Artis. They’ll look to run 1,100-yard rusher Dashawn Stovall behind the big men up front early and often. The main question marks lie on the defensive side for Huguenot and Teejay, so this game projects to feature plenty of scoring. This Richmond city series dates to 1971, with the Vikings holding a 9-7 lead in the matchup history.

Zach: Huguenot 33-27

Melanie: Thomas Jefferson 27-26







This week’s local schedule

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Fork Union Military at Benedictine, 4

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

Clover Hill at Meadowbrook, 7

Atlee at Douglas Freeman, 7

Goochland at Mills Godwin, 7

James River at L.C. Bird, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 7

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Highland Springs at Miramar (Florida), 7:30

Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7

Mechanicsville at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Prince George, 7

Oscar Smith at Hermitage, 7

J.R. Tucker at Caroline, 7

Patrick Henry at Louisa, 7:30

Varina at Indian River, 7

Dinwiddie at George Washington, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Huguenot, 7

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington, 7

Armstrong at McKinley Tech (D.C.), 7

King William at Stuarts Draft, 7

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Greensville at John Marshall, 1(tncms-asset)1034d772-baca-536b-90e0-99bccaf5dac9[4](/tncms-asset)

PHOTOS: Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game