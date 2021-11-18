High school football playoff picks and previews: 14 area schools enter the fray this weekend. Who will be left standing? (copy)

No. 3 Hermitage at No. 2 Midlothian, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Trojans are coming off their first playoff win in school history. Quarterback Cooper Meads, receiver Drew Kleski and and back Ashby Berry are the primary playmakers for Matt Hutchings’ Midlo outfit. Kicker Maxx Lawton has a huge leg. Linemen Zach Phillips and Gabe Semidey spearhead the defense, while guard Declan Harrington is a force in the trenches. They’ll need to bring what they brought to the table in a 42-35 win over Manchester to secure the second playoff victory in school history, as quarterback Jaylen “Toast” Burton’s Hermitage team has won seven in a row. Back Jeremiah Coney is the region’s offensive player of the year after rumbling for 1,050 yards and 19 TDs during the regular season. Lineman Drew Lee is a first-team all-region honoree on the offensive and defensive lines, and DB Christian Stubbs is another first-teamer for a Panthers program averaging 31.7 points and allowing 12.7. Tim: Hermitage 28-24 Zach: Hermitage 30-24