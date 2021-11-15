High school football playoffs: 14 area schools remain alive after a wild weekend of play

So both remaining local teams will play in Chesapeake in Round 2, as the Rapids take on juggernaut Oscar Smith (9-1), the reigning state champs, and the Lancers play the Bruins (9-2). Both games will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

Western Branch lost 48-0 to Oscar Smith on Oct. 29, and the Tigers' only defeat this season is to St. John Bosco (California), the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

Class 5, Region C

No. 1 Highland Springs downed No. 8 J.R. Tucker 63-0. No. 2 Midlothian secured the first playoff victory in school history with a 42-13 win over No. 7 Mills Godwin behind 211 yards and two TDs from back Ashby Berry. No. 3 Hermitage avenged an early-season defeat with a 42-7 victory over No. 6 Glen Allen. And No. 4 Douglas Freeman won a 31-26 thriller over No. 5 L.C. Bird behind 228 yards and three touchdowns from running back Bradley Perkins, who added 7 tackles at safety.