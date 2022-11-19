High school football playoffs roundup

Class 6, Region A
No. 3 Manchester 38, No. 2 Thomas Dale 35:
Manchester fends off final play, comeback by Thomas Dale, moves to Region 6A football championship game
After 10 combined touchdowns and almost 1,000 yards of offense, the seasons of two teams hin…
Class 5, Region C
No. 1 Highland Springs 33, No. 4 Douglas Freeman 10: Douglas Freeman trailed only 14-10 at halftime, but Highland Springs pulled away after the break.
The Springers (12-0), with only one game decided by fewer than 29 points this season, got an 18-yard TD pass from Khristian Martin to Noah Jenkins in the third quarter, and a 2-yard TD run from Aziz Foster-Powell and a 23-yard TD run from Eli Williams in the fourth.
Foster-Powell had 146 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Martin was 7 of 11 for 105 yards. Freeman finished 9-3. Highland Springs will play L.C. Bird for the region title.
People are also reading…
No. 3 L.C. Bird 42, No. 7 Glen Allen 0:
All week long, L.C. Bird’s Sha’Heym Duggar had told anyone who would listen that he’d run a …
Class 4, Region B
No. 2 King George 31, No. 3 Varina 14: King George used a 60-yard TD pass from Zach Ferguson to Josh Powell in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and end Varina’s chances of a repeat state title.
The TD came after Varina (10-2) scored to cut King George’s (12-0) lead to 17-14 midway through the final period. The Blue Devils lost a fumble, had a pass intercepted and committed 14 penalties for 140 yards.
Varina got a 48-yard TD pass from Myles Derricott to Eric Smith.
Class 3, Region B
No. 3 Warren County 21, No. 7 Goochland 13: Warren County turned a Goochland fumble near its goal line into a touchdown and a blocked punt for a late TD.
The Bulldogs (4-8) got a 46-yard TD pass from Blayke Flaherty to Mason Gregory to open the scoring. Warren County (7-5) got a 50-yard TD run and scored again after Goochland’s fumble. Jackson Bell’s TD run made it 14-13, but the blocked punt put Warren up 21-13 with less than 2 minutes to play.
Goochland reached the Warren County 25 before turning the ball over on downs.
Class 2, Region A
No. 1 King William 40, No. 4 Greensville 0: Tre Robinson had 183 yards rushing on nine carries and scored two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as King William cruised.
Caleb Shelton connected with Robinson on a 22-yard TD pass. Monta Roane added 123 yards rushing and two TDs as King William (9-3) amassed 321 yards on the ground. The Cavaliers play Poquoson in the region final.
No. 3 Poquoson 21, No. 2 Thomas Jefferson 17: Poquoson scored the go-ahead points in the fourth quarter to end TJ’s season at 8-4.
Poquoson (8-4) led 9-0 after a safety and a TD. But the Vikings came back to take a 17-15 lead on a touchdown by Quinton Wallace and Santiago Finch’s field goal in the final period.