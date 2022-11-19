High school football playoffs roundup

Class 6, Region A

No. 3 Manchester 38, No. 2 Thomas Dale 35:

Class 5, Region C

No. 1 Highland Springs 33, No. 4 Douglas Freeman 10: Douglas Freeman trailed only 14-10 at halftime, but Highland Springs pulled away after the break.

The Springers (12-0), with only one game decided by fewer than 29 points this season, got an 18-yard TD pass from Khristian Martin to Noah Jenkins in the third quarter, and a 2-yard TD run from Aziz Foster-Powell and a 23-yard TD run from Eli Williams in the fourth.

Foster-Powell had 146 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Martin was 7 of 11 for 105 yards. Freeman finished 9-3. Highland Springs will play L.C. Bird for the region title.

No. 3 L.C. Bird 42, No. 7 Glen Allen 0:

Class 4, Region B

No. 2 King George 31, No. 3 Varina 14: King George used a 60-yard TD pass from Zach Ferguson to Josh Powell in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and end Varina’s chances of a repeat state title.

The TD came after Varina (10-2) scored to cut King George’s (12-0) lead to 17-14 midway through the final period. The Blue Devils lost a fumble, had a pass intercepted and committed 14 penalties for 140 yards.

Varina got a 48-yard TD pass from Myles Derricott to Eric Smith.

Class 3, Region B

No. 3 Warren County 21, No. 7 Goochland 13: Warren County turned a Goochland fumble near its goal line into a touchdown and a blocked punt for a late TD.

The Bulldogs (4-8) got a 46-yard TD pass from Blayke Flaherty to Mason Gregory to open the scoring. Warren County (7-5) got a 50-yard TD run and scored again after Goochland’s fumble. Jackson Bell’s TD run made it 14-13, but the blocked punt put Warren up 21-13 with less than 2 minutes to play.

Goochland reached the Warren County 25 before turning the ball over on downs.

Class 2, Region A

No. 1 King William 40, No. 4 Greensville 0: Tre Robinson had 183 yards rushing on nine carries and scored two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as King William cruised.

Caleb Shelton connected with Robinson on a 22-yard TD pass. Monta Roane added 123 yards rushing and two TDs as King William (9-3) amassed 321 yards on the ground. The Cavaliers play Poquoson in the region final.

No. 3 Poquoson 21, No. 2 Thomas Jefferson 17: Poquoson scored the go-ahead points in the fourth quarter to end TJ’s season at 8-4.

Poquoson (8-4) led 9-0 after a safety and a TD. But the Vikings came back to take a 17-15 lead on a touchdown by Quinton Wallace and Santiago Finch’s field goal in the final period.