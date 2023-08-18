Highland Springs black and gold flooded Old Dominion University's Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium last December, as coach Loren Johnson's program captured its fifth Class 5 state championship in the past eight years.

On the same day, Dinwiddie reigned supreme at Liberty University's Williams Stadium, as coach Billy Mills' crew capped a storybook season with a 65-point onslaught to claim the Class 4 crown.

And a few weeks prior, Trinity Episcopal made it two consecutive VISAA Division I crowns with a 35-0 victory over Benedictine to put a bow on a dominant, unbeaten campaign and send a raucous Aycock Stadium into bedlam off Pittaway Drive.

The Springers, Generals and Titans headlined the 804's high school football scene in 2022. Now, as the calendar turns to 2023, the Times-Dispatch's annual team-by-team look at the upcoming season is here.

Here's our full preview of the greater Richmond area.

CLASS 6

Cosby

Coach: Josh Wild (15-42 career record, 5-6 at Cosby)

2022 record: 5-6

Offense: A plethora of returning starters are familiar with Wild's system, but the Titans could lack depth here. Senior QB Reed Hill will look to feed fellow returners Robert Boyd (junior running back), Ky Brown (senior wide receiver) and Ryland Elliot (junior WR), while junior Kyle Fowler and senior Justice Thompson add options through the air. Four returners -- juniors Nathan Gersbach (center), Ryan Bickel (OG) and James Bland (OG) plus senior Sadler Boykin (OT) -- anchor an experienced line. Cosby averaged 21.7 points in 2022. Kicker Grant Horvath (soph.) is a highly ranked recruit.

Defense: Depth is a strength here, plus the Titans return great leadership. The secondary lacks experience, but DT Bland, Landon Snyder (soph. LB), Bennet Rogers (senior LB) and TJ Mason (junior LB) are back for a unit that allowed 22.7 points per game last season. Cosby runs a 4-3 base formation and will ask much of sophomores Snyder, LB Eriq Johnson and CB Cameron Baine. Safeties Thompson and Brown will patrol the back end, and juniors Avett Melendez and Charles Haney fill in at end, with senior Chrishawn Brewton alongside Bland in the middle.

Outlook: The Titans haven't posted a winning season since they went 8-5 in 2015. Cosby football, which began in 2006, had until last season been led by just one coach, Pete Mutascio. So this is still a new era under Wild, though they compete in what may be the best region in the state in 6A. Replacing graduated second-team All-Metro lineman Keyshawn Claiborne will be a question mark on both sides of the ball.

Deep Run

Coach: Joe Mullinax (third season)

2022 record: 1-9 (one win via forfeit)

Offense: Senior All-Metro baseball honoree Trey Gauch, a pitcher who's topped 90 mph on the radar gun, has started 19 games at QB. Mullinax said his offense is more balanced at the skill positions this year, so coordinator Matt Crenshaw will have more versatility available. Senior RBs Phillip Dube and Jahleel Miller are returning starters, as are junior back Brian Taber, senior WR Shaan Patel and junior TE Carson Strieffler. But four new starters join senior Doug Clevert (6-3, 285) on a reworked line under new line coach Rusty Webb.

Defense: Mullinax said this is the quickest Wildcats defense he's had at Deep Run. He plans to run the 3-3 stack scheme he used at Brentsville District and Unity Reed, an alignment built around attacking and reacting to the ball and unpredictable pressure packages. Dube moves down from CB to outside LB, a position that gives him freedom to roam. Five returners in the secondary logged a combined 44 games last season. Clevert will be a key piece at nose tackle, as will Strieffler at the other OLB spot. Lack of size at inside LB and inexperience on the line are areas of concern.

Outlook: None of Deep Run's current players have won a game in a Wildcats uniform, and the junior varsity program has not experienced victory since 2018. Deep Run's only win in Mullinax's two seasons came via forfeit against Mechanicsville last year. But the days of the 11-1, 2019 squad that won a first-round playoff game in former coach Chad Hornik's final season are not so far gone. And Mullinax found success at his previous posts.

Highland Springs

Coach: Loren Johnson (16th year at HS; 184-52 career record, 159-27 with Springers)

2022 record: 15-0, Class 5 champions

Offense: Reigning All-Metro co-player of the year and Maryland recruit Khristian Martin returns at QB to lead a high-flying attack. Depth and experience in meaningful games abound. Senior WRs Jakyre Henley, Tomondrey Braxton and George Lovelace are all big-play threats. The running game will look a tad different following the graduation of Aziz Foster-Powell. Seniors Eli Williams (5-9, 180) and Noah Jenkins (6-3, 215) profile as more explosive, less downhill runners. They'll run behind an imposing line led by three returning starters -- senior OT T'Khi Alexander (6-4, 290), senior OG Rae'Qwon Taylor (6-2, 260) and junior C Demari Lassiter (6-2, 265). Highland Springs averaged 43.8 points last year.

Defense: Athleticism at the second and third levels offset some youth up front for a Springers defense that won't surrender many big plays. Reigning Class 5 defensive player of the year and tackling machine Brennan Johnson, still just a junior, is the heart of this unit at linebacker. Senior CB Tomondrey Braxton provides experience and a lockdown coverage presence. Senior DT Nick Jones is the only returning starter up front. The Springers run a 4-3 base look and held opponents to 6 points per game last year while posting six shutouts. Defensive coordinator Devon Simmons is among the best strategic minds around.

Outlook: Anything less than another state title would prove a disappointment for a Highland Springs program ranked by MaxPreps this offseason as the top high school program in Virginia across all classifications. The caveat is the move up to Class 6 via VHSL realignment. That means the Springers now play in a stacked Region 6A, where lurks Chesapeake powers Oscar Smith and Western Branch plus strong Manchester and Thomas Dale teams. Reigning Class 6 champ Freedom (Woodbridge) poses another challenge on the road to a state title, but recent challengers and distant rivals Stone Bridge and Maury are out of the picture.

Manchester

Coach: Tom Hall (25th year at Manchester, 182-74 career record)

2022 record: 11-2, Region 6A runner-up

Offense: A high-flying Lancers attacked averaged 32.85 points in 2022. QB Landen Abernethy, a precise pocket passer, directs a show that will feature hard-nosed RB Devin Bryant, sure-handed WR Kyree Richardson and dynamic athlete Jaden Plantin. Region defensive player of the year Makai Byerson (West Virginia recruit) is also a playmaker at TE. Back Corey Holland and WR Don Artis are also weapons. First-team All-Metro and all-state OT Kenny Walz leads a line that's always strong under Hall, a former Virginia Tech lineman.

Defense: Stopping Byerson from wrecking their game plan will be the top priority for opposing offenses. All-Metro and all-state LB Alazha Lewis had 139 tackles last year. Plantin will feature at safety, as will Richardson at CB. DE Jarvell Barksdale will rush he passer opposite Byerson. DT Makai Elliott and LB Carson Martell will take on prominent roles for a Lancers defense that held opponents to 17.69 points per game in 2022.

Outlook: The Lancers lost only to Highland Springs in the regular season and Western Branch (21-14) in the Region 6A final. A very young group, they grew up fast after the loss to the Springers. Now, Abernethy has experience, plenty of options in the passing and rushing games, a strong line and a disruptive defense. Manchester opens with a huge test at Highland Springs on Sept. 1. But after that, the Lancers will likely be favored in every game. They'll be among the top contenders in perhaps the state's best region and the local hierarchy.

Meadowbrook

Coach: Billy Rudd (first season)

2022 record: 1-9

Offense: Rudd said his Monarchs attack has ample experience, athleticism, football IQ and a collectively strong work ethic, but it might take some time for them to adjust to new schemes. Senior QB Tye Morris runs the show, and senior RBs Donovan Jefferson and Disaiah McDaniel should see most of the carries. Senior Caleb Bishop, sophomore Anthony Broadie and junior Tyson Norman are the top options at WR. Senior OT Dre McCrae and sophomore OT Damien Spain (6-0, 255) spearhead the line. Meadowbrook averaged 4.6 points in 2022 and topped 10 just once.

Defense: Freshman DL Cam Wysocki and senior LB Devin Anderson will feature for a unit that also leans on McCrae at DT, Jefferson at safety and Bishop at CB. The Monarchs return seven starters here after allowing an average of 37.2 points in 2022. McDaniel will handle the punting. Freshman DL Raymond Banks, sophomore DL Darrell Lee, senior LB Damaris Alexander, senior safety Kris Coleman and freshman CB Tyshaun Jackson could play prominent roles.

Outlook: The Monarchs snapped a 34-game losing streak last year with a 12-6 win over J.R. Tucker. Meadowbrook's last winning season came in 2013 when it went 6-4. A 2007 graduate, Rudd was the punter and kicker for Meadowbrook’s 2004 state championship-winning team under then-coach Bill Bowles. Meadowbrook's Central District slate is tough at the end with Thomas Dale, Hopewell and Dinwiddie to close out the season, but the Monarchs have some opportunities early to get the Rudd era off on the right foot.

Thomas Dale

Coach: Kevin Tucker (14th season at Dale, replaced Vic Williams in 2010)

2022 record: 10-2, lost in Region 6A semifinals

Offense: UVa recruit Ethan Minter, a dynamic dual-threat lefty who has set most every scoring record at Dale, leads the charge for a Knights team that averaged 40.3 points in 2022 and returns seven starters. Senior athlete Nick Tyree has garnered plenty of Division I interest and will be utilized out of the backfield and as a receiver. Senior Jacob Seaborn and junior Shamari Earls lead a deep receiving corps that also includes downfield threats Daniel Lewis, Szavier Wagstaff and Ethan Graves. The left side of the line returns three starters led by All-Metro OT and fourth-year starter Aiden Jones. Junior OG Yinka Lawal and senior C Devin Baugh earned all-region honors last year. Replacing leading rusher Brandon Rose is a question mark. TE Chea Scott and Cole Leinberger could get involved in the offense in new, creative ways, Tucker said.

Defense: The line and secondary are the strongest groups here. Earls, Jon Tyree and Larenz Bacon bring starting experience in the back end, where Dale has tons of speed. Senior Jaden Thomas and Seaborn will both see ample time at DB. Tucker said Thomas is like an extra coach on the field with his ability to direct others to their assignments. Jones leads the line at DT. Senior DE Phoenix Ward and junior DT Marquis Purvis will look to build on strong 2022 showings. Scott, "freakish athlete" Jonah Harris, sophomores Javaris Tucker and George Boykins, Lawal and Leinberger should all contribute up front. Senior Zakaria Sands leads the LB corps. Look for sophomore MLB Mike Davis, OLB Draylyn Waller and senior WLB Malichi Brown to make big impacts. The Knights held opponents to 19.17 points per game in 2022, though that includes 63 in a loss to Dinwiddie.

Outlook: Dale has not had a losing season since it went 4-6 in 2012. Tucker runs a well-oiled machine that routinely produces college prospects all over the field. A late-September date with Dinwiddie looms large on the schedule, and clashes with Hopewell in late October and Bird in Week 2 will be stiff tests. Region 6A is brimming with contenders, but the Knights will again be among them.

CLASS 5

Douglas Freeman

Coach: George Bland

2022 record: 9-3, lost in Region 5C semifinals

Offense: Eight starters return for a Freeman attack that averaged 26.7 points in 2022. Senior Jadyn Reece and junior Wells Nunnally could both see time at QB. Senior Ryan Bland and juniors Kevin China and Warrick Stephenson could all be given opportunities out of the backfield. Seniors Cole Chizuk, Jake Lohmann and Owen Amrhein are the top options at receiver. Seniors Willie Sellers and Lewis Beach are the anchors on the line, but Bland said his Mavericks must develop cohesion up front with some of last year's key linemen now playing at the college level.

Defense: A stout Mavericks defense held opponents to 13.75 points per game last season. Senior DE and Naval Academy recruit Max Vest is a 6-4, 225-pound game-wrecker up front. LB Jefferson Meade, Charles Saunders and Cooper Speidell all made big contributions last year. Lohmann, an 804 Varsity player of the week, will play a key role at safety. The question mark here could be inexperience at DT. Bland said the overall team speed of the defense has improved, and this unit has a high ceiling if its young pieces can develop quickly and step into bigger roles.

Outlook: Bland has produced ample success at Freeman after taking over for Mike Henderson before the 2019 season. The Mavericks have won 17 games over the past two years before falling to Highland Springs in the Region 5C semifinals each year. Now, a new-look Region 5C appears wide open with the Springers in Class 6. Freeman should be among the favorites to win the region and could make a state playoff run.

Glen Allen

Coach: Perry Jones

2022 record: 6-6

Offense: Jones said his Jaguars have talented pieces but only one starter returning. So building chemistry to combat the inexperience will be key. Senior OT Matt McElwain, the lone returning starter, will play a featured role up front. Junior Jake Perini is set to take over at QB. Junior RB Dallas Chavis, junior TE Jaylon Brown, senior WRs Steve Bengu and Christian Robinson-Clarke plus junior WR Leroy Lewis should have chances to make plays. Glen Allen averaged 25.75 points in 2022 and came up with clutch scores to pull out a number of close wins.

Defense: Senior DEs Gavin Widener and Tyler Dunfee, junior LBs Perini and Gavin Gallavan and junior CB Kamden Tiller are returning starters for a unit that allowed 21.17 points per game in 2022. Jones said inexperience is a concern. Look for talented junior CB Ahmed Kamara to make a big impact in the secondary of a group that's expected to run a 3-4 look.

Outlook: This program showed heart last year. The cardiac Jags pulled out dramatic last-minute victories over Thomas Jefferson and Midlothian late in the season to help them rebound from a 1-3 start. They had impressive showings, like a 39-0 win over Godwin and a 24-21 road loss at Freeman. But their season ended on a low note with a 42-0 defeat to Bird in the region semifinal a week after pulling off perhaps the year's most dramatic comeback - a 29-25 road victory over the Trojans. Glen Allen's defense looks stout again. If its new-look offense can find rhythm and chemistry, Jones' squad should be competitive against most teams.

Hermitage

Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre

2022 record: 6-5, lost in Region 5C first round

Offense: All-around speed is the calling card for a unit that is among the youngest Jean-Pierre has had. Three explosive RBs, led by junior Early Winston, have game-breaking ability. Junior Latrell Washington and sophomore Andre Clarke Jr. headline a WR corps stacked with talent. Seniors Cayden King and Jevon Lewis will both be possession targets out of the slot. Jean-Pierre was effusive in his praise of a rugged O-line led by four returning starters -- junior LT Dwayne Gregory, and seniors in RT Sharron Cosby, RG Jaylen Davis and C Justin Woods. The Panthers averaged 29.64 points in 2022. Sophomore Ben Yeanay is slated to take over at quarterback.

Defense: Size up front is the strength of a Herm defense that limited opposing offenses to 16.73 points per game last season. The coach said his secondary is one of the fastest around with all of its starting DBs running 40-yard dashes in the 4.4-second range. The LB corps is extremely athletic and will benefit from a disruptive line. Senior DE Uriah Harris and junior DE Nicholas Lafluer join senior DT D'Montre Johnson and junior DT Tyshawn Spencer up front. The super-talented Clarke should make a big impact at safety alongside fellow returner Kaen Coles (senior). Jean-Pierre said the expectation is for his defense to become a "Krispy Kreme Factory," meaning, they want as many donuts (zeroes) as possible. Sponsorship incoming?

Outlook: Gone to Virginia Tech is Jeremiah Coney, a first-team All-Metro selection. Harris has displayed standout maturity. Keep an eye on Clarke's recruitment; he's one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2026. Big Herm is one of the programs seeking to take a step forward in the rearranged Region 5C. A big test at home against Chesapeake power Oscar Smith looms large in Week 1.

James River

Coach: Jacob Hodges (third year at JR, 13-10 career record)

2022 record: 4-7, lost in Region 6A quarterfinals

Offense: A strong line and experience at the skill positions are the strengths for a Rapids offense that averaged 20 points last year. Junior dual-threat QB Nelson Layne will run the show, and his main weapon is 6-3, 200-pound senior Will Managbanag, who should see work in the passing and rushing games. Four returning starters -- senior OT Liam Henry (6-3, 275), junior OT Keyshawn Ross (6-2, 330), senior OG Ethan Viers (6-1, 195) and senior OG Thomas Byrne (6-3, 300) -- join senior C Cody Pate (6-2, 330). Look for senior TE Zach Eklund, junior WR Eric Rothenbach and junior RB Owen Scott to play key roles.

Defense: Hodges hopes a strong LB group will help cover up some inexperience in the secondary for a unit that allowed 20.8 points per game in 2022. Senior DE Ethan Viers, senior DT Samuel Walsh, sophomore LB Keane Freedman, Eklund at LB and Rothenbach at CB are all returning starters. Ross could prove a dominant force at DT in JR's four-man front, and Byrne could play a key role on this side of the ball as well.

Outlook: Hodges has gotten the most out of his roster at James River, which include playoff berths in his first two seasons there. A move down to Class 5 should open the door to more playoff success, as the Rapids escape a loaded Region 6A. James River largely beat everyone it was supposed to last year and had one-score losses to Manchester and Monacan. The Rapids are a wild card in the new-look Region 5C. Trips to L.C. Bird and Douglas Freeman in Week 1 and 2 should give us a good idea of where they stand.

J.R. Tucker

Coach: Brice Fritts (first year)

2022 record: 2-8

Offense: Unknowns abound for a group that's young and adjusting to a new system. Fritts said team speed and several returners on the O-line should be strengths. Lack of depth will be an issue until the program builds up its participation numbers. Junior QB Chase Roberts is the key to the offense, Fritts said, and keeping him upright will be of paramount importance. Returning senior RB Damian Graham should see most of the carries. Junior OT Andrew Weippert (6-2, 250), senior OG James Taggart (5-10, 265) and sophomore OG Brayden Layne (5-11, 230) return as well.

Defense: Fritts said his Tigers will hang their hats on this side of the ball. An experienced D-line should be able to plug plenty of rushing lanes and generate a pass rush. Fritts has also been enthused by what he's seen from his DBs early on. The Tigers want for depth, particularly at linebacker, so limiting sustained drives will be vital. Junior DE Kai Thompson and senior DE Calvin Birch join DT Taggart and senior DT Keenon Bell in the Tigers' four-man front. Much will be asked of senior LB Johnny Patrick Jr., and senior safety Tony Lu should have freedom to roam in a 4-2-5 look.

Outlook: Fritts said his new program is accustomed to overcoming adversity, and fielding a team at a school with limited overall athletic participation is a tall task. The Tigers enter their second season at their new stadium, which should help a program still recovering from the years it did not have a home field, as well as the effects of the pandemic. Tucker is seeking its first winning season since 2009, when it finished 8-2. A longtime local assistant, Fritts spent time as an assistant at his alma mater, Douglas Freeman. He replaces Phillip Sims, who led Tucker to a 6-17 mark over three years and a 2021 playoff berth, the program's first since 1992.

L.C. Bird

Coach: Troy Taylor (sixth year at Bird, 29-21 with Skyhawks)

2022 record: 9-4, Region 5C runner-up

Offense: Bird's rugged ground game and standout work ethic are the strengths here, Taylor said. Speedy senior Rashaad Lewis should see most of the work at RB, where he'll be the lightning to junior fullback Jaqui Vaughn's thunder. Senior OT Rahkim Morton (6-2, 280), senior OG Keenan Barlow (5-11, 240) and senior C Grady Speer (6-0, 270) are returning starters, joining junior OG Elijah Smith (5-11, 280) and junior OT Justin Godsey (6-2, 280). Senior Will Hendrickson, who saw playing time last year, will open as the starting QB. His primary weapons should be senior WR Elijah Coleman, junior WR Jessiah Parker and senior TE Nate Williamson. Bird did most of its damage running the ball last year and averaged of 27.7 points.

Defense: Taylor lauded this unit's work ethic and commitment to flying to the football. Senior all-region DL Moosh Ramadan (6-3, 220) is the headliner, and he, Vaughn, Keenan Barlow and talented freshman DE Chris Whitehead should cause plenty of disruption up front. Juniors Emery Pope and Jamon Sigler join Bruce Jones to fill out the LB corps. Parker will play some safety too alongside CBs Tyreek Collins, a senior, and Manny Evans, a sophomore. The Skyhawks held opponents to 12.9 points per game in 2022 with four shutouts.

Outlook: Team captain and three-year, two-way starter Xavier Carpenter was injured during a summer camp and will miss his senior year, Taylor said. But Bird is among the group licking its chops to make a run at Region 5C supremacy. The Skyhawks mirror their coach -- fiery, demonstrative and unabashedly competitive. The vaunted Battle of Chester comes early this year, with an Aug. 31 trip to Thomas Dale an early measuring stick for what Taylor's Skyhawks can accomplish.

Matoaca

Coach: Fred Stoots (second season)

2022 record: 6-5

Offense: Knowledge of Stoots' system and team chemistry will be strengths for a Warriors offense that returns several starters after averaging 23.1 points in 2022. Stoots said this group has potential provided some young pieces can fill key roles. Senior Ryley Justus is a dynamic dual-threat QB with ample starting experience. He'll look to feed one of the area's best one-two WR combos in juniors Bryce Yates and Dillon Newton-Short; both put up big numbers last year. Junior Montino Williams is a hard-nosed RB. He'll look to find lanes behind a line led by senior OT Jaedin Lee (6-2, 290) and junior OT Caleb Williams (6-6, 260). If the Warriors can keep Justus clean and give their receivers time to get downfield, they should be explosive.

Defense: Williams is a four-star recruit at DE with various D-I offers including Penn State and Virginia Tech. Lee will also play a key role at DT in a three-man line. Stoots said there's lots of experience on the line and in the secondary, but there are questions in the LB corps. That unit is headlined by juniors Mason Short and Jerimiah Huggins at MLB, and seniors Landon Hardy and Jordan Redd on the outside. Newton-Short and Yates will play both ways at CB and safety, respectively. Matoaca held opponents to 15.7 points per game in 2022 and posted three shutouts plus a pair of 2-point outputs.

Outlook: Matoaca's results last year were mostly par for the course. The Warriors trounced the bad teams they played, went toe-to-toe with the good ones (close losses to Hanover, Dale and Hopewell, close win over Glen Allen) and were beaten decisively by the great ones (35-0 to Varina, 42-0 to Dinwiddie). Matoaca now moves up from Region 4B to Region 5C, which probably benefits them given the realignment in 5C and the elite programs atop 4B. This team has made the playoffs the past two years, including 9-2 in 2021. Expect more of the same, though with all their returners, the Warriors might have higher goals in mind. The schedule is backloaded, with Dale, Hopewell and Dinwiddie matchups all coming late in the season. Matoaca should be favored to win its first five games and get off to a hot start.

Midlothian

Coach: Phil Gross (first season, replaces Matt Hutchings)

2022 record: 9-2, lost in Region 5C quarterfinals

Offense: The O-line will have good size but be relatively young this year, Gross said. Talent at the skill positions is plentiful under receivers coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Lee, who stays on from Hutchings' staff. The Trojans graduated more than 20 seniors from last year's team, but Gross said more than 130 players came out for the team on its first day, so there's lots of excitement surrounding the program and depth shouldn't be an issue. Drew Kleski and Dom Lawton are the primary playmakers at WR for senior QB Chase Chambers, an 804 Varsity player of the week last year. Sophomore DK Chapman could see much of the work at RB, and he'll be spelled by returning back Bryce Sowers. Gross said getting the line in order is the primary objective. Midlo averaged 33.73 points last year and made the big plays when it mattered most.

Defense: Defensive coordinator John Fout leads a stout Trojans defense that limited opponents to 9 points per game in 2022 with four shutouts. Gross said this unit will be very quick up front and athletic at CB. Senior DT Steven Siegel, senior OLB Brandon Ross and senior DT Knox Berry are returning starters. Senior LB Ethan Knoll and junior LB Bennett McCandless saw significant playing time last year. Senior DE Phoenix Andes, junior DE Jamar Leeper and senior DT Andrew Wilkins could each step into prominent roles. Gross said his defense has been fun to watch and could give opposing offenses fits.

Outlook: Midlo won nine games last year for the first time since 1975, so Gross, a former Randolph-Macon player, Amelia County head coach and Hanover assistant, will be looking to build on Hutchings' momentum. Replacing All-Metro RB and LB Ashby Berry will be a tall task, and the Trojans lost a bevy of key contributors. Midlo's schedule is relatively light, with the big tests coming in Week 4 against Manchester and the final week of the season against Bird. The Trojans will be looking to contend for a strong playoff seeding again and potentially put together a deeper run.

Mills Godwin

Coach: Earl Kinney (first year, replaces P.J. Adams)

2022 record: 6-5, lost in Region 5C quarterfinals

Offense: A veteran line and RB group are the backbones of an Eagles attack that lost its QB and most of its WR corps after averaging 20.6 points in 2022. Senior TE Tristan Ginn, senior WR Hank Piersol, junior C Tommy Kern (6-1, 275), junior OG Jimmy Stone (6-2, 265), junior RB Jackson Eakes, junior OT Lev Nagel (6-4, 265), senior OT Landon McGovern and senior K James Gwynn all contributed last year and will step into bigger roles. Senior QB Danny Viener saw time under center last year; he'll lead an offense that will get junior RB Isaiah Brown and senior WR Myles Berry involved as well.

Defense: A veteran secondary and LB corps headline a Godwin defense with good team speed. Ginn will lead from his DE position. Three juniors -- Brown, Sam Jared and Carson Smith -- all return with experience at LB. Safeties Jackson Eakes and Tucker Washburn anchor the back end, and Berry will see lots of time at CB opposite junior Willy Edwards. The growth of senior DE Troi Brendel and senior DTs Christian Roney and Roman Parham will be key. Godwin allowed 20.8 points per game last year with two shutouts.

Outlook: The Eagles had an unpredictable campaign in 2022 with some lopsided losses to Glen Allen and Patrick Henry and impressive wins over Hermitage and Thomas Jefferson. A former PH and Howard University player, Kinney is a longtime local coach in football and basketball at various stops including PH, Teejay and many years as a football assistant at Hermitage. This is his first head coaching gig, and he takes over a Godwin program that has in recent years hovered between three and six wins each year. He has the benefit of an Eagles outfit that returns a number of contributors. Godwin plays virtually a rearranged version of its schedule from last year, with a Week 1 game against Goochland the only new opponent. A Week 2 trip to Ashland should be a good early measuring stick and a poignant homecoming for Kinney.

Prince George

Coach: Scott Girolmo

2022 record: 1-10

Offense: The Royals lost three starters along the O-line, and Girolmo said replacing them will be key to improving on last year's win total. Look for 6-4, 285-pound junior Caleb Watts and 6-1, 275-pound junior James Jones to lead the way in the trenches. Seniors Kamari Harrison and Gabe Jones and sophomore Nolan Lee are versatile athletes that could be deployed in a variety of ways. Senior RB Isaiah Cox and senior WRs AJ Gatling and Reggie Bell Jr. should see opportunities with the ball in space for a Royals attack that averaged 6.2 points in 2022 and was shut out five times.

Defense: There's lots of experience in the secondary for a unit that surrendered 42.55 points per game last year, and the LB corps returns Lee, Harrison, Cox and Freeman. Girolmo lauded defensive coordinator Jason Ferguson and the entire defensive coaching staff for helping this unit develop. The line is a question mark, and Girolmo said its effectiveness will determine how well this unit performs. Watts will be asked to lead the way, and Jones and Bell will play leading roles in the secondary.

Outlook: Girolmo didn't mince words in expressing his disappointment in last year's "dismal" 1-10 display. Prince George won two games the season prior, Girolmo's first at the helm. The Royals have been successful as recently as a 5-2 campaign in the shortened spring 2021 season, and they went 7-4 in 2019, the last full season under former coach Bruce Carroll. A rugged Central District slate awaits, plus a couple of early nondistrict tests against Glen Allen and Midlothian in the first couple weeks. Watts is a name to keep an eye on in recruiting.

CLASS 4

Atlee

Coach: Matt Gray

2022 record: 3-7

Offense: A trio will lead the way for the Raiders. Senior QB Brooks Hollins, a three-year starter, has made 21 consecutive starts. Brock Taylor, a 6-3, 330-pound senior lineman, is committed to UMass, but he's the only returning starter up front. And senior RB JJ Lewis rushed for just shy of 1,200 yards last year. The receiving corps is young and unproven. Look for 6-3, 195-pound junior WR Matthew Martin to be Hollins' main target. Senior TE Daniel Whitehead is a returning starter and could prove a weapon in the passing game. Gray is confident in his ground game, so the Raiders will look to use Lewis early and often. Atlee averaged 23.3 points last season.

Defense: Five starters return for a unit that allowed 29.7 points per game last year, though that number is skewed by Highland Springs' 67-point outburst. Senior free safety Jack Ham, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 last year, returns to quarterback the defense. Gray said his defense gave up too many explosive plays last season. The Raiders may employ a 3-3-5 look, and Gray added that development in the LB corps is pivotal to this unit's overall success. Taylor and senior Jason Turpin return up front. Senior Logan Herskovitz returns at LB, as does fellow senior Caleb Haley at DB.

Outlook: When you look at Atlee's 2022 campaign, the 3-7 mark is a tad misleading. They were on the wrong side of one-score losses to Henrico, Mills Godwin, Patrick Henry and Hanover. With a solid returning core, Gray's squad should be competitive again, and it doesn't have to deal with the Springers in 2023. However, a season-opening trip to Douglas Freeman on Aug. 24 is a tall first task.

Dinwiddie

Coach: Billy Mills (194-84 overall, 160-55 at Dinwiddie)

2022 record: 15-0, Class 4 state champions

Offense: Though the Generals had explosive pass plays in their repertoire last season, their bread and butter was the ground game, as they simply ran roughshod over everyone. The leaders of that rugged attack are back in junior QB Harry Dalton and senior RB Raphael Tucker. Dalton, the All-Metro co-player of the year and Class 4 state player of the year, accounted for 60 TDs running and passing - a Richmond-area record - and more than 4,000 yards. Tucker was a second-team all-state selection. Junior OG Kenneth Bland and senior OT Solomon Wright return up front, but the rest of the line is inexperienced. The same is true for the WR corps outside of senior big-play threat Zalen Wiggins. All-state LB Se'Von McDowell could be more involved in the passing game, Mills said. Dinwiddie averaged 50.7 points in 2023, getting a huge push up front to open lanes for Dalton and Tucker despite a modestly sized line.

Defense: McDowell, a Coastal Carolina recruit and a tackling machine, headlines the Generals' defense along with nose guard Khalial Parham, a game-wrecker up front. Dinwiddie runs a 3-3-5 look with a roaming free safety, which is expected to be filled by super-talented freshman Zion Boisseau. Six key defensive standouts were lost to graduation, including LB and Class 4 defensive player of the year Trey McBride. But Mills is excited about how his group has held up in scrimmages against Highland Springs, E.C. Glass and Oscar Smith. Speed at all three levels is key for a unit that doesn't have a lot of size on the line. Look for sophomore safety Joshua Adams, sophomore LB Daiveon Wilson and junior CB Mickiel Johnson to step into big roles. The Generals held opponents to 10.2 points per game, which includes a 47-41 (OT) win in the region title game over high-powered King George.

Outlook: When you talk to people in and around the Dinwiddie program, they thought before last season that they were a year away from the full-on dominance they displayed in 2022. That's a scary thought for opponents in 2023, when another state title will be the goal. The Generals are in the process of creating a national profile, opening their season Saturday night against Ohio power Glenville in Canton, Ohio, the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Between that matchup and a Sept. 15 home game against Class 5 power Maury, the schedule is frontloaded. Those early tests should pay dividends by the time Region 4B seeding is decided. King George was the only team that pushed Dinwiddie to the brink last year, and the Foxes are sure to be hoping for another shot at the Class 4 kings.

Hanover

Coach: Sam Rogers (fourth year, 17-10)

2022 record: 9-3, lost in Region 4B semifinals

Offense: Hardened options out of the backfield will be the calling card for a Hawks attack looking to replace versatile weapons Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod. Senior RBs Peyton Seelmann and Jalen Copeland will see lots of work behind a line led by 6-2, 290-pound senior OT Parker Mott and 6-4, 290-pound sophomore OT Brayson Bristow. Junior WR Malachi Madden will be a primary weapon for QBs Jackson Turnage and Nolan Crist, who could both see time directing a Hanover offense that averaged 32.5 points in 2022. Talented new sophomore K Scott Hamp could be a weapon in close games.

Defense: A strong LB corps will be the backbone of a Hawks defense that will have plenty of youth in the secondary. Seniors Jay Hoehl and Dillon Honnicutt will look to disrupt opposing passing games from their edge positions in a 4-3 formation. Seelmann joins senior Zach Tyler and junior Conner Shreffler to form a stout group of LBs. Madden and senior Brandon Marlow fill the CB slots, with junior Colby Jones and freshman Lane Zyglocke at safety. The Hawks held opponents to 23.83 points per game last year.

Outlook: Hanover had some highly successful seasons from 2007-2015, then fell on hard times with a handful of two- and three-win campaigns from 2016-2019. Rogers, a Hanover and Virginia Tech alumnus who played fullback in the NFL, then established a renewed culture at his alma mater. The Hawks have gained a reputation as one of the area's grittier programs that routinely earns the respect of their opponents. Hanover should be a major player in Region 4B again. The Hawks likely will be favored to win their first six contests, but Varina, Freeman and Highland Springs are looming in three of their four games.

Huguenot

Coach: Charles Scott

2022 record: 1-9

Offense: The Falcons' attack will feature tons of athleticism but in the form of underclassmen contributors. Manchester transfer Jason Wright was a standout dual-threat option for the Lancers last year, and he said he hopes to open things up in the passing game more this fall. A deep RB room is headlined by senior L.C. Bird transfer Tae Lowe, a second-team All-Metro pick last year, and junior Life Christian transfer Michael Dabney Jr. Look for 6-2, 180-pound freshman WR Iveon Lewis to be a major downfield threat. Three juniors and two freshmen constitute an O-line that doesn't have any pieces over 300 pounds but also none under 250.

Defense: A speedy group runs the four-man front, which will have to work through some growing pains in a new system. But sophomore LB Markel Dabney is a standout recruit, and he's joined by 6-4, 250-pound DE Samuel Cohen, who's garnered an assortment of offers including Cincinnati, Duke and Louisville. Senior Christian Payne and junior Keiarri Lewis should play key roles at LB alongside Dabney. Junior CBs John Washington and Tyshawn Moore have loads of talent. Freshman Cassius Woolridge (6-0, 225) and junior Daron Thompson (6-0, 270) plug the rushing lanes at their DT spots.

Outlook: Seeking to channel its heydays under longtime coach Richard McFee, Huguenot has experienced almost entirely lean years since McFee's retirement in 2007. In steps Scott, formerly the coach at Life Christian who produced a bevy of D-I recruits with the Eagles. Scott is now tasked with revitalizing what he called a "hidden gem" of metro Richmond's high school football scene. With the transfers he's brought in and new culture he's established, there is perhaps no more intriguing program around the local scene this year. The Falcons are young, but boast plenty of talent and have brought in a few experienced pieces to help them win now. A Week 1 home clash with Thomas Jefferson should prove a good measuring stick for how much this group can achieve in 2023.

Mechanicsville

Coach: Shane Reynolds (second season)

2022 record: 2-8

Offense: A big, strong line will be the calling card for a Mustangs offense that averaged 16 points last year but scored 34 and 27 points late in the season against Armstrong and Patrick Henry, respectively. Reynolds likes his RBs in senior Yousef Murshed and sophomore Keith Amidon, plus Jed Gonzales provides a speedy option. Senior Ryland Hardy and junior Javion Weekly supply good size and speed at WR. Up front, a trio of 300-plus-pounders -- 6-3 senior OT Hunter Ostein, 6-4 sophomore OG Torin McGinnis and 6-5 junior OG Brady McIntyre -- should get a good push. Sophomore Nelson Morales will handle kicking duties. Reynolds said getting some key young pieces early reps will be vital to development.

Defense: Opponents scored an average of 31.1 points against the Mustangs last year. There's lots of experience on the line with Murshed, Ostein, senior Will Whitehead and junior Jesse Fisher, plus McIntyre could see some time on defense as well. Senior Carter Winston moves from DL to LB to give him more opportunities to make plays, Reynolds said. Senior LB Max Bidou, a returning leading tackler, has had a great offseason, the coach said.

Outlook: Mechanicsville had to forfeit its first two games of last season, so Reynolds should have a better opportunity to get his young pieces early reps. Under its former name Lee-Davis, Mechanicsville posted a winning season as recently as 2017, and made the playoffs on the heels of strong seasons in 2015 and 2016. Going back further, this program was largely successful for stretches of the 2000s and much of the 1990s. Since 2017, however, the Mustangs have won no more than two games each season. Reynolds is a 2012 Lee-Davis graduate and former football player who spent time as the offensive coordinator at L.C. Bird for four years prior to taking his current post.

Monacan

Coach: Jim Henderson (11th year with Chiefs; 101-36 career record, 78-33 at Monacan)

2022 record: 4-6

Offense: The Chiefs averaged 21.4 points in 2022, including a 63-point outburst against George Wythe. Returning senior QB Turner Johnson, junior WR Jayden Stadler and senior WR Sean McCord came on strong toward the end of the year, Henderson said. Four of five starting O-linemen return, so Henderson's staff has high expectations for a group that includes junior C Kenny Hunt (6-2, 265), junior OG Owen Brooks (6-0, 250), and senior OTs Ryan Markham (6-3, 270) and Reed Wilson (6-2, 250). Four RBs will compete for touches, led by senior Royce Graham.

Defense: Athleticism across the board is the calling card for a Chiefs defense that allowed 27.3 points per game last year. Returning captain Sage Norrell, a senior LB, is the emotional leader here. Junior safety Tristan Hollins anchors a secondary that Henderson said should be much improved. There's not a lot of size on Monacan's four-man front.

Outlook: Last season was a tale of two halves for Monacan, as the Chiefs struggled early with lopsided losses to good Hanover, Bird, Powhatan and Midlothian squads. But Henderson's group showed marked improvement during the season and won three of their last four, bowing out to Manchester 38-31 in the season finale. If Johnson and his receivers can carry over the late-season momentum, Monacan should score ample points. Figuring out the other side of the ball could be trickier, and tough tests against Midlothian, Hanover and Bird await in the first three weeks. Henderson has led the Chiefs to plenty of success since taking over from Danny Parsons in 2013. But Monacan has missed the playoffs the past two years after making it the first eight years of Henderson's tenure.

Patrick Henry

Coach: Ken Wakefield (fifth season)

2022 record: 6-5, lost in first round of Region 4B playoffs

Offense: Per usual, the Patriots will go as far as their O-line takes them. Elite development up front continues to be the backbone of a PH attack that averaged 24.8 points in 2022. Senior John Martin (5-10, 215), sophomore Sequean Wiley (6-0, 300), and juniors Cameron Bassani (5-8, 180) and Dylan Friedman (6-1, 270) are all returners on the line, and they'll be joined by a name to keep an eye on in recruiting, 6-3, 320-pound sophomore Tristen Aguilar. Wakefield said there are unproven pieces at the skill positions, but quarterback is solidified with dynamic senior Grayson Johnson, primarily a rushing threat. Look for senior WR Jeremiah Grant (6-3, 190) to make a big impact as the primary field-stretcher.

Defense: The Patriots allowed an average of 23.3 points in 2022, and bring back three starters in an experienced secondary. Senior DBs Eddie Henderson and Grant join junior Montrell James. There's depth and experience on the line, but Wakefield said there's still competition for the starting spots on a three-man front. The question mark is the LB corps, with inexperience around Johnson and junior Junior Rodriguez.

Outlook: PH was good last year after a run of three very good seasons from 2019 to 2021. Still, they've made the playoffs all four years under Wakefield's leadership, and Ashland remains one of the harder environments to go and get a win. Region 4B has been home to the past two Class 4 kings (Varina, Dinwiddie), so the Patriots have their work cut out for them, but you'd be hard-pressed to find more consistent program cultures around metro Richmond. A Week 1 trip to Louisa, one of the state's top gameday environments and a team coming off an 11-1 season, should tell us much about the potential of this year's PH squad.

Powhatan

Coach: Mike Henderson (fifth season)

2022 record: 6-5

Offense: A bevy of returning receiving talent is the backbone of an Indians attack that averaged 25.2 points last year. Henderson said sophomore WR Ben Whitver, junior Matt Henderson and senior Omaree Morris are all legitimate college prospects. Senior Matthew Layman takes over at QB; Henderson called him a great leader with a big arm. Senior TE Justin Morris has a strong all-around skill set. The line is relatively young, but all the pieces gained experience last year, so this may be the most improved facet of Powhatan's squad, Henderson said. Junior OG Johnny Evans (6-2, 285) and sophomore OT Jesse Lowe (6-1, 242) could form a dominant right side. Junior Edgar Alejo started last year and got stronger and faster in the offseason, Henderson said. He'll see most of the carries. Henderson called senior K Connor Bates a "hidden weapon."

Defense: Junior LB Jameson Britt is one of the best leaders and hardest hitters Henderson has coached, and sophomore LB Elliott Murphy has a chance to be special. Safety Omaree Morris set a school record for INT return yardage last year. The secondary has lots of young potential in junior CB Jackson Morris, sophomore CB JayShaun Morris and sophomore CB Jayden Goode. Senior DE Jaden Watkins leads the charge up front, and seven or eight pieces will see playing time for a unit with standout depth. Youth in the secondary, limited depth at LB and a somewhat undersized line are concerns for a defense that allowed 20 points per game last year with a couple of shutouts.

Outlook: Powhatan's best season under Henderson came in 2021 when the Indians won seven games and pushed eventual state champs Varina to the brink in a 28-27 overtime defeat in the first round of regionals. This is a rugged, well-coached program that plays with standout sportsmanship. Aside from 2021, Powhatan has won four or six games each year under Henderson. So a winning season and playoff berth should be the goals for an Indians squad that opens Aug. 31 at Mechanicsville before a tough run of games against Manchester, James River, Huguenot and Bird.

Varina

Coach: Marcus Lewis (fourth season)

2022 record: 10-2, lost in Region 4B semifinals

Offense: The offensive philosophy is different than in past years, Lewis said, and how quickly the O-line can mesh will be key for a Blue Devils attack that averaged 30.3 points in 2022. Skill in the backfield will be a strength, with senior Naseer Smith set to see most of the carries and slot options Jordan Edwards and Eric Smith, both dynamic senior playmakers, set to be deployed in creative ways. Junior QB Linwood Johnson, a 6-2, 210-pounder with a big arm, moves up from JV. He'll look to feed downfield threats Da'Mari Carter, a sophomore, and Taejon Cheatham, a junior, both coming up with Johnson from the JV level. Look for senior Atlee transfer Tae Gilpin to provide a possession presence out wide. The line is led by senior OG/C Evan Nixon (6-3, 290).

Defense: A strong and fast unit flies to the football under the tutelage of Lewis, an All-Metro linebacker in his own playing days with the Blue Devils. Varina held opponents to 10.8 points per game in 2022 and posted four shutouts, with only Highland Springs and King George able to solve Varina's stout defense. Sophomore DT Jaysean Richardson is among the area's top young linemen. Lewis said the front and back four should both be strengths with plenty of collective experience. Senior DE Sherwood Washington and junior DE Darius Wilson should cause plenty of disruption. Senior Cole Felix and sophomore Brayon Hood step into leading roles at LB. Anderson and Cheatham will play both ways at CB, and seniors Elijiah Brown and Malakiah Moore will handle the safety positions.

Outlook: Varina got some tests in one-score wins over Patrick Henry and Hanover last year, and found the sledding tough against a high-powered King George passing game in the Region 4B semifinal. But against everyone outside of the Springers, the Blue Devils were dominant, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. It will be fascinating to see what the new-look offense shows with Johnson under center and a new scheme. Smith and Edwards are electric with the ball in their hands. Varina should be among the top contenders in a loaded Region 4B, and the 804 has for a couple years now been hoping for a Dinwiddie-Varina playoff showdown that has yet to materialize. The Blue Devils' schedule is tough, with early games at Hopewell and Hermitage and a home contest against reigning Class 6 champ Freedom (Woodbridge) serving as prime measuring sticks right off the bat.

CLASS 3

Armstrong

Coach: Jeremy Pruitt (third season at Armstrong; 6-14 career record)

2022 record: 4-6, lost in first round of playoffs

Offense: Speed, athleticism and a big offensive line are the calling cards for a Wildcats attack that's relatively young, except at QB. Anthony Allen Jr. threw for almost 2,000 yards last year with 25 TDs and seven interceptions while carrying for four more scores. His main weapon is senior WR Ajenavi Byrd, an explosive athlete that posted six kick return TDs, 12 receiving scores and one rushing touchdown last year. That duo headlines for a unit that should get a strong push up front behind sophomore OG Lequan Jones (6-3, 320), junior OG Kyrie Bledsoe Bowers (6-2, 300) and sophomore OTs Devon Epps (6-6, 260) and Kevin Mosby (6-2, 260).

Defense: Also a standout defensive back, Byrd had seven interceptions and allowed just one catch on his side of the field last year. He'll feature for a fast, physical and smart Wildcats defense that Pruitt said will have to grow through some youth. Senior LBs Shmount Wyche and Jori Mayo are returning starters, as is sophomore LB Donzell Teal-Jones. Four seniors -- DEs Gerald Williams and Demetrius Branch, plus DTs Jonathan Ross and Marvin Banks -- make up the line in a 4-3 base front.

Outlook: Allen and Byrd are legitimate college prospects, and Pruitt appears to have the Wildcats' program headed in a strong direction. Armstrong last finished above .500 in 2014 when the Wildcats went 6-5. Last season was the first in which they won more than two games since 2014. Replacing graduated stars Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi and Lavert White will be a challenge. But improving on last season's 4-6 mark, and perhaps positioning itself for a winnable first-round playoff matchup in a relatively open Region 3B field, is not unreasonable.

Colonial Heights

Coach: Justin Keeler (28-26 career, 10-11 at CH)

2022 record: 6-5, lost in first round of playoffs

Offense: Speed at the skill positions, ample pass catchers and offensive line depth are the strengths for a Colonials attack that will want for size up front and overall depth. Senior QB Za'Marion Mason is back, and senior halfback Kenyez Mungro - he's got five D-I offers - will be employed in creative ways with senior WR Lashawn Spencer, a dangerous big-play threat. Senior C Shamiq Francis and junior OT Perlie Logan are the returning starters up front. Logan is the biggest lineman at 265 pounds, and three of the projected starting five are under 250. Colonial Heights averaged 19.45 points in 2023.

Defense: A whopping 10 players with starting experience are back for a Colonials defense that surrendered 27 points per game in 2023. Speed and coverage ability are the strengths for a unit that, like the offense, could struggle with a lack of size and overall depth due to roster size. Junior NT Kemonte King (6-0, 250) leads the way up front in a 3-4 base look. Four returning LBs -- Tamiq Francis, Isaiah Taylor, Steven Ackerman and Mungro -- form an experienced group. Spencer, talented sophomore safety Camuary Holmes and senior CB Qmar McLeod all played roles last year. On special teams, the Colonials blocked seven kicks last season.

Outlook: Replacing two-way contributors Ricardo Trinidad and Daviyon Warner will be a challenge. But the Colonials' last winning season before last year came in 2005, and a good few of those campaigns in between were no-, one- or two-win seasons. So this can only be seen as a program on the rise. The Colonials have a knack for finding out-of-the-box ways to win games, and they took Dinwiddie off the schedule this year. So Keeler's team will have designs on another winning season and playoff berth.

Goochland

Coach: Alex Fruth (sixth year, 43-18)

2022 record: 4-8, lost in second round of Region 3B playoffs

Offense: The battle for the starting QB spot could extend until opening day, Fruth said, while adding that his Bulldogs' attack is very young from top to bottom. Juniors Isaac Hite and Blayke Flaherty are vying for the starting role at QB. Senior RB Jaquel Young should see most of the work out of the backfield. Senior WRs Derek Pierce and Darius Rivers are the top targets, but look for a breakout season from 6-4 sophomore Jojo Johnson. Junior OT Trevor Olive (6-5, 310) provides an imposing physical presence on the line. Goochland averaged 15.67 points in 2022.

Defense: The Bulldogs allowed 22.2 points per game last year and return five key pieces in sophomore DE Jackson Bell, senior LB Corey Mullins, sophomore LB Jack O'Malley, senior CB Derek Pierce and senior safety Darius Rivers. O'Malley and Mullins form the backbone of this unit. The line will have to grow up quickly, Fruth said. And there's lots of playmaking ability on the back end led by Rivers and Pierce. The Bulldogs run a 4-3, and much will be asked of sophomore DTs Zach Lewis and Johnny Vega, plus junior DE Patrick Harlow.

Outlook: The Bulldogs played a tough schedule relative to their classification and pulled off a 35-22 win at Skyline in the first round of the Region 3B playoffs last year, then played Warren County to a respectable 21-13 defeat in the region semifinal. So the 4-8 mark may not tell the entire story for this hard-nosed program that has seen ample success under Fruth. Look for Goochland to punch above its weight again and be a tough out come playoff time. The Bulldogs' win total last year was their lowest since a three-win campaign in 2003.

Hopewell

Coach: Ricky Irby

2022 record: 6-5, lost in first round of Region 3A playoffs

Offense: Several returning linemen and a deep RB room are the calling cards for a Blue Devils attack that averaged 24.5 points in 2022. Irby said he really likes his starters, but depth could be a concern. Senior RB Kesean Henderson, the younger brother of Ohio State standout and 2019 All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, leads the run game alongside junior Cam Hunt. Senior OGs Tamari Mason (6-2, 310) and Wisdom Lightner (6-5, 280) headline an imposing group up front that includes senior OT Donovan Cooper, another returning starter. Junior Mic'Kahari Tatum is set to take over at QB. Among his top weapons will be senior TE Antonio Cherry and senior WR Raphell Dabney.

Defense: A strong front seven will look to compensate for a secondary with some question marks, particularly at cornerback. Lightner and Cooper lead the way for a three-man front. Cherry, Henderson, Hunt and sophomore Xavier Scott form a formidable LB group. Safeties Dabney and Patrick Scott anchor the back end. Scott, a three-year starter who led the team in tackles the past two years, transitions from LB for his senior year. The Blue Devils allowed 19 points per game last year.

Outlook: Class 3 champions in 2017 and 2019, the Blue Devils' program has won five state titles and is held to the highest of standards. So a 6-5 showing last year was a relative disappointment, particularly under Irby, who since 2012 has suffered only one losing season at Hopewell (5-7 in 2014). The front seven and rushing attack should be formidable, so the passing game and secondary are the question marks here. Early tests from Weeks 2-4 against Lake Taylor, Churchland and Dinwiddie should say much about how Irby's squad stacks up against top-tier competition.

Petersburg

Coach: Mike Scott (eighth season)

2022 record: 5-5

Offense: Sophomore QB Stanley Green turned some heads with a strong freshman year that earned him honorable mention all-region honors. He's one of three returning starters along with senior OT Amir Dickerson (6-0, 311) and senior OG Khalil Peebles (6-0, 301). Size up front jumps off the page here, as the Crimson Wave have four linemen weighing more than 300 pounds, but there's inexperience around the two returners. Out wide, there's speed, height and athleticism in senior Omarion Taylor, sophomore Jon Tayvion Petticolas, junior Savion Ruffin and senior Ariel Richardson. The backfield will be a committee led by senior Jahmad Lundy. The Crimson Wave averaged 25.4 points in 2022.

Defense: Formidable interior linemen are the strength for a Petersburg defense that allowed 20.7 points per game last year. DTs Dickerson and Kelvin Melton, a senior, are upward of 300 pounds and will make it difficult for opposing offenses up the middle. The junior LB tandem of Keith Melton and Amere Minott brings strong speed and athleticism, and Taylor and senior CB Perri Barnes will look to lead a secondary with inexperience around them. Petersburg returns only two starters on this side of the ball.

Outlook: Petersburg has plenty of intriguing talent in Green, Massaqoui, Minott, the Meltons, Taylor and Peebles. Establishing consistent contributors around them, and keeping their two-way players healthy, will be keys for a Crimson Wave program that barely missed a playoff berth last year with a 34-32 loss to Colonial Heights to conclude the season. Though only five starters return overall, the exciting young talent at QB makes this feel like a program with good years ahead of it. Scott's best year at the helm came in 2018 when the Crimson Wave won seven games. Aside from that, it's been mostly four- and five-win showings. Petersburg will need to rack up wins in the first half of its schedule, as the final five games against Hopewell, Dinwiddie, Matoaca, Colonial Heights and Thomas Dale are daunting.

Thomas Jefferson

Coach: Eric Harris (first season)

2022 record: 8-4, reached Region 2A second round

Offense: Harris was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach, so there's cohesion and consistency in scheme here for a Vikings attack that averaged 27.5 points in 2022. The Vikings return four starters on the O-line plus senior RB Dashawn Stovall, who rushed for 1,100 yards last year. Senior OT Timarion Nobles (6-5, 315) and junior OT Zavier Artis (6-4, 309) are the intimidators on a line that's undersized outside of its two 300-pounders. There are dynamic playmakers out wide in seniors Torel Clark, Carmell McCloud, Myles Anderson and Elijah Rice, who must replace the ample production lost from graduated All-Metro receiver and Michigan State recruit Aziah Johnson. Junior Rashaud Cherry is a new piece at QB, though the Vikings are likely to lean on the ground game more this year with Stovall running behind Nobles and Artis. Harris is high on the potential of junior K Temple Gingras.

Defense: Six starters return, including the entire defensive line of a unit that held opponents to 16 points per game last year. Senior edge rusher Jaden Henderson (6-4, 225) is a new addition to Teejay, which should be formidable up front pressuring the passer but may struggle against the run. McCloud and Rice return as starters in the secondary, and they're joined by Anderson and senior safeties Jerrell Hodges and Torel Clark. Teejay runs a 4-2-5 base, and the linebackers could be the question mark with a pair of first-year starters in junior Catrell Fife and senior Ty-Keycee Parker.

Outlook: The standard-bearer for high school football programs in the city of Richmond in recent years, Teejay begins a new era under Harris, who had an opportunity to coach at Division II Virginia Union University but decided to stay with the Vikings even before he was offered the head coaching position. He replaces Josef Harrison, a defensive mind by trade. So offensively, the schemes should be consistent, but the defensive side may undergo some transition sans Harrison. The Vikings jumped into the T-D Top 10 toward the latter half of 2022 after starting the season 7-0, but finished 1-4, including a tough second-round playoff loss to Poquoson, 21-17. A Week 1 trip to new-look Huguenot might prove the toughest assignment on Teejay's relatively light schedule. Every game on the slate looks winnable for a program that'll have aspirations of an extended playoff run in Region 3B after making the move up from 2A.

CLASS 2

John Marshall

Coach: Chip Howard (first year)

2022 record: 2-7

Offense: A young, fast Justices attack is spearheaded by sophomore QB Jaylen Williams and senior RB Khabeer Adderley. Senior WR Marshaun Vega is the big-play threat. Senior OT Jeahvon Singleton leads the way up front. Howard is excited about the return capabilities of juniors Sherrod Bosher, Coreyon Winston and Keinard Tyler.

Defense: Jayem's defense will lean on an experienced secondary led by Vega, Tyler, Adderly and senior CB DaRon Thomas. Junior JacQuan Gray leads the LB corps and should also see some carries on the other side of the ball. Junior JacQuise Gray will look to disrupt opposing offenses from his end position opposite junior Jamal Gush in the Justices' four-man front.

Outlook: Though there have been lean years of late for the Justices, John Marshall won six games as recently as 2019. Participation is the key here. If Howard can foster some roster depth, Jayem should be able to hold its own against smaller schools in its classification. However, the schedule includes a handful of tough tests from higher classifications including Armstrong, Teejay, J.R. Tucker and Booker T. Washington. The school's dean of students, Howard will be looking to establish a positive culture to lay the foundation of John Marshall football for years to come.

VISAA

Benedictine

Coach: Greg Lilly (15th season, 96-48)

2022 record: 8-4, VISAA Division I runner-up

Offense: Depth at the skill positions, talent on the O-line and overall experience are strengths for a Cadets attack that will feature a number of returning senior contributors: back Leo Boehling; slotback Freddy Barber; WRs Riley Roarty and Jordan Callahan; plus TE Luca Puccinelli, a 6-6, 250-pound recruit with plenty of D-I interest. Former Manchester and Life Christian QB Cody Shelton, a strong pocket passer, transferred in, providing an intriguing new look under center for an offense that has struggled in recent years to distribute the ball through the air. Senior OT Trystan Bryan (6-2, 255) and senior C Garrett Joyce (6-2, 270) headline an otherwise relatively young group with two sophomores - OT Maddox Cochrane (6-6, 255) and OG Tyler George (6-2, 240) - plus junior Doug Clevert (6-3, 250) set to assume starting roles. If Shelton can help unlock the talent at the skill positions, this could be an improved and formidable offense. Look for a big year from Roarty, in particular.

Defense: Last year, Benedictine had one of the top defensive lines around, but those standouts are now at the college level. Senior CBs Khamari Veney and Khalil Moore join senior safety Conner Pleasants and junior safety Jackson Hall to form a lockdown back end. Senior Antonio Jackson could also play a roving safety role in a 4-2-5 look. Sophomore JeJuan Hutchins and senior Chris Johnson form a physical LB duo. Junior DE Ayron Norton, senior DE Tim Semisch, and sophomore DTs Yeshua Matala'tala and Brady Quist form a group that's new up front aside from Semisch. The strengths of Benedictine's defense are flipped, but the always-rugged Cadets are sure to be stout.

Outlook: A fascinating trip to Region 6A champion Western Branch opens the season for Benedictine on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 31. That's a big opportunity for the Cadets to prove they belong among the 804's elite programs immediately. State champions just a few years ago, Benedictine - one of the area's traditional powerhouses - hasn't necessarily taken a step back. The Cadets are just trying to combat the big step forward taken by two-time reigning state champ Trinity. Plus, St. Christopher's has been quite good in recent years, so the bar has been collectively raised in terms of the area's VISAA hierarchy. Dethroning the Titans, whom the Cadets don't meet until the season's final regular-season contest in early November, will be the goal for Lilly's crew. Can the arrival of Shelton provide the passing acumen Benedictine has been missing in recent years? Could that be the missing ingredient to leapfrogging Trinity?

Collegiate

Coach: Collin McConaghy (first year as head coach, 12th with Cougars program)

2022 record: 4-6

Offense: A QB, RB and WR group that McConaghy says include Division I talents will lead the charge for a Cougars attack that averaged 20 points in 2022. Junior QB Jack Callaghan will look to feed senior WR LJ Booker (offers from Virginia Tech, Duke, Rutgers, among others) early and often. Look for junior RB Xay Davis (offers from UVa, ODU) to get most of the work out of the backfield. Sophomore WR Ben Street is a returning starter. Callaghan has plenty of weapons and could get senior WR Peyton Dunn and junior WR Brandon Anderson involved as well. There's lots of turnover and limited size up front. K Nikhil Depalma returns, and McConaghy has liked what he's seen from him. Street and Davis are in line to return kicks.

Defense: Senior LB Jack Ferry spearheads a unit that McConaghy said will lean on speed and physicality. Junior DE Ben Heidt, senior DT Kevin Johnson (6-0, 305) and senior LB Warner Lewis are all key returners. Booker will also feature at CB. The Cougars run a four-man front, with junior DE Issac Rivers and junior DT Keigan Hayes joining Heidt and Johnson. Junior Ryder Bradley fills out the LB corps. Junior CB Black Ingold is set to start opposite Booker. And junior Harrison Baxter projects to play alongside senior Ryan Holdych at safety. Collegiate allowed 24.9 points per game in 2022.

Outlook: A former University of Richmond linebacker, McConaghy is the fifth coach in the history of a program that began in 1960. He succeeds longtime Cougars coach Mark Palyo (2007-22) after working as an assistant in the program for 11 seasons, so the culture remains in place here. Collegiate has dynamic offensive weapons. The battle for the Cougars to improve on their 4-6 mark from last year will be up front, and keeping Callaghan clean while opening lanes and providing space to maneuver for Davis, Booker and Co.

St. Christopher's

Coach: Lance Clelland (10th year at St. Chris, 55-31)

2022 record: 7-4, third in VISAA Division I

Offense: Experience at the skill positions and a couple dominant athletes are the calling cards for a Saints attack that replaces four starters up front. The headliners are top Class of 2026 recruit Darius Gray, a 6-4, 285-pound sophomore bulldozer of a lineman, and tight end/athlete Henry Omohundro, a senior UVa recruit. Senior Kahlil Nash is a dynamic dual-threat QB with a penchant for making big plays in clutch situations. Much will be asked of sophomore RBs Konstantinos Kovanes and Mike Farley, though both gained valuable experience as freshmen. Senior WR Jacob Zollar, a pillar of the program for years, is the big-play threat here. Look for the Saints to run behind Gray as often as they can, and get the ball in the hands of Zollar and Omohundro at a similar clip. Nash could take a big step forward if the line meshes around Gray and keeps Nash upright. Senior K Jack Slokker has lots of experience.

Defense: Gray and Omohundro lead a formidable line that's the strength on this side of the ball. Zollar headlines a speedy group of DBs. And three seniors -- Eric Brown, McGuire Boyd and EJ Seward -- join junior Addison Gosline to form an athletic group of LBs. Overall, seven starters return for a unit that's got plenty of athleticism and top-end talent. But injuries would be the primary concern for a group whose top athletes play both ways. Look for sophomore DB Elisha Asare, plus juniors Sonny Bridges and Deacon Begley, to make some noise in the secondary.

Outlook: The Saints lost a few key pieces but largely bring back their top-end talent. Keeping Gray, Zollar and Omohundro healthy will be of paramount importance. Like Benedictine, St. Chris scheduled early season VHSL tests, including a Week 1 trip to Lafayette and a Week 3 home game against Lake Taylor on a Thursday night. The Saints could make another statement against strong VHSL competition following last year's dramatic win at Douglas Freeman. A Sept. 29 trip to Benedictine will bring with it waves of local hype, as will an Oct. 21 date with Trinity at Knowles Field. The goal for the Saints will be supplanting the Titans and Cadets.

Trinity Episcopal

Coach: Sam Mickens (11th year, 63-37)

2022 record: 11-0, VISAA Division I champion for second consecutive year

Offense: Overall team speed and experience will be strengths for a high-flying Titans attack that averaged 39.6 points in 2022. There's experience at QB in junior Teagan Logan, and much of the O-line returns, led by senior OG Ryan Mitchell (6-3, 273), senior C Will Rosen (6-2, 267), senior OG David Elliot (6-0, 255) and senior OT Cooper Gardiner (6-4, 288). Behemoth sophomore OT Brady Sakowitz (6-7, 327) will provide an intimidating presence up front. Logan has weapons aplenty, led by first-team All-Metro WR and top recruit Davion Brown, just a sophomore; senior Naval Academy recruit and shifty WR Brennan Ridley; and junior 6-foot-4 downfield, super-athletic threat Isaiah Robinson. All-Metro and all-state senior back Trey Grant is among the area's toughest runners, though senior James Woodward could garner some carries. Trinity's offense projects to be even better than last year's formidable group.

Defense: Overall team speed and a collective ability to run to the football will be strengths for a Titans defense that lost seven starters to graduation. The secondary is still among the area's best, with All-Metro senior safety Zahir Rainer leading the way alongside senior and top recruit Cornell Allen and CBs Deuce Edwards, a junior, and Khalid Rainer, a freshman. The questions marks are at the first and second levels, with lots of new pieces on the DL and at LB. Trinity held opponents to 8.73 points per game in 2022 and posted three shutouts.

Outlook: The VISAA's new money is getting accustomed to cashing checks. Trinity was nothing short of dominant last year, with its only real scare coming in a 20-16 road victory over St. Mary's Ryken (Maryland). Aycock Stadium has become one of the 804's fortresses, with a wild gameday environment spurring on a program with as much momentum as anyone in the local hierarchy. The defense could take a step back with an assortment of key leaders and top recruits gone. But the offense could take a step forward with almost all of its primary playmakers back and some added size up front. A season-opening trip to Ohio power Archbishop Hoban may be the toughest test Trinity faces all year, but late-season clashes with Benedictine and St. Chris are sure to bring with them ample local hoopla. What's stopping the Titans from making it three crowns in as many years? The Cadets and Saints are surely their top challengers. Look for Woodberry Forest to make some noise as well.

