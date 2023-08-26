Friday's local games

Oscar Smith 39, No. 10 Hermitage 25

Mechanicsville 28, Deep Run, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Huguenot, ccd.

No. 1 Highland Springs 20, Miramar (Florida) 14: Sophomore running back Eric Byrd broke tackle after tackle on a 60-yard TD run to highlight a big night on the ground, senior cornerback Tomondrey Braxton had a key, acrobatic interception, and their Springers knocked off the Patriots in an impressive road showing to begin their state title defense.

Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson was facing his alma mater in a poignant season-opener against top out-of-state competition, and the contest was tight throughout.

Miramar led 7-6 after a first quarter in which Byrd ripped off a 75-yard house call. Byrd amassed more than 100 yards on the ground in the first half alone.

A quarterback keeper by reigning All-Metro player of the year Khristian Martin gave the Springers their first lead at 13-7. The rugged run ended with about a 5-yard pile push over the goal line by a phalanx of Highland Springs blockers.

Dynamic athlete Noah Jenkins scored from 4 yards out in the third quarter to give the Springers the largest lead of the game at 20-7. And Highland Springs held strong late despite a last-gasp Miramar push.

No. 2 Dinwiddie 52, GW-Danville 7: Reigning All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton carried 13 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns while completing 8 of 16 pass attempts for 190 yards and three more TDs to lead the Generals (1-1) in a rout of the homestanding Eagles.

Dalton found receiver Zalen Wiggins for a 70-yard score a little more than a minute into the game, and Dinwiddie never looked back.

Zion Boisseau added a 47-yard pick-6 a couple minutes later, then Dalton carried to the house twice before the first quarter was up to give the Generals a commanding 28-0 advantage, and they coasted from there.

Jackson Van Meter nailed a 35-yard field goal for Dinwiddie. All-Metro and All-State linebacker and tight end Se'Von McDowell caught a 50-yard TD from Dalton in the second quarter. Dalton hooked up with Caleb Bowles for an 11-yard pitch-and-catch to the end zone early in the third period.

Dinwiddie held GW-Danville (0-1) to just 30 yards of offense, and Brady Slate had an interception. Wiggins finished with three catches for 102 yards.

Caroline 22, J.R. Tucker 19: Cavaliers senior quarterback Myles Holmes passed for 245 yards and two TDs, junior running back Vladimir Joacin added 134 yards and a TD on the ground, and Caroline staved off a late Tigers rally in a game that ended shortly before midnight after a 90-minute lightning delay.

Joacin had a 32-yard TD run, Holmes found Blake Morris for a 44-yard score, and the Cavaliers (1-0) added a safety to go up 15-0 at halftime. Morris finished with six receptions for 143 yards and a TD.

Johnny Patrick ran for a 5-yard TD to put Tucker on the board. Then Holmes connected with Malik Johnson for a 30-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to make it 22-6. But the Tigers (0-1) answered when Marlon DeBraux ran the ensuing kickoff 85 yards back to paydirt.

Damian Graham added a 13-yard touchdown run for Tucker to cut the deficit to 22-19 with 3:27 remaining in the game, but Joacin and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.

No. 6 Varina 13, Indian River 0: An acrobatic touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone from sophomore athlete DaMari Carter and 3-yard TD run by junior quarterback Linwood Johnson were enough for the Blue Devils (1-0) in a stout defensive showing on the road.

Carter's connection with Johnson came early in the second quarter, and Varina went into the half up 6-0. Carter had a handful of eye-popping catches in the contest.

Johnson's plunge to paydirt came late in the third period, and the Blue Devils defense did the rest of the work, with help of some standout punting by VySean Royster to dictate field position.

Junior defensive back Myles Anderson had a key interception on a deep ball to the end zone, junior edge rusher Darius Wilson led a disruptive effort up front, and senior DB Malakiah Moore had the game-sealing interception on a late Indian River heave to cap a lockdown all-around defensive performance by the Blue Devils.

Glen Allen 25, Prince George 13

King William 7, Stuarts Draft 6

Louisa 35, Patrick Henry 14

Mills Godwin 45, Goochland 7

Petersburg 14, Booker T. Washington 6

No. 5 Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 0

Armstrong 40, McKinley Tech (D.C.) 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 30, Rappahannock County 6

Thursday's local games

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 45, Atlee 0

No. 7 L.C. Bird 45, James River 12: Running backs Rashaad Lewis and Sir-Paul Cheeks rumbled for three touchdowns apiece, and the Skyhawks opened up the gleaming new turf surface of Dutchman Field with a resounding rout of their county rivals.

Leaning on its rugged ground game, Bird jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead and coasted from there. Lewis ran 14 times for 205 yards, and Cheeks carried five times for 125 yards. Fellow back Zihyon Tucker added nine totes for 57 yards and a score.

Defensively for the Skyhawks, DB Dreshawn Williams racked up 12 tackles. Linebacker Daishawn Williams added nine tackles. Linebacker Emery Pope had seven tackles, four for losses, including 1 1/2 sacks.

For James River, running back Will Managbanag and quarterback Nelson Layne had second-half touchdown carries.

Bird (1-0) now turns to a marquee matchup in the Battle of Chester next Thursday at No. 5 Thomas Dale. The Rapids (0-1) are at Douglas Freeman (1-0) next Thursday.

Meadowbrook 32, Clover Hill 13: Running back Donovan Jefferson carried 18 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Monarchs past the visiting Cavaliers as MBK kicked the Billy Rudd era off in style.

Meadowbrook (1-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Jefferson's first score, a 15-yard scamper to the house. But Clover Hill (0-1) responded when Sean McCray ran a kickoff 80 yards back to paydirt. Tim Ellis hit the PAT to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 lead that held through the end of the first period.

Meadowbrook took a lead it would not relinquish in the second quarter when Disaiah McDaniel rushed 4 yards for a touchdown. McDaniel finished with 10 carries for 79 yards and two TDs.

Jefferson added TD carries of 6 and 13 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, before McDaniel rushed 20 yards to the house to make the score 32-7 in the fourth quarter.

Shaun Jackson caught a 28-yard TD from Malacai Swain to give Clover Hill its second score of the night. Jackson was the bright spot for CH, he finished with six receptions for 78 yards and the TD.

Defensively, Troy Porter had an interception for MBK, and Jakai Spruill led the way with five tackles. Logan Estep led all players with 6 1/2 tackles for CH.

The Monarchs rushed 39 times for 341 yards collectively, and held the Cavaliers to 143 yards of offense (49 rushing, 94 passing).

Meadowbrook travels to Thomas Jefferson next Thursday, while Clover Hill has a week off before playing at Huguenot on September 7.

Midlothian 21, Monacan 13: The Trojans (1-0) jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead, and held on to earn a tight road victory over the Chiefs (0-1) in the first game of new Midlo coach Phil Gross's tenure.

Playing in a packed and lively F.W. Poates Stadium, Trojans receiver Drew Kleski and quarterback Chase Chambers connected on a 57-yard TD pass to put the home team up 7-0 in the first period.

Kleski caught another TD from Chambers in the second, this one from 5 yards out, before the Chiefs scored shortly before halftime to cut the lead to 14-6.

After a scoreless third quarter, Midlo running back Knox Berry rumbled 43 yards to the house to put the Trojans up 21-6, and the Chiefs scored late in the fourth for the final margin.

Chambers finished 11-of-20 with 220 yards through the air. Midlo plays at Prince George next Thursday, and Monacan is at Hanover on the same night.

Saturday's local schedule

Greensville at John Marshall, 1

Friday's scores from around the state

Alleghany 25, Waynesboro 7

Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6

Arcadia 53, Windsor 36

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Bath County 54, Mountain View 8

Battlefield 62, C.D. Hylton 6

Bishop O'Connell 10, Virginia Academy 7

Brentsville 28, Sherando 21

Briar Woods 27, John Champe 13

Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24

Brunswick 16, Mecklenburg County 13

Bruton 41, Northampton 3

Carroll County 22, Grundy 16

Catholic 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 22

Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3

Central - Wise 14, Eastside 7

Central of Lunenburg 26, Altavista 14

Centreville 28, Alexandria City 3

Chantilly 37, Falls Church 0

Chatham 44, Prince Edward County 30

Chilhowie 21, Marion 9

Christiansburg 42, Floyd County 0

Clarke County 42, Rock Ridge 7

Colonial Forge 48, Woodbridge 22

Courtland 40, Orange County 14

Craig County 32, Bland County 6

Dan River 43, Tunstall 7

E.C. Glass 14, Lord Botetourt 0

East Rockingham 28, Luray 14

Eastern View 49, Culpeper 7

Essex 24, Sussex Central 6

Fluvanna 28, Broadway 27, OT

Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12

Franklin County 28, Bassett 24

Gainesville 56, Potomac 20

Gar-Field 41, Unity Reed 6

Gate City 34, Richlands 7

George Marshall 27, Annandale 21

Giles 35, Blacksburg 8

Glenvar 39, Galax 21

Graham 14, Bluefield, W.Va. 9

Granby 49, Denbigh 7

Grayson County 14, Alleghany County, N.C. 12

Hampton 31, Woodside 6

Heritage (Lynchburg) 24, Albemarle 7

Herndon 55, Justice High School 0

Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8

James Madison 28, Stone Bridge 24

James River 13, Buffalo Gap 12

James Wood 14, Warren County 10

Jamestown 24, Nottoway 6

Jefferson Forest 29, Gretna 26

John Battle 26, Abingdon 21

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 6

Kettle Run 41, Liberty-Bealeton 20

King's Fork 26, Churchland 13

Lake Braddock 48, Colgan 19

Lancaster 50, Charles City County 0

Langley 35, Oakton 13

Liberty Christian 21, Salem 14

Lightridge 33, Freedom 0

Loudoun County 19, Woodgrove 15

Madison County 15, Staunton 14

Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6

Monticello 42, William Monroe 28

Mountain View 38, Forest Park 0

Musselman, W.Va. 44, John Handley 34

Nandua 32, Rappahannock 17

Nansemond River 41, Bethel 21

Narrows 46, Auburn 12

Norcom 38, Grafton 14

Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Norfolk Christian School 34, Manteo, N.C. 0

North Cross 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 13

North Greene, Tenn. 36, Castlewood 0

Northumberland 49, Surry County 0

Norview 11, Smithfield 10

Osbourn Park 61, Manassas Park 0

Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 14

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15

Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15

Patrick Henry 58, Brookville 25

Person, N.C. 62, Halifax County 20

Poquoson 56, Southampton 7

Potomac Falls 28, Dominion 0

Pulaski County 42, Northside 7

Radford 42, George Wythe 7

Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0

Riverbend 55, Chancellor 0

Riverside 30, Broad Run 29

Rustburg 28, Spotswood 24

Rye Cove 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 0

Sherman, W.Va. 20, Hurley 12

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Fishburne Military 8

South County 39, James Robinson 0

South Lakes 46, Osbourn 6

Strasburg 18, Skyline 16

Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 0

Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22

Tuscarora 9, Heritage 0

Twin Valley 28, Phelps, Ky. 16

Union 34, Lee High 0

Warhill 49, Manor High School 8

Warwick 53, Grassfield 7

Washington, W.Va. 49, Page County 6

Washington-Liberty 45, Edison 13

West Springfield 42, Hayfield 13

Westfield 35, Patriot 7

Westmoreland County 38, West Point 16

William Byrd 72, Liberty-Bedford 0

William Campbell 46, Cumberland 16

William Fleming 32, Hidden Valley 0

Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8

Woodstock Central 8, Riverheads 7

Yorktown 21, W.T. Woodson 14

James Monroe vs. Stafford, ccd.

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Meadowbrook at Thomas Jefferson, 4

Benedictine at Western Branch, 6

L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale, 7

Warhill at Matoaca, 7

Midlothian at Prince George, 7

James River at Douglas Freeman, 7

Hermitage at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Monacan at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Powhatan, 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) at Varina, 7

New Kent at Colonial Heights, 7

Mecklenburg County at Hopewell, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Collegiate at Goochland, 7

St. Christopher's at Lafayette, 7

Manchester at Highland Springs, 7

Atlee at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7

Armstrong at Petersburg, 7

King William at Clark County, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Richmond City at John Marshall, 1

Trinity Episcopal at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7:30

