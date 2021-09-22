High school football scheduling adjustments continue this week

What has become a weekly slate of postponed and canceled high school football contests continued this week, with No. 6 Hopewell (2-0) facing its third postponement of the season.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Petersburg (2-1), but the Crimson Wave's athletics Twitter account announced Tuesday evening that the game had been postponed, adding that the teams will look to reschedule if possible. Hopewell has No. 5 Varina (2-0; Oct. 5), No. 4 Dinwiddie (1-0; Oct. 8) and No. 3 Thomas Dale (2-0; Oct. 15) coming up on its schedule.

The Knights have been paused since a Sept. 2 game against L.C. Bird (0-3), but look on track to return to play Friday in a marquee Central District matchup with No. 10 Matoaca (3-0).

Hanover (2-1) and Armstrong (1-3) were scheduled to play Friday, but that game has been postponed with no word given on a possible make-up date. The Wildcats' next game against Park View Sterling, originally scheduled for Oct. 1, has also been postponed.

No. 4 Dinwiddie (1-0) further postponed its game against George Washington Danville, originally scheduled for earlier in the season then rescheduled for Tuesday evening, until Nov. 1. The Generals are slated to play their first game since Sept. 3 Friday at Colonial Heights (1-2).

The game between No. 1 Highland Springs (2-2) and Henrico (0-2) originally scheduled for Friday has been moved up to Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Warriors' Chappell Stadium.