High school football scores and the player of the week poll for Nov. 5-6

Vote for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Nov. 5-6
Which of these top performers should win the Player of the Week award? (Voting ends Monday at 10 p.m.)
Football
Thursday’s Results
Graham 49, Marion 14
Halifax County 55, Tunstall 0
Middlesex 47, Mathews 6
Tabb 50, Jamestown 7
Woodside 20, Kecoughtan 14
Friday’s Results
Abingdon 48, Lee High 21
Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18
Atlantic Shores Christian 37, Portsmouth Christian 12
Atlee 16, Hanover 7
Bassett 47, Martinsville 3
Battlefield 42, Patriot 41
Bayside 15, Ocean Lakes 14
Broad Run 27, Tuscarora 17
Brooke Point 28, North Stafford 24
Brookville 7, Rustburg 0
Buckingham County 51, Cumberland 8
Cave Spring 21, Blacksburg 14
Central - Wise 42, Grundy 0
Centreville 20, Westfield 0
Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0
Christiansburg 41, Pulaski County 28
Clarke County 44, Page County 7
Colonial Heights 22, Petersburg 10
Covington 28, Craig County 14
Deep Creek 49, Great Bridge 0
Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 21
Douglas Freeman 8, Glen Allen 6
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18
Essex 42, Rappahannock 14
Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14
Freedom (South Riding) 25, John Champe 20
Galax 41, Grayson County 6
George Marshall 38, Herndon 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 6
Hayfield 28, Edison 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Amherst County 20
Hickory 38, Lakeland 30
Holston 16, Chilhowie 3
J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7
James Madison 36, Chantilly 14
James Monroe 3, Chancellor 0
James River-Midlothian 28, Midlothian 14
James Robinson 42, West Potomac 19
Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty-Bedford 21
John Handley 26, James Wood 14
Justice High School 52, John R. Lewis 7
Kempsville 19, Kellam 2
Kettle Run 57, Sherando 35
King George 33, Courtland 13
King William 38, K&Q Central 14
King’s Fork 48, Nansemond River 15
Lake Braddock 20, South County 6
Lake Taylor 53, Norcom 6
Langley 24, McLean 21
Liberty Christian 41, E.C. Glass 21
Liberty-Bealeton 24, Fauquier 20
Lightridge 41, Rock Ridge 7
Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7
Loudoun Co. 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Louisa 31, Goochland 10
Madison County 26, Luray 20
Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20
Manor 16, Booker T. Washington 8
Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 20
Maury 40, Norview 6
Meridian 48, William Monroe 17
Mills Godwin 29, TJHS 14
Mount Vernon 36, Falls Church 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, St. Annes-Belfield 14
Narrows 56, Bath County 0
New Kent 35, Smithfield 21
Norfolk Academy 20, Norfolk Christian School 7
North Cross def. Christchurch, forfeit
Nottoway 60, Bluestone 12
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 38, Mechanicsville High School 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Northwood 21
Poquoson 37, Grafton 8
Potomac 40, Colgan 0
Powhatan 42, Cosby 6
Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 0
Richlands 35, Virginia High 20
Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7
Riverbend 28, Mountain View 6
Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13
Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7
Salem 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13
Salem-Va. Beach 20, Frank Cox 13
Skyline 13, Warren County 7
South Lakes 36, Oakton 20
Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13
Spotsylvania 35, Caroline 14
St. Michael 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 0
Stone Bridge 56, Independence 7
Sussex Central 28, Surry County 22
Tallwood 42, Princess Anne 8
Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0
Union 53, John Battle 6
Warhill 14, Lafayette 7
Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26
William Campbell 34, Dan River 24
William Fleming 35, William Byrd 7
Woodberry Forest 41, Fork Union Prep 12
Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 13
York 52, Bruton 7
Saturday’s Area Games
St. John Paul the Great at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
St. Christopher’s at Collegiate, 1
Huguenot at George Wythe, 1
Varina at Highland Springs, 2:30
END REGULAR SEASON
Girls volleyball
Region 3B CHAMPIONSHIP
Goochland 3, Warren County 2
GOO: Nova Wonderling 5 aces, 22 kills, 7 digs, block; Nicole Brown ace, 8 kills, 3 digs, 13 assists; Blair Bussells 20 digs; Marina Stratiou 32 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces.
Note: Goochland will play Region 3A runner-up in Class 3 quarterfinals on Nov. 13.