High school football scores from Nov. 19

High Schools
Football
VISAA DIVISION I
Saturday’s final
No. 4 Benedictine at No. 3 Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.
VHSL Region Semifinals
Region 1A
Essex 49, West Point 28
K&Q Central 58, Northumberland 12
Region 1B
Riverheads def. William Campbell, forf.
Region 1C
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 17
Parry McCluer 14, Giles 6
Region 1D
Holston 42, Grundy 8
Region 2B
Stuarts Draft 33, Clarke County 3
Region 2C
Glenvar 38, Martinsville 0
Region 4A
King’s Fork High 34, Deep Creek 7
Warhill 13, Hampton 6
Region 4B
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Dinwiddie 20
Region 4D
Salem 55, Louisa 7
Region 5A
Green Run 27, Indian River 7
Kempsville 15, Salem-Va. Beach 6
Region 5C
Hermitage 24, Midlothian 14
Highland Springs 36, Douglas Freeman 0
Region 5D
Mountain View 42, PH-Roanoke 12
Stone Bridge 58, Riverbend 3
Region 6A
Manchester 12, Western Branch 7
Oscar Smith 50, James River-Midlo. 0
Region 6B
Battlefield 48, Osbourn 13
Freedom (W) 56, Unity Reed 7
Region 6D
James Madison 48, South Lakes 0