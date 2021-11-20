 Skip to main content
High school football scores from Nov. 19
High Schools

Football

VISAA DIVISION I

Saturday’s final

No. 4 Benedictine at No. 3 Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.

VHSL Region Semifinals

Region 1A

Essex 49, West Point 28

K&Q Central 58, Northumberland 12

Region 1B

Riverheads def. William Campbell, forf.

Region 1C

Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 17

Parry McCluer 14, Giles 6

Region 1D

Holston 42, Grundy 8

Region 2B

Stuarts Draft 33, Clarke County 3

Region 2C

Glenvar 38, Martinsville 0

Region 4A

King’s Fork High 34, Deep Creek 7

Warhill 13, Hampton 6

Region 4B

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Dinwiddie 20

Region 4D

Salem 55, Louisa 7

Region 5A

Green Run 27, Indian River 7

Kempsville 15, Salem-Va. Beach 6

Region 5C

Hermitage 24, Midlothian 14

Highland Springs 36, Douglas Freeman 0

Region 5D

Mountain View 42, PH-Roanoke 12

Stone Bridge 58, Riverbend 3

Region 6A

Manchester 12, Western Branch 7

Oscar Smith 50, James River-Midlo. 0

Region 6B

Battlefield 48, Osbourn 13

Freedom (W) 56, Unity Reed 7

Region 6D

James Madison 48, South Lakes 0

