High school football scores from Oct. 29
High school football scores from Oct. 29

Football

Thursday’s Results

Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12

Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7

Brentsville 35, Skyline 6

Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7

Broadway 49, Spotswood 14

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14

Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27

Churchland 36, Manor High School 6

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

Courtland 28, Eastern View 7

East Rockingham 44, Madison Co. 13

Graham 46, Blacksburg 7

Grundy 52, Twin Valley 26

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, PV-Sterling 12

James Monroe 40, Caroline 0

King George 37, Spotsylvania 0

Lee High 48, John Battle 0

Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15

Meridian High 71, Manassas Park 0

Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21

North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0

Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0

Orange County 27, Goochland 24

Prince George 29, Petersburg 12

Riverbend 35, Stafford 0

Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0

Strasburg 34, Page County 12

Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13

Surry County 64, PV-South Hill 42

Sussex Central 26, Brunswick 22

Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7

Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14

Woodgrove 38, Independence 22

Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

Phoebus vs. Gloucester, ccd.

Friday’s Results

Abingdon 23, Union 0

Albemarle 23, Louisa 7

Altavista 36, Nelson County 6

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Bassett 61, Halifax County 14

Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3

Central - Wise 28, Gate City 0

Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 14

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14

Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27

David Crockett, Tenn. 14, Richlands 7

Deep Creek 20, Indian River 17, OT

Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0

Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16

E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7

Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22

Forest Park 62, Colgan 14

GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10

Galax 27, West Stokes, N.C. 7

GW-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6

Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 7

Glenvar 23, Radford 21

Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21

Greensville County 58, Franklin 20

Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7

Hanover 13, Henrico 12

Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge Co. 31

Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 7

Hickory 22, Great Bridge 18

Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7

Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14

J.R. Tucker 22, Mills Godwin 21

James Madison 34, South Lakes 6

James Wood 56, Millbrook 7

Justice High School 51, Annandale 20

K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0

Kempsville 57, First Colonial 17

King William 38, West Point 0

Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15

Lake Braddock 55, W.T. Woodson 7

Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6

Langley 33, Herndon 21

Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7

Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28

Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0

Mechanicsville High 62, Armstrong 7

Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0

Narrows 38, Craig County 6

Norfolk Christian 17, Christchurch 13

Northside 27, William Byrd 0

Norview 34, Norcom 12

Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0

Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20

Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Varina 21

PH-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10

PH-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13

Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit

Potomac 8, Woodbridge 0

Powhatan 42, Midlothian 7

Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21

Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14

Sherando 13, Fauquier 12

South County 34, Alexandria City 10

Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39

Tabb 40, Bruton 7

Tallwood 13, Kellam 12

Tunstall 41, Gretna 22

Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12

Wakefield 14, George Marshall 10

Warwick 26, Menchville 6

Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6

Westfield 14, Chantilly 13

William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0

York 26, Warhill 20

Charles City County vs. Mathews, ccd.

Saturday’s Games

Catholic at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

New Kent at Jamestown, 1

St. Anne’s-Belfield at St. Christopher’s, 1

Woodberry Forest at Trinity Episcopal, 2

Monday’s Game

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights, 7

