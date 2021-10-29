High school football scores from Oct. 29

Football
Thursday’s Results
Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12
Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7
Brentsville 35, Skyline 6
Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7
Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14
Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27
Churchland 36, Manor High School 6
Clarke County 14, Luray 0
Courtland 28, Eastern View 7
East Rockingham 44, Madison Co. 13
Graham 46, Blacksburg 7
Grundy 52, Twin Valley 26
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, PV-Sterling 12
James Monroe 40, Caroline 0
King George 37, Spotsylvania 0
Lee High 48, John Battle 0
Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15
Meridian High 71, Manassas Park 0
Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21
North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0
Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0
Orange County 27, Goochland 24
Prince George 29, Petersburg 12
Riverbend 35, Stafford 0
Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 34, Page County 12
Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13
Surry County 64, PV-South Hill 42
Sussex Central 26, Brunswick 22
Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7
Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
Woodgrove 38, Independence 22
Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21
Phoebus vs. Gloucester, ccd.
Friday’s Results
Abingdon 23, Union 0
Albemarle 23, Louisa 7
Altavista 36, Nelson County 6
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Bassett 61, Halifax County 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3
Central - Wise 28, Gate City 0
Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 14
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27
David Crockett, Tenn. 14, Richlands 7
Deep Creek 20, Indian River 17, OT
Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0
Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16
E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7
Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22
Forest Park 62, Colgan 14
GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10
Galax 27, West Stokes, N.C. 7
GW-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6
Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 7
Glenvar 23, Radford 21
Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21
Greensville County 58, Franklin 20
Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7
Hanover 13, Henrico 12
Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge Co. 31
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 7
Hickory 22, Great Bridge 18
Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7
Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14
J.R. Tucker 22, Mills Godwin 21
James Madison 34, South Lakes 6
James Wood 56, Millbrook 7
Justice High School 51, Annandale 20
K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0
Kempsville 57, First Colonial 17
King William 38, West Point 0
Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15
Lake Braddock 55, W.T. Woodson 7
Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6
Langley 33, Herndon 21
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28
Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0
Mechanicsville High 62, Armstrong 7
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0
Narrows 38, Craig County 6
Norfolk Christian 17, Christchurch 13
Northside 27, William Byrd 0
Norview 34, Norcom 12
Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0
Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20
Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Varina 21
PH-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10
PH-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13
Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit
Potomac 8, Woodbridge 0
Powhatan 42, Midlothian 7
Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14
Sherando 13, Fauquier 12
South County 34, Alexandria City 10
Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39
Tabb 40, Bruton 7
Tallwood 13, Kellam 12
Tunstall 41, Gretna 22
Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12
Wakefield 14, George Marshall 10
Warwick 26, Menchville 6
Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6
Westfield 14, Chantilly 13
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
York 26, Warhill 20
Charles City County vs. Mathews, ccd.
Saturday’s Games
Catholic at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
New Kent at Jamestown, 1
St. Anne’s-Belfield at St. Christopher’s, 1
Woodberry Forest at Trinity Episcopal, 2
Monday’s Game
Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights, 7