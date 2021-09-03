 Skip to main content
High school football: State scoreboard for Sept. 2
High school football: State scoreboard for Sept. 2

L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale football

Thomas Dale quarterback Ethan Minter avoids a tackle from L.C. Bird's Dorien Wade during the first half of the high school football game in Chester, Va., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Alexandria City 26, South Lakes 21

Atlee 48, Deep Run 0

Battlefield 21, Patriot 6

Bayside 39, First Colonial 0

Broad Run 49, Dominion 0

Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33

Chantilly 37, Falls Church 7

Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3

Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8

George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6

George Wythe-Wytheville 14, Fort Chiswell 7

Grafton 42, Denbigh 0

Hanover 20, Monacan 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14

James Robinson 42, Annandale 0

John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17

Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12

King William 60, Nandua 7

Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6

Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0

Midlothian 41, Prince George 40

Milton, Ga. 34, Life Christian 14

Mount Vernon 35, Justice High School 21

Narrows 39, Bland County 0

Northside 20, Cave Spring 12

Ocean Lakes 14, Kellam 12

Osbourn 52, Colgan 0

Park View-Sterling 20, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14

Phoebus 45, Menchville 6

Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20, OT

Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

South County 22, Hayfield 0

Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7

Thomas Jefferson 20, Meadowbrook 6

Tallwood 21, Landstown 6

Thomas Dale 26, L.C. Bird 7

Tuscarora 36, Rock Ridge 0

Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7

Varina 34, Glen Allen 0

West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7

Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0

Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47

York 42, Gloucester 0

Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 17

Postponements and cancellations

Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.

___

