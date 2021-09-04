 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: State scoreboard for Sept. 3
0 Comments

High school football: State scoreboard for Sept. 3

  • 0

Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT

Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8

Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0

Brunswick 46, Bluestone 0

Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54

Camden County, Ga. 51, Beacon Hill 18

Central-Wise 42, Marion 7

Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7

Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22

Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0

Clarke County 69, Manassas Park 0

Collegiate 21, Goochland 0

Craig County 26, Auburn 7

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

Douglas Freeman 37, James River-Midlothian 9

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 20, Langley 10

Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26

Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20, Benedictine 14

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7

Graham 34, Tazewell 6

Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22

Hedgesville, W.Va. 14, Warren County 12

Hidden Valley 42, William Byrd 10

Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 49, Castlewood 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Kettle Run 34, Meridian High School 14

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0

Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19

Louisa 45, Courtland 20

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 56, Rappahannock County 0

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31

New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northampton 40, Mathews 0

Northumberland 44, Arcadia 0

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Nottoway 42, Greensville County 16

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Orange County 20, Culpeper 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 47, Mills Godwin 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 26, St. John Paul the Great 14

Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6

Portsmouth Christian 54, Isle of Wight Academy 35

Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Covington 26

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12

St. Christopher's 55, Flint Hill School 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12, Bishop O'Connell 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Surry County 36, Bruton 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

Warhill 24, Norcom 12

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26

Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 16

Postponements and cancellations

Cumberland vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Hampton vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Lake Taylor, ccd.

Massaponax vs. King George, ccd.

Nelson County vs. Page County, ppd. to Sep 7th.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Randolph-Henry vs. Fuqua School, ccd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

804Varsity logo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News