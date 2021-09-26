High school football: State scores, stories and the player of the week poll

Player of the week poll
Question: Vote for the 804 Varsity Player of the Week for Sept. 24
Which of these top performers should win the Player of the Week award? (Voting ends Monday at 10 p.m.)
This week's stories:
Saturday's scores
Blue Ridge School 41, Christchurch 14
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Flint Hill School 18
Episcopal 20, Trinity Episcopal 19
Gar-Field 20, Freedom (W) 16
Lafayette 42, Tabb 21
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 58, Beacon Hill 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 43, Saint James, Md. 42
Poquoson 27, New Kent 15
Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19
South Lakes 39, McLean 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48, Bishop Ireton 0
Friday's scores
Abingdon 34, Tennessee, Tenn. 14
Amelia County 63, Bluestone 0
Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Appomattox 63, Dan River 12
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Catholic High School of Va Beach 8
Bassett 48, William Byrd 9
Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0
Bayside 16, Landstown 0
Benedictine def. Woodrow Wilson, D.C., forfeit
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20
Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0
Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12
Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8
Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16
Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Christiansburg 63, Radford 0
Churchland 7, Norview 0
Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0
Deep Creek 33, Grassfield 10
E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0
Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
Forest Park 25, Potomac 22, 2OT
Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
Franklin 45, Windsor 0
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6
GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12
Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21
Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6
Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0
Graham 28, Galax 0
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Green Run 68, First Colonial 8
Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13
Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16
Hampton 19, Warwick 6
Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Lightridge 12
Hidden Valley 28, Franklin County 21
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
Independence 40, Dominion 0
Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18
Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0
J.R. Tucker 22, Deep Run 6
James Madison 48, Langley 0
James Robinson 49, Edison 7
John Champe 21, Unity Reed 14
John Handley 28, Fauquier 14
Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0
Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8
Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28
King George 41, James Monroe 7
King William 58, Washington & Lee 19
King's Fork High School 17, Western Branch 3
Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0
Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
Liberty Christian 35, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 36, Cosby 12
Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6
Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
Luray 45, Skyline 27
Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7
Matoaca 21, Thomas Dale 14
Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12
Mills Godwin 21, Douglas Freeman 7
Mountain View High School 30, Massaponax 20
Northumberland 48, Bruton 0
Nottoway 61, Cumberland 0
Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 17
Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0
Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 29, Northside 22
Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0
Potomac Falls 15, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Powhatan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 12
Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27
Sherando 39, Millbrook 14
South County 62, Justice High School 0
Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20
St. Christopher's 56, Norfolk Academy 0
Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7
TJ-Alexandria 28, TEACH Homeschool 14
TJHS 37, John Marshall 0
Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 6
Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8
Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Union 54, Gate City 13
Varina 52, Mechanicsville 13
W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2
Wakefield 7, Washington-Lee 0
Warhill 42, Smithfield 19
Washington, W.Va. 21, Park View-Sterling 12
Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13
West Potomac 24, Mount Vernon 21
West Springfield 31, Hayfield 28
Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
Westfield 13, Yorktown 7
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
Woodbridge 22, C.D. Hylton 8
Woodside 28, Gloucester 0
York 34, Grafton 0
Postponements and cancellations