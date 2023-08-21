The 2023 high school football season is upon us, and with week one in our sights, here's the Times-Dispatch's preseason top 10 rankings as voted on by local media.

2023 Preseason T-D Top 10

1. Highland Springs

2. Dinwiddie (0-1)

3. Manchester

4. Trinity Episcopal

5. Thomas Dale

6. Varina

7. L.C. Bird

8. Hermitage

9. Matoaca

10. Douglas Freeman

Others receiving votes: Hanover, Hopewell, Benedictine

Overview

Coach Timothy Jean-Pierre’s Hermitage Panthers were a 6-5 playoff team in 2023, they come in at No. 10 and will be looking to take a step forward in this year’s new-look Region 5C behind dominant line play led by defensive end Uriah Harris.

With quarterback Ryley Justus, receivers Bryce Yates and Dillon Newton-Short and four-star defensive end Caleb Williams all back, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding No. 9 Matoaca headed into this year.

No. 8 Douglas Freeman went 9-3 and reached the 5C semifinal last year, George Bland’s Mavericks lean on a stout defense led by defensive end and Naval Academy recruit Max Vest.

Region 5C finalists L.C. Bird come in at No. 7, Troy Taylor’s Skyhawks are spearheaded by all-region defensive lineman Moosh Ramadan and speedy running back Rashaad Lewis.

Dynamic playmakers Jordan Edwards and Eric Smith will see lots of the ball for a No. 6-ranked Varina squad that also features one of the area’s top young linemen in sophomore defensive tackle Jaysean Richardson.

Virginia recruit Ethan Minter has set nearly every scoring record in his career for No. 5 Thomas Dale, the senior, dual-threat, left-handed signal caller is back to lead an explosive Knights attack behind All-Metro and All-State tackle Aiden Jones.

Two-time reigning VISAA Division I champions Trinity Episcopal begin the year at No. 4, Coach Sam Mickens’ Titans are led by All-Metro receiver Davion Brown and All-Metro safety Zahir Rainer.

No. 3 Manchester and All-Metro defensive end Makai Byerson, a West Virginia recruit, were the Region 6A runners up in 2023, and Coach Tom Hall’s Lancers bring back almost all of their standouts from that team.

It’s no surprise at the top, as our Nos. 1 and 2 slots are filled by reigning VHSL state champs coming off undefeated seasons.

Coach Billy Mills and quarterback Harry Dalton’s Dinwiddie Generals enter the year at No. 2 after opening their season on Saturday with a 36-13 loss to Ohio power Glenville at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

And behind linebacker Brennan Johnson and quarterback Khristian Martin, Highland Springs returns to the top spot it occupied all of last season after making the jump up to Class 6 this school year.

Also receiving votes in this season's preseason rankings were Hanover, Hopewell and Benedictine.

Sam Rogers' Hawks went 9-3 and reached the 4B semifinals last year. They're looking to replace production from a handful of leading playmakers and will lean on production from senior running backs Peyton Seelmann and Jalen Copeland.

Ricky Irby's Blue Devils feature several returning linemen, a deep running back room and a strong front seven.

And Greg Lilly's Cadets are headlined by senior receiver Riley Roarty, an Old Dominion baseball recruit, plus lockdown senior corner Khamari Veney.

Zach's Top 10 vote

1. Highland Springs

2. Dinwiddie

3. Manchester

4. Trinity Episcopal

5. Thomas Dale

6. Varina

7. L.C. Bird

8. Matoaca

9. Benedictine

10. Hermitage

