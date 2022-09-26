High school football Top 10: Cadets, Saints, Hawks, Blue Devils roll ahead of showdowns; Springers, Vikings set records; Knights, Lancers survive scares

With fall officially underway, October on our doorstep and the high school football season entering the heart of its schedule, here's the sixth Times-Dispatch Top 10 of 2022, plus notes from Week 5 and this week's local game schedule.

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (5-0, 1)

​2. Varina (4-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (4-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (4-0, 4)

5. Dinwiddie (4-0, 5)

6. Midlothian (4-0, 6)

7. Douglas Freeman (5-0, 7)

8. Hanover (4-0, 9)

9. Benedictine (3-1, --)

10. Manchester (3-1, 8)

Also receiving votes: Hermitage (3-2, 10), Patrick Henry (3-1), Thomas Jefferson (5-0)

Cadets D stands tall, Saints remain unbeaten

Benedictine reentered the rankings at No. 9 behind its dominant defense, which has allowed 31 points through four games after Jejaun Hutchins, Khamari Veney and Easton Ogle all had return touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Jackson-Reed.

St. Christopher's entered the Top 10 radar and moved to 4-0 with a 26-7 win over Norfolk Academy. Konstantinos Kovanes and Jacob Zollar combined for 188 rushing yards, and Kirk George and Willie Jennings posted standout defensive performances as St. Chris prepares to host a headline VISAA showdown Saturday a 3 p.m. against the Cadets.

Hawks, Blue Devils roll ahead of showdown

Varina's defense continued to turn heads as the Blue Devils, led by Marquis Vincent up front and Kenny Faison on the back end, have allowed just 10 points through four games following a 34-3 win over Mechanicsville (0-4). That's the fewest amount of points any local team has surrendered through four games.

That stout Varina defense will on Friday face perhaps its toughest test of the season to date when the Blue Devils travel to No. 9 Hanover in the headline matchup of Week 6.

The Hawks remained unbeaten as well this past week, as Beau Sahnow accounted for four touchdowns and Peyton Seelmann carried for 114 yards and a TD in a 47-12 victory over Armstrong (2-3).

Vikings, Springers set new marks

Thomas Jefferson put up a school-record 72 points in its victory over John Marshall, and Highland Springs beat Henrico 61-0, the Springers' highest-ever points total against their county neighbors.

Playing in the Justices' homecoming at Virginia Union, the Vikings were led by running back Dashawn Stovall, who racked up 153 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while adding five tackles, including four sacks, two safeties and a forced fumble defensively.

Standout receiver Aziah Johnson posted another eye-popping stat line with three receptions for 135 yards and two TDs, a 15-yard rushing TD and four tackles on defense. And Teejay QB Quinton Wallace completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for three touchdowns, and 25 yards on the ground with a rushing score.

Per VirginiaPreps writer Danny Lewis, the Vikings will be looking for their first 6-0 start since 1955 when they visit Deep Run (1-4) Friday.

The Springers got three-touchdown days from junior QB Khristian Martin and senior running back Aziz Foster-Powell, and debuted some flashy new lights in their Thursday victory over the Warriors.

Eric Bird and Jakyre Henley had rushing TDs for Highland Springs, and Virginia Tech recruits Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson were each on the end of receiving scores. Lance Nelson returned a blocked punt 25 yards to the house for the unbeaten Springers, who travel to Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge (2-2) Friday for a marquee regional showdown (Radio: 101.3, 6:30 p.m.).

Knights, Lancers survive scares

Quarterback Ryley Justus tossed three touchdowns and racked up 308 yards through the air for a very game Matoaca (2-2) side, but Thomas Dale survived a major upset bid by the homestanding Warriors behind touchdowns from Ethan Minter, Brandon Rose and Nick Tyree to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and win 28-3.

Matoaca will have another chance to knock a Top 5 team off its perch this week when the Warriors travel to unbeaten Dinwiddie Friday night. The Generals have yet to be tested after four blowout wins.

James River struggled a bit out of the gates in an 0-2 start. But after wins over Cosby and Huguenot, the Rapids seem to have found a rhythm, and gave Manchester everything it could handle in a 14-10 Lancers win at James River.

Landen Abernethy's 62-yard TD connection with Kyree Richardson gave Manchester the early lead, and Jason Wright's second-quarter TD run proved enough offense for the victory. But Will Managbanag continued a standout season with a rushing TD for the Rapids, who kept the pressure on until the final whistle.

This week's local schedule

Sept. 30

Collegiate at Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Life Christian at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 7

Park View (Sterling) at Armstrong, 7

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 7

Mechanicsville at Atlee, 7

Varina at Hanover, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Henrico at Patrick Henry, 7

Fluvanna at Goochland, 7

Hopewell at Colonial Heights, 7

Matoaca at Dinwiddie, 7

Meadowbrook at Petersburg, 7

Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7

Hermitage at J.R. Tucker, 7

John Marshall at King and Queen Central, 7

Deep Run at Thomas Jefferson, 7

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, 7

Midlothian at Cosby, 7

L.C. Bird at Huguenot, 7

Clover Hill at Manchester, 7

Powhatan at Monacan, 7

Trinity Episcopal vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7

Oct. 1

James River at George Wythe, Noon

Benedictine at St. Christopher’s, 3 p.m.