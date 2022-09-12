High school football Top 10: Midlothian breaks in, Benedictine returns; Freeman, Dinwiddie continue climbs

With the NFL underway and football season officially in full swing, here's 2022's fourth iteration of the Times-Dispatch Top 10 for high school football ahead of a jam-packed week of action around the 804.

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (3-0, 1)

2. Varina (2-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (2-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (2-0, 4)

5. Dinwiddie (3-0, 6)

6. Hermitage (2-1, 5)

7. Douglas Freeman (3-0, 9)

8. Midlothian (2-0, --)

9. Manchester (1-1, 8)

10. Benedictine (2-1, --)

Also receiving votes: Hanover (2-0), L.C. Bird (2-0), Patrick Henry (1-1, 7)

Dropping out: Patrick Henry, Hopewell (0-2, 10)

Knights, Titans ace road tests

Running back Brandon Rose made it nine touchdowns on the season in just two games, receivers Nick Tyree and Jacob Seaborne scored explosive, breakaway touchdowns to set the tone early, defensive back Stephon Hicks had a key interception and their Thomas Dale outfit made a statement by thumping No. 5 Hermitage at Chester E. Fritz Stadium, 42-21.

Trinity Episcopal looked comparably impressive in a 49-14 win at Collegiate. Freshman wideout Davion Brown continued to turn heads with another monster game, he caught seven balls for 175 yards and two scores from standout sophomore QB Taegan Logan. Running back Trey Grant had 167 yards and two TDs, and Mario Thompson (Old Dominion) and Trai Ferguson (Navy) added touchdown receptions.

Top 5 separates from muddied back half

Along with No. 5 Dinwiddie, the Knights and Panthers have created a tier break past the Top 5 in our rankings.

Each of our 10 voters ranked Highland Springs and Varina either 1-2 or 2-1, and had Dale, Trinity and Dinwiddie 3-4-5 in various orders.

After that, it gets muddy. Most voters kept Hermitage around 6 or 7, but myriad orders were represented beyond that involving come combination of Freeman, Midlothian, Manchester, Benedictine, Hanover, L.C. Bird and or Patrick Henry.

The Trojans and Skyhawks meet Friday in a game that will go a long way toward refining the separation among that currently muddled back half of the rankings.

Generals, Mavericks continue climbs

Dinwiddie sophomore QB Harry Dalton put up 305 yards of offense and four touchdowns as his Generals routed North Stafford 55-7, their third blowout win in as many games.

Jadyn Reece ran for a touchdown and Max Vest continued to wreak havoc defensively as Freeman stayed unbeaten in a 21-6 win over Mechanicsville. Senior Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey had 14 tackles, a sack and blocked a punt, recovering it in the end zone for a TD.

With those wins, the Mavericks and Generals moved up in our rankings for the third straight week, with some voters ranking Dinwiddie as high as No. 3 and Freeman as high as No. 6.

Trojans, Cadets enter fray

It seemed only a matter of time until Matt Hutchings' Midlothian squad found its way into the rankings, and losses by Patrick Henry (37-25 to Glen Allen) and Hopewell (20-17 to Norcom) opened the door for the Trojans following their second shutout victory in as many games.

Ashby Berry and Bryce Sowers had two rushing touchdowns apiece, and top wideout Drew Kleski caught three passes for 85 yards and a score in Midlo's 42-0 win over Clover Hill.

Benedictine has already been in and out of the rankings after beginning the season at No. 9 then dropping out following a season-opening 21-7 loss to Trinity.

But some voters never dropped the Cadets from their rankings, and they garnered enough votes to crack the top 10 once again over competitors Bird, Hanover and PH after winning two in a row, including a shutout victory over Friendship Collegiate (17-0) and demolition of Woodberry Forest (42-17) in which Leo Boehling and Wes Buleza both had multi-touchdown performances.

Week 4 schedule

Sept. 16

Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4

Canarsie (N.Y.) at Life Christian, 7

King William at Caroline, 7

Warhill at New Kent, 7

Collegiate at Nansemond Suffolk, 7

Hopewell at Henrico, 7

Hermitage at Varina, 7

Hanover at Mills Godwin, 7

Armstrong at Goochland, 7

Atlee at Douglas Freeman, 7

Highland Springs at Martinsburg, 7

Deep Run at Patrick Henry, 7

Southampton at Colonial Heights, 7

John Marshall at Petersburg, 7

Meadowbrook at Thomas Dale, 7

Clover Hill at Cosby, 7

James River at Huguenot, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

L.C. Bird at Midlothian, 7

George Wythe at Monacan, 7

Sept. 17

Greensville County at Thomas Jefferson, Noon

St. Albans at St. Christopher’s, 2