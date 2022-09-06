High school football Top 10: Springers take top spot, Patrick Henry jumps to No. 7

With Labor Day behind us and Week 3 of the high school football season around the 804 fast approaching on a short week, here's the latest T-D Top 10 rankings.

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (2-0, 2)

2. Varina (2-0, 1)

3. Thomas Dale (1-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (1-0, 4)

5. Hermitage (2-0, 5)

6. Dinwiddie (2-0, 6)

7. Patrick Henry (1-0, 9)

8. Manchester (0-1, 7)

9. Douglas Freeman (2-0, 10)

10. Hopewell (0-1, 8)

Also receiving votes: Benedictine (1-1), Midlothian (1-0), Hanover (1-0), Matoaca (2-0)

East End supremacy

Going into the season, it felt like No. 1-ranked Varina deserved the top spot on principle after beating No. 2 Highland Springs 7-6 last season and winning its first state title in program history.

The Blue Devils have impressed behind top recruit Kaveion Keys with a 35-0 home victory over No. 10 Hopewell in Week 1 and 29-7 road win at Glen Allen in Week 2.

But Highland Springs has gone above and beyond to take the top spot after beating nationally ranked North Carolina power Chambers High 26-20 on the road in Week 1, then trouncing No. 8 Manchester 48-7 on the road behind three touchdowns from versatile weapon Jakyre Henley and two scores from senior Virginia Tech recruit and top receiver Takye Heath.

The Springers and Blue Devils lock horns Nov. 3 at Varina's James E. Dawkins Stadium in what might as well be the Richmond area's Super Bowl.

Panthers, Generals keep it rolling

Region 5C offensive player of the year and Appalachian State recruit Jeremiah Coney scored three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Hermitage to its second blowout win in as many games, 51-14 over Henrico (1-1).

Sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton found receivers Christian Drumgoole, Marquis Smith and Zalen Wiggins for passing touchdowns, and added two scores of his own on the ground to lead No. 6 Dinwiddie past Heritage-Lynchburg 49-7, the Generals' second lopsided victory to start the season.

Knights, Titans idle ahead of big matchups

No. 3 Thomas Dale and No. 4 Trinity Episcopal stayed put during their bye weeks.

Knights running back Brandon Rose will try to build on his record-breaking Week 1 performance when Dale travels to No. 5 Hermitage for the headline matchup of Week 3's local slate of games.

The Titans and standout freshman receiver Davion Brown will look to build on their strong start in a local bragging rights game Friday at 4 p.m. at Collegiate.

The Cougars opened with a 19-7 victory over Goochland behind 410 passing yards and two TDs from quarterback Jack Callaghan.

Patriots, Mavericks ascending

Miggy Martin ran rampant last week, carrying six times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help Freeman beat James River 34-10 and continue its ascension up the rankings.

The Mavericks host Mechanicsville Friday in the Mustangs' opener after their season was paused amid assault allegations within the program, causing Mechanicsville to forfeit its first two games.

Ken Wakefield's Patriots jumped up two spots after Gracyn Ross accounted for 135 yards and two TDs in a resounding 32-7 win at Mills Godwin that answered any questions as to how Patrick Henry would replace ample production lost to graduation.

Lancers, Blue Devils hang tight

The big question of this week's poll was how voters would evaluate winless Manchester and Hopewell, previously ranked No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

The Lancers lost handily to Highland Springs in their opener last week, while the Blue Devils had a bye following their season-opening lopsided loss at Varina.

So do you leave teams you think are true contenders on paper ranked where they are before they've proved it on the field? Or do you reward teams around them -- programs like Douglas Freeman, Hanover, Matoaca, Midlothian and Benedictine -- with wins on the board against weaker opposition?

Some voters dropped Manchester from their rankings, but most kept the Lancers in the back-half mix. Hopewell was more split, with the Blue Devils barely holding onto the No. 10 spot.

Week 3 schedule

Sept. 8

J.R. Tucker at Meadowbrook, 7 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Hermitage, 7

Cosby at James River, 7

Sept. 9

Amelia County at Thomas Jefferson, 4

Trinity Episcopal at Collegiate, 4

Armstrong at John Marshall, 4

Benedictine at Woodberry Forest, 4

Essex at King William, 7

Miami International Academy at Life Christian, 7

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 7

Matoaca at Hanover, 7

Prince George at Highland Springs, 7

Mechanicsville at Douglas Freeman, 7

Henrico at Deep Run, 7

Patrick Henry at Glen Allen, 7

I. C. Norcom at Hopewell, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7

Midlothian at Clover Hill, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

George Wythe at Manchester, 7

Huguenot at Powhatan, 7

Sept. 10

Tazewell at Colonial Heights, noon

New Kent at Bruton, noon

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes at St. Christopher’s, 1