High school football Top 10: Springers unanimous, Hanover joins party, Midlo continues climb, Teejay makes history

With Week 5 of the high school football season ahead of us, here's the fifth Times-Dispatch Top 10 of 2022, plus notes from Week 4 and this week's local game schedule.

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (4-0, 1)

2. Varina (3-0, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (3-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (3-0, 4)

5. Dinwiddie (3-0, 5)

6. Midlothian (3-0, 8)

7. Douglas Freeman (4-0, 7)

8. Manchester (2-1, 9)

9. Hanover (3-0, --)

10. Hermitage (2-2, 6)

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (2-1, 10), Thomas Jefferson (4-0), Patrick Henry (2-1), L.C. Bird (2-1)

Springers unanimous

Manchester coach Tom Hall and fellow Virginia Tech alumnus Loren Johnson have always had a good relationship.

So, following the Lancers' 35-14 win over Powhatan Friday, Hall heaped praise on Johnson's Highland Springs outfit two weeks after the Springers trounced the Lancers 48-7.

“They’re the best football team we’ve played in a long time,” Hall said. “We hadn’t been beat that bad since 2011 [49-7 by Meadowbrook]. We have not tasted that within the last decade. That was something that we’re not used to. … It’s a constant reminder you’re never as good as you think you are.”

In reality, Manchester is pretty darn good.

But those Springers continued to separate themselves from the pack Friday, and are the season's first unanimous No. 1 team after sending shockwaves back across the Shenandoah Valley with a 34-3 victory at Martinsburg High, the top-ranked team across all classifications in West Virginia.

Highland Springs junior QB Khristian Martin, who holds offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Maryland among other Power Five programs, was in command from start to finish, completing 10 of 18 pass attempts for 300 yards and a touchdown while carrying 11 times for 114 yards and three scores.

Sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson continued his breakout season, leading a Springers defense that looked as intimidating as ever. Caron Ferguson had 94 receiving yards on three catches for Highland Springs, Noah Jenkins hauled in three receptions for 122 yards and Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath and fellow defensive back Brandon Thomas had an interception apiece.

Hall said he thinks this year's Highland Springs team is right up there with the best Johnson's had, including the 2015-18 state title-winning squads.

Trojans ascending

Trey Cornwell and Ethan Shelor combined to stop L.C. Bird QB Brad Hurt at the 1-yard line as time expired to help Midlo defeat the Skyhawks for the first time since 1986, vaulting the Trojans up multiple spots in the rankings for the second consecutive week.

Chase Chambers found Conor Harrington for a 72-yard TD to put Midlo up 7-0 early on, and Ashby Berry (33 carries, 147 yards) continued his stellar season with a TD right before halftime. Midlo has now allowed a total of 7 points in its first three games.

Hawks join party

Cole Elrod hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and three scores, Grady Fahed had eight tackles including two sacks, and third-year coach Sam Rogers continued to guide Hanover on an upward trajectory in a 41-24 victory at Mills Godwin.

Quarterback Beau Sahnow threw the three TDs to Elrod, and caught a 6-yard score from him. Peyton Seelmann continued to churn out yards behind a staunch O-line, carrying 16 times for 82 yards and a TD.

The road win over a solid Godwin team helped Hanover, which had received Top 10 votes but fell just short of cracking the rankings the past two weeks, earn a spot for the first time this season. We should see just how good the Hawks can be when they host No. 2 Varina Sept. 30.

Vikings make history

Thomas Jefferson is the last unbeaten city school, and received Top 10 votes for the first time this season after defeating Greensville County 20-6 to move to 4-0 for the first time since 1962.

Senior receiver Aziah Johnson continued his standout season with a long catch and run for a touchdown, and QB Quinton Wallace had a rushing score to lead the Vikings.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 22

Henrico at Highland Springs, 7

Petersburg at Hopewell, 7

J.R. Tucker at Deep Run, 7

George Wythe at Powhatan, 7

Friday, Sept. 23

Flint Hill at Collegiate, 4

Thomas Jefferson at John Marshall, 4

Benedictine at Wilson, 6

Life Christian at DeMatha (Md.) 7

King William at Westmoreland, 7

New Kent at Poquoson, 7

Armstrong at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Varina, 7

Atlee at Patrick Henry, 7 (Radio: 101.3 FM, 6:30 p.m.)

Colonial Heights at Dinwiddie, 7

Thomas Dale at Matoaca, 7

Meadowbrook at Prince George, 7

Goochland at Western Albemarle, 7

Glen Allen at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Douglas Freeman, 7 (Radio: 1140 AM, 7 p.m.)

Huguenot at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at James River, 7

Cosby at L.C. Bird, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 7

Saturday, Sept. 24

Norfolk Academy at St. Christopher’s, 1

Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 2