High school football Week 1: Player of the week poll, game summaries and scores from around the state

PLAYER OF THE WEEK POLL

THURSDAY'S GAMES

L.C. Bird 27, James River 6

L.C. Bird rumbles past James River in statement opening victory "The last two years, we came close. So this game meant a lot to us, we've been waiting for this."

Matoaca 21, Glen Allen 14

Henrico 19, Atlee 17: Calvin Sanders carried 18 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Sean Macon passed for 264 yards and rushed for 92 with a TD, and the Warriors led from start to finish to open their season with a home win over the Raiders. Javon Rush led the defensive effort for Henrico with 10 tackles, including three sacks. Zach Tschantre kicked a 45-yard field goal for Atlee.

Life Christian 21, Stranahan (Fla.) 6: Cole Varner ran for 162 yards and a touchdown as Life Christian beat Stranahan. Cody Shelton was 11 of 20 passing for 133 yards with a TD and two interceptions and had 38 yards rushing. Kam Phillips had three catches for 68 yards and a TD.

Deep Run 1, Mechanicsville 0 (forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Varina 35, No. 4 Hopewell 0

No. 2 Highland Springs 26, Chambers (NC) 20: After going down 14-0 on the road to a perennial North Carolina state-title contender that the Springers lost to at home last season, Highland Springs stormed back to seize victory behind back Aziz Foster-Powell and QB Khristian Martin.

Foster-Powell carried for 3 and 39-yard TDs in the second quarter before Noah Jenkins caught a 5-yard score from Martin to give Highland Springs its first lead. A 38-yarder from Martin to Jakyre Henley made it 26-14 in the third quarter. Chambers added a late 5-yard TD run, but the Springers held on to down a nationally-ranked opponent in comeback fashion.

Jenkins finished with four catches for 61 yards, and Foster-Powell carried 18 times for 105 yards. Martin was the leading rusher with 18 carries for 135 yards, and completed 9 of 22 attempts for 167 yards. Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath caught three balls for 52 yards.

Highland Springs next plays at No. 8 Manchester in the Lancers' season-opener next Thursday.

JR Tucker 14, Caroline 13: The Tigers overcame a 13-0 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win a comeback thriller in the first game in their new stadium.

Tucker blocked a punt, returned it for a touchdown and converted a 2-point try with 8:41 to go, then scored the game-winning TD on a QB keeper on third-and-goal with 28 seconds remaining.

No. 6 Hermitage 53, Meadowbrook 0: Reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney carried 13 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns, QB Karon Burton passed and rushed for a score apiece, and the Panthers shut out the Monarchs.

Burton completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 164 yards and carried seven times for 27 yards. Isaiah Anderson ran three times for 21 yards and a TD, and receiver Chase Rivers caught three passes for 35 yards and a TD. Trae Lane had a 31-yard interception return for a TD, and the Hermitage defense forced two safeties.

The Panthers host Henrico (1-0) next Friday. The Monarchs host Thomas Jefferson (1-0) Thursday.

No. 5 Thomas Dale 47, Cosby 12: Rugged Knights running back Brandon Rose set a Dale record for touchdowns in a game with six, as Kevin Tucker's men routed the Titans at home.

Rose carried 16 times for 147 yards, and added four tackles on defense. Quarterback Ethan Minter carried 10 times for 137 yards and a TD while completing 7 of 8 pass attempts for 72 yards. Defensive back Stephon Hicks flew around the field on defense, collecting 13 tackles, three for losses. Jon Tyree added six tackles and picked off two passes.

Dale next plays at No. 6 Hermitage Sept. 9. Cosby is at James River Sept. 8.

No. 7 Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3: Sophomore QB Harry Dalton passed for two touchdowns and ran for another two, back Raphael Tucker carried seven times for 45 yards and two scores, and the homestanding Generals fired their cannon aplenty in a route of the Eagles.

Chris Drumgoole had four tackles, one for loss, and ran for a touchdown. Frank Wells scored on the ground as well. Trey McBride finished with four tackles, one for loss. And Marquis Smith (3 rec., 66 yds) and Zalen Wiggins (2 rec., 48 yds) caught a touchdown apiece. Dalton rushed for 75 yards and passed for 115.

Next for the Generals is a trip to Heritage (Lynchburg) next Friday.

King William 21, Goochland 7: The reigning Class 2 champion Cavaliers kicked off their 2022 slate by beating a Bulldogs side they lost to last year behind 295 collective rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs from Tre Robinson.

King William took the opening kickoff and drove down the field to set up a 27-yard scamper to the end zone by Robinson. Goochland's Mason Gregory recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 7-7 late in the first quarter.

But Robinson capped an 80-yard KW drive when he carried 8 yards to pay dirt to make it 14-7 early in the second period.

After a Bulldogs turnover on downs late in the first half, Joe Isaac (seven carries, 104 yards) carried in from 4 yards out for the Cavaliers, who held on from there on the strength of a defensive effort led by Kyle Jenkins, Trent Johnson, Wylie Johnson and Derek Baker (two pass deflections).

Jameson Pryor accounted for 81 yards of total offense for the Bulldogs.

King William plays at Nandua next Thursday, and Goochland hosts Collegiate on Friday.

Douglas Freeman 44, Prince George 6: Max Vest had two sacks and an interception, Ryan Bland accounted for 204 yards of offense (113 passing, 91 rushing) and three TDs, and the Mavericks downed the Royals on the road.

Freeman put up 36 points in the first half and coasted from there. Miggy Martin carried 10 times for 72 yards and a score. Jadyn Reece and Kevin China added rushing scores of their own. Bland was efficient in the passing game, completing 11 of 12 attempts.

The Mavericks defense limited Prince George to just 53 yards of offense.

Prince George next plays at Midlothian on Thursday in the Trojans' season-opener. Freeman also plays Thursday, at James River (0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 28, Armstrong 22: Vikings QB Quinten Wallace scored on a QB sneak with 4 seconds remaining to seal a win over the Wildcats. Teejay plays at Meadowbrook (0-1) next Thursday, while Armstrong hosts Petersburg (1-0) on Friday.

OTHER SCORES FRIDAY

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14

Greensville County 18, John Marshall 0

Louisa 61, Huguenot 6

SATURDAY'S GAME

No. 3 Trinity Episcopal 21, No. 9 Benedictine 7

State scoreboard

Saturday:

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 14

Greenbrier Christian 55, Richmond Christian 12

Hampton 16, Gloucester 0

John Handley 42, Gainesville 7

Kenston Forest 52, Columbia, N.C. 8

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 44, Rappahannock County 0

The Covenant School 36, Broadwater Academy 18

Trinity Episcopal 21, Benedictine 7

Warwick 35, Warhill 8

Friday:

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6

Alexandria City 67, Annandale 7

Alleghany 40, Roanoke Catholic 12

Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24

Arcadia 42, Windsor 31

Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Bath County 21, Covington 20

Battlefield 35, Potomac 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Chincoteague 26

Brentsville 40, Liberty-Bealeton 28

Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 13

Broadway 28, Fluvanna 17

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27

Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26

Bruton 37, Northampton 18

Buffalo Gap 35, James River-Buchanan 7

Calvert Hall College, Md. 41, St. Michael 6

Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25

Castlewood 49, North Greene, Tenn. 20

Catholic High School of Va Beach 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 11

Cave Spring 37, Hidden Valley 0

Central - Wise 41, Eastside 7

Central of Lunenburg 54, Altavista 17

Centreville 41, Herndon 7

Christiansburg 34, Floyd County 0

Clarke County 40, Warren County 7

Colgan 42, Osbourn Park 12

Cosby 63, Thomas Dale 47

Craig County 20, Bland County 14

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 50, Thomas Walker 36

Dan River 46, Tunstall 20

Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3

E.C. Glass 28, Lord Botetourt 14

Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14

Essex 42, Sussex Central 6

Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0

Falls Church 35, Meridian High School 0

Frank Cox 37, Princess Anne 13

Franklin County 21, Bassett 17

Freedom (W) 62, Brooke Point 3

Galax 27, Glenvar 20

Giles 35, Blacksburg 14

Graham 29, Bluefield, W.Va. 25

Grayson County 20, Alleghany County, N.C. 7

Green Run 27, Kempsville 14

Greensville County 18, John Marshall 0

Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 32, William Fleming 28

Heritage-Newport News 49, Denbigh 0

Highland Springs 26, Chambers, N.C. 20

Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0

Indian River 36, Hickory 0

J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13

James Robinson 35, South Lakes 28

Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12

Jefferson, W.Va. 27, Millbrook 22

K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0

Kellam 38, First Colonial 21

Kettle Run 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

King George 27, Lafayette 13

King William 21, Goochland 7

Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10

Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0

Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10

Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6

Langley 34, Yorktown 28

Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0

Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Louisa 61, Huguenot 6

Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 40, Salem 7

Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0

Menchville 47, Granby 3

Middlesex 7, Charles City County High School 6

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Mountain View 33, Forest Park 13

Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0

Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6

Narrows 51, Auburn 7

Northumberland 21, Lancaster 2

Norview 20, Grassfield 6

Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0

Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0

Orange County 35, Courtland 14

Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20

Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 6

Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14

Poquoson 28, Southampton 0

Potomac Falls 41, Dominion 7

Prince Edward County 21, Chatham 6

Pulaski County 43, Northside 0

Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6

Richlands 27, Gate City 13

Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0

Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14

Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Rustburg 35, Monticello 14

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8

Sherando 54, James Wood 8

South County 34, Woodbridge 13

Spotswood 17, East Rockingham 8

Stafford 35, James Monroe 14

Staunton River 35, William Campbell 28

Stone Bridge 17, James Madison 16

Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0

TJHS 28, Armstrong 22

Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21

Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16

Tuscarora 27, Riverside 7

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

Union 48, Lee High 7

Unity Reed 25, Westfield 14

Varina 35, Hopewell 0

West Potomac 47, McLean 13

West Springfield 49, Mount Vernon 17

Western Albemarle 42, Charlottesville 6

Western Branch 33, Churchland 27

Westmoreland County 18, West Point 13

William Byrd 42, Liberty-Bedford 6

Woodgrove 42, John Champe 34

Woodstock Central 38, Page County 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.

North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd.

Thursday:

Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 0

Gar-Field 10, North Stafford 6

Henrico 19, Atlee 17

Independence 44, Fauquier 7

Lebanon 19, Honaker 13

Life Christian 21, Stranahan, Fla. 6

Lloyd Bird 27, James River-Midlothian 6

Matoaca 21, Glen Allen 14

Osbourn 22, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 17

Radford 29, George Wythe-Wytheville 15

Washington-Lee 27, George Marshall 7