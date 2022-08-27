High school football Week 1 roundup of all the action around the Richmond area

No. 1 and No. 2-ranked East End powers collected resounding victories.

JR Tucker pulled off a heart-stopping comeback in the first game in its new stadium.

No. 5 Thomas Dale, No. 6 Hermitage and No. 7 Dinwiddie rolled to victories, and the high school football season got underway in earnest Friday night in the first full slate of action in the 2022 season.

Here's a look at all of Thursday and Friday's games around the 804.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

L.C. Bird 27, James River 6

L.C. Bird rumbles past James River in statement opening victory "The last two years, we came close. So this game meant a lot to us, we've been waiting for this."

Matoaca 21, Glen Allen 14

Henrico 19, Atlee 17: Calvin Sanders carried 18 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Sean Macon passed for 264 yards and rushed for 92 with a TD, and the Warriors led from start to finish to open their season with a home win over the Raiders. Javon Rush led the defensive effort for Henrico with 10 tackles, including three sacks. Zach Tschantre kicked a 45-yard field goal for Atlee.

Deep Run 1, Mechanicsville 0 (forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Varina 35, No. 4 Hopewell 0

No. 2 Highland Springs 26, Chambers (NC) 20: After going down 14-0 on the road to a perennial North Carolina state-title contender that the Springers lost to at home last season, Highland Springs stormed back to seize victory behind back Aziz Foster-Powell and QB Khristian Martin.

Foster-Powell carried for 3 and 39-yard TDs in the second quarter before Noah Jenkins caught a 5-yard score from Martin to give Highland Springs its first lead. A 38-yarder from Martin to Jakyre Henley made it 26-14 in the third. Chambers added a late 5-yard TD run, but the Springers held on to down a nationally-ranked opponent in comeback fashion.

Jenkins finished with four catches for 61 yards, and Foster-Powell carried 18 times for 105 yards. Martin was the leading rusher with 18 carries for 135 yards, and completed 9 of 22 attempts for 167 yards. Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath caught three balls for 52 yards.

Highland Springs next plays at No. 8 Manchester in the Lancers' season-opener next Thursday.

JR Tucker 14, Caroline 13: The Tigers overcame a 13-0 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win a comeback thriller in the first game in their new stadium. Tucker blocked a punt, returned it for a touchdown and converted a 2-point try with 8:41 to go, then scored the game-winning TD on a QB keeper on third-and-goal with 28 seconds remaining.

No. 6 Hermitage 53, Meadowbrook 0: Reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney carried 13 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns, QB Karon Burton passed and rushed for a score apiece, and the Panthers shut out the Monarchs.

Burton completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 164 yards and carried seven times for 27 yards. Isaiah Anderson ran three times for 21 yards and a TD, and receiver Chase Rivers caught three passes for 35 yards and a TD. Trae Lane had a 31-yard interception return for a TD, and the Hermitage defense forced two safeties.

The Panthers host Henrico (1-0) next Friday. The Monarchs host Thomas Jefferson (1-0) Thursday.

No. 5 Thomas Dale 47, Cosby 12: Rugged Knights running back Brandon Rose set a Dale record for touchdowns in a game with six, as Kevin Tucker's men routed the Titans at home.

Rose carried 16 times for 147 yards, and added four tackles on defense. Quarterback Ethan Minter carried 10 times for 137 yards and a TD while completing 7 of 8 pass attempts for 72 yards. Defensive back Stephon Hicks flew around the field on defense, collecting 13 tackles, three for losses. Jon Tyree added six tackles and picked off two passes.

Dale next plays at No. 6 Hermitage Sept. 9. Cosby is at James River Sept. 8.

No. 7 Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3: Sophomore QB Harry Dalton passed for two touchdowns and ran for another two, back Raphael Tucker carried seven times for 45 yards and two scores, and the homestanding Generals fired their cannon aplenty in a route of the Eagles.

Chris Drumgoole had four tackles, one for loss, and ran for a touchdown. Frank Wells scored on the ground as well. Trey McBride finished with four tackles, one for loss. And Marquis Smith (3 rec., 66 yds) and Zalen Wiggins (2 rec., 48 yds) caught a touchdown apiece. Dalton rushed for 75 yards and passed for 115.

Next for the Generals is a trip to Heritage (Lynchburg) next Friday.

King William 21, Goochland 7: The reigning Class 2 champion Cavaliers kicked off their 2022 slate by beating a Bulldogs side they lost to last year behind 295 collective rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs from Tre Robinson.

King William took the opening kickoff and drove down the field to set up a 27-yard scamper to the end zone by Robinson. Goochland's Mason Gregory recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 7-7 late in the first quarter.

But Robinson capped an 80-yard KW drive when he carried 8 yards to pay dirt to make it 14-7 early in the second period.

After a Bulldogs turnover on downs late in the first half, Joe Isaac (seven carries, 104 yards) carried in from 4 yards out for the Cavaliers, who held on from there on the strength of a defensive effort led by Kyle Jenkins, Trent Johnson, Wylie Johnson and Derek Baker (two pass deflections).

Jameson Pryor accounted for 81 yards of total offense for the Bulldogs.

King William plays at Nandua next Thursday, and Goochland hosts Collegiate on Friday.

OTHER SCORES FRIDAY

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Thomas Jefferson 28, Armstrong 22

Douglas Freeman 44, Prince George 6

Greensville County 18, John Marshall 0

Louisa 61, Huguenot 6

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 3 Trinity Episcopal at No. 9 Benedictine, 1:30 p.m.