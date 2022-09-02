High school football Week 2: Local game summaries and scores from around the state

THURSDAY'S LOCAL GAMES

No. 2 Highland Springs 48, No. 7 Manchester 7:

No. 9 Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Mills Godwin 7

Atlee 38, Deep Run 14

Hanover 55, Monacan 6: Cole Elrod passed for 103 yards, ran for 63 with a touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards and a TD, and Peyton Seelman and Jackson Turnage each had rushing scores to lead the Hawks past the Chiefs in both teams' season-opener.

Like Elrod, Beau Sahnow did a little of everything for the Hanover offense. He completed four of eight pass attempts for 91 yards, carried 10 times for 41 yards and caught two passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Turnage carried 13 times for 82 yards, Seelman seven times for 53 yards.

Zachary Tyler led the Hawks defensively with a team-high six tackles and an interception. Colby Jones and Conner Shreffler had a sack apiece, and Shreffler added a fumble recovery. Malachi Madison had two interceptions, and Kejuan Harris and Emma Sell had one INT apiece.

Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2: Montino Williams (nine carries, 69 yards), Keon Clanton (eight carries, 60 yards), Jeremiah Huggins (nine carries, 19 yards) and Colin Ranson (two carries, 14 yards) all rushed for touchdowns to help the Warriors down the Cavaliers.

Matoaca (2-0) QB Ryley Justus continued his strong start to the season with 10 completions on 18 pass attempts for 165 yards, two TDs and an interception. Dillon Newton-Short (three catches, 73 yards) and Bryce Yates (three catches, 56 yards) caught a touchdown apiece. Josiah Louden had an interception for the Warriors, who pitched a shoutout aside from a first-quarter safety.

DayJaun Ablonczy had three receptions for 36 yards, and Elden Holmes had an interception for Clover Hill (0-1).

No. 1 Varina 29, Glen Allen 7: North Carolina recruit Kaveion Keys was disruptive defensively and caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Myles Derricott, and Naseer Smith had an 87-yard touchdown run to lead the Blue Devils past the Jaguars.

Tae'mon Brown added a TD run, and Michael Long-Okosun and Kenny Faison had an interception apiece for Varina (2-0). Jackson Prescott caught a 46-yard touchdown for Glen Allen (0-2).

Midlothian 44, Prince George 0: Ashby Berry rumbled 12 times for 141 yard and four touchdowns for the Trojans in a commanding win over the Royals.

Bryce Sowers had 55 yards on five carries, and Zach Wirt ran for a TD. Trojans quarterback Chase Chambers completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown to Drew Kleski, who had four receptions for 63 yards. Defensively, Gabriel Semidey led the way for Midlo (1-0) with 4 1/2 tackles. Berry had three tackles, two for losses. Maxx Lawton kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Kamari Harrison carried nine times for 36 yards for the Royals (0-2).

Thomas Jefferson 21, Meadowbrook 6: Elijah Rice had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, four tackles and a sack to push the Vikings (2-0) past the Monarchs (0-2).

No. 10 Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10

King William 44, Nandua 0

Caroline 61, George Wythe 0

SCORES FROM AROUND THE STATE

THURSDAY

Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13

Bayside 41, Tallwood 13

Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0

Broad Run 42, Dominion 19

Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0

Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42

Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13

Churchland 53, Grassfield 14

Colgan 18, Osbourn 13

Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7

Deep Creek 38, Manor High School 0

Franklin 28, Amelia County 21

Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21

Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28

Galax 28, Giles 14

George Marshall 35, McLean 7

Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7

Independence 28, Riverside 18

James Robinson 49, Annandale 14

John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25

John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13

Kempsville 50, Kellam 2

Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8

Kettle Run 58, Meridian High School 13

Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31

Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18

Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6

Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Mount Vernon 42, Justice High School 6

Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

Norcom 16, Warhill 0

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, TJ-Alexandria 0

Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0

Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0

Phoebus 63, Menchville 0

Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7

South County 34, Hayfield 6

Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15

Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16

Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT

West Point 7, Rappahannock 0

West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12

West Springfield 45, Edison 0

Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14

Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3

Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6

Woodside 32, Norview 6

York 27, Gloucester 0

Yorktown 40, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 6