High school football Week 2: Player of the week poll, local game summaries, and scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 5 Hermitage 51, Henrico 14: Reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year and Appalachian State recruit Jeremiah Coney continued his torrid start to the year with nine carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers (2-0) downed the Warriors (1-1) after falling behind 7-0 early on.

Hermitage receiver Breon Gunnell caught three passes for 50 yards and a TD, and Chase Rivers hauled in four receptions for 59 yards. Top 2026 recruit Andre Clarke Jr. returned a blocked field goal attempt 74 yards for a touchdown, and Trae Lane ran one back 23 yards to the house.

Jahkael Parker had two interceptions for the Panthers, and Braeden Meginity was 6 for 6 on extra points and kicked a 27-yard field goal. Quarterback Karon Burton ran for a TD and completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 149 yards and the score to Gunnell.

St. Christopher's 23, North Cross 12: Jacob Zollar carried six times for 80 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 30 yards and another score to lead the homestanding Saints to a season-opening victory.

Quarterback Khalil Nash completed 4 of 8 pass attempts for 59 yards and two touchdowns, the other a 32-yard strike to Brando Jennings. St. Christopher's collectively rushed 38 times for 230 yards. Zollar also accumulated 114 return yards on four punt returns and had an interception.

Defensively, Henry Omohundro led the way for the Saints with seven tackles. Kirk George had six, and John Miles had five tackles including a sack among two for losses. Bo stocks forced a North Cross safety. Jack Slokker was 3 of 3 on extra points.

New Kent 21, Colonial Heights 14: Khoen Christian had touchdown runs of 13 and 44 yards, and Ryan Grey carried in from 8 yards out to give the Trojans a win over the visiting Colonials in both teams' season opener.

New Kent missed two extra points but made up for it with a safety.

Colonials quarterback Za'Marion Mason carried 12 times for 103 yards, including an 80-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown, and completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 35 yards and an interception. Daviyon Warner also carried in from 4 yards out for Colonial Heights, and Deyonte Parham-Owens caught two passes for 22 yards.

Petersburg 50, Armstrong 12: Stanley Green completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Rayjuan Traynham ran for 139 yards and two TDs in Petersburg's victory.

Zahmarie White-Muhammad had five catches for 97 yards and two TDs as part of a 399-yard offensive effort for Petersburg. Omarion Taylor had two interceptions, and Jamar Hodges had eight tackles and two sacks.

Collegiate 19, Goochland 7: Quarterback Jack Callaghan completed 26 of 45 pass attempts for 410 yards and two touchdowns in an air raid onslaught by the Cougars in their season opener.

Hayden Rollison (seven receptions, 135 yards) and Virginia Tech recruit Krystian Williams (seven receptions, 127 yards) caught a touchdown apiece. Back Wyatt King carried 19 times for 84 yards and a score. Ben Street added five catches for 77 yards. Collegiate totaled 513 yards of offense.

Goochland dropped to 0-2.

Indian River 35, J.R. Tucker 12

Life Christian 37, Calvert Hall College, Md. 30

Benedictine 17, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Dinwiddie 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

Thursday's local games

No. 2 Highland Springs 48, No. 7 Manchester 7:

No. 9 Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Mills Godwin 7

New players help keep things rolling for Patrick Henry in opening win In case some folks are wondering what’s in reserve for Patrick Henry this season after losin…

Atlee 38, Deep Run 14

Hanover 55, Monacan 6: Cole Elrod passed for 103 yards, ran for 63 with a touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards and a TD, and Peyton Seelman and Jackson Turnage each had rushing scores to lead the Hawks past the Chiefs in both teams' season-opener.

Like Elrod, Beau Sahnow did a little of everything for the Hanover offense. He completed four of eight pass attempts for 91 yards, carried 10 times for 41 yards and caught two passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Turnage carried 13 times for 82 yards, Seelman seven times for 53 yards.

Zachary Tyler led the Hawks defensively with a team-high six tackles and an interception. Colby Jones and Conner Shreffler had a sack apiece, and Shreffler added a fumble recovery. Malachi Madison had two interceptions, and Kejuan Harris and Emma Sell had one INT apiece.

Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2: Montino Williams (nine carries, 69 yards), Keon Clanton (eight carries, 60 yards), Jeremiah Huggins (nine carries, 19 yards) and Colin Ranson (two carries, 14 yards) all rushed for touchdowns to help the Warriors down the Cavaliers.

Matoaca (2-0) QB Ryley Justus continued his strong start to the season with 10 completions on 18 pass attempts for 165 yards, two TDs and an interception. Dillon Newton-Short (three catches, 73 yards) and Bryce Yates (three catches, 56 yards) caught a touchdown apiece. Josiah Louden had an interception for the Warriors, who pitched a shoutout aside from a first-quarter safety.

DayJaun Ablonczy had three receptions for 36 yards, and Elden Holmes had an interception for Clover Hill (0-1).

No. 1 Varina 29, Glen Allen 7: North Carolina recruit Kaveion Keys was disruptive defensively and caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Myles Derricott, and Naseer Smith had an 87-yard touchdown run to lead the Blue Devils past the Jaguars.

Tae'mon Brown added a TD run, and Michael Long-Okosun and Kenny Faison had an interception apiece for Varina (2-0). Jackson Prescott caught a 46-yard touchdown for Glen Allen (0-2).

Midlothian 44, Prince George 0: Ashby Berry rumbled 12 times for 141 yard and four touchdowns for the Trojans in a commanding win over the Royals.

Bryce Sowers had 55 yards on five carries, and Zach Wirt ran for a TD. Trojans quarterback Chase Chambers completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown to Drew Kleski, who had four receptions for 63 yards. Defensively, Gabriel Semidey led the way for Midlo (1-0) with 4 1/2 tackles. Berry had three tackles, two for losses. Maxx Lawton kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Kamari Harrison carried nine times for 36 yards for the Royals (0-2).

No. 10 Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10: Miggy Martin carried six times for 126 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 46 yards to spur the Mavericks in a road win over the Rapids (0-2).

Freeman (2-0) QB Ryan Bland accounted for 171 yards of offense (110 through the air, 61 and a TD on the ground). Kevin China ran for a score, and Ty Bowman kicked two field goals, including a 46-yarder, and nailed all four of his extra point attempts.

Defensively, Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey wreaked havoc. He finished with nine tackles, four for losses and forced a fumble. Jefferson Meade had eight tackles and Max Vest had nine tackles, three for losses, and forced a fumble.

King William 44, Nandua 0: The reigning Class 2 champs carried 27 times for 284 yards and three TDs collectively in a rout of the Warriors.

Tre Robinson caught a 21-yard touchdown, returned an interception 54 yards for a score and ran a punt back 66 yards to the house.

Monta Roane (five carries, 54 yards) had two rushing TDs, and Joe Isaac (four carries, 103 yards) had one score on the ground.

Wylie Johnson, Carter Hamilton, Derek Baker, Marty Braxton and KJ Washington led a lockdown defensive effort by the Cavaliers (2-0).

Thomas Jefferson 21, Meadowbrook 6: Elijah Rice had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, four tackles and a sack to push the Vikings (2-0) past the Monarchs (0-2).

Caroline 61, George Wythe 0

Scores from around the state

Friday

Albemarle 33, William Fleming 17

Alleghany 54, Bath County 13

Amherst County 40, GW-Danville 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Roanoke Catholic 0

Brentsville 41, Fauquier 13

Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6

Brunswick Academy 59, Greenbrier Christian 14

Cave Spring 30, Northside 0

Central - Wise 49, Marion 28

Central of Lunenburg 54, Mecklenburg County 20

Chatham 35, Tunstall 0

Christchurch 35, Middlesex 6

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6

East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22

Eastern View 30, Liberty-Bealeton 20

Essex 40, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 38, Langley 7

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14

Freedom (W) 74, Riverbend 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 36, Fort Chiswell 7

Grafton 61, Denbigh 0

Graham 38, Tazewell 8

Grayson County 49, Carroll County 36

Hedgesville, W.Va. 29, Warren County 7

Heritage-Newport News 27, Tabb 21, OT

Hidden Valley 39, William Byrd 36

Holston 42, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 34, Castlewood 31

Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6

K&Q Central 58, Windsor 0

King's Fork High School 41, Smithfield 0

Liberty Christian 35, Bassett 14

Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0

Louisa 45, Courtland 15

Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7

Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14

Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

Montcalm, W.Va. 44, Twin Valley 14

Nansemond River 13, Great Bridge 6

Orange County 54, Culpeper 27

Page County 30, Nelson County 26

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Lebanon 24

Portsmouth Christian 24, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Potomac School 32, Norfolk Academy 28

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Rustburg 27, Appomattox 20

Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0

Salem 33, Franklin County 32

Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 23

Skyline 21, James Wood 20

Southampton 33, Lakeland 22

Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7

Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21

St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bishop Ireton 17

St. Michael 43, Fork Union Prep 0

Stafford 7, Chancellor 6

Strasburg 27, Broadway 6

Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14

Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Pulaski County 28

Union 42, Richlands 0

Virginia High 52, John Battle 14

Warwick 41, Bethel 0

Western Branch 2, Granby 0

William Campbell 76, Cumberland 18

Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 37, Madison County 0

King George vs. Massaponax, ppd.

Thursday

Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13

Bayside 41, Tallwood 13

Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0

Broad Run 42, Dominion 19

Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0

Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42

Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13

Churchland 53, Grassfield 14

Colgan 18, Osbourn 13

Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7

Deep Creek 38, Manor High School 0

Franklin 28, Amelia County 21

Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21

Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28

Galax 28, Giles 14

George Marshall 35, McLean 7

Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7

Independence 28, Riverside 18

James Robinson 49, Annandale 14

John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25

John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13

Kempsville 50, Kellam 2

Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8

Kettle Run 58, Meridian High School 13

Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31

Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18

Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6

Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Mount Vernon 42, Justice High School 6

Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

Norcom 16, Warhill 0

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, TJ-Alexandria 0

Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0

Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0

Phoebus 63, Menchville 0

Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7

South County 34, Hayfield 6

Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15

Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16

Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT

West Point 7, Rappahannock 0

West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12

West Springfield 45, Edison 0

Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14

Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3

Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6

Woodside 32, Norview 6

York 27, Gloucester 0