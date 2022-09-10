High school football Week 3: Local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 9 Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6

Hanover 23, Matoaca 14

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate 14: Sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, running back Trey Grant rumbled 22 times for 167 yards and two scores, and the Titans trounced the Cougars (1-1) on the road to move to 2-0.

After catching three touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Benedictine, Trinity's standout freshman wideout Davion Brown continued his torrid start to the season with seven catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including a tone-setting, 68-yard score early in the first quarter.

Senior Navy recruit Trai Ferguson added five receptions for 57 yards and a score, and senior Old Dominion recruit Mario Thompson caught two balls for 61 yards and a TD.

Trinity held Collegiate scoreless in the first half, and broke the game open in the third quarter after leading 15-0 at the break.

TJ DiLoreto added 10 carries for 61 yards and a TD for the Titans, whose defense held Collegiate standout quarterback Jack Callaghan (7 of 18 for 126 yards and a TD) and Virginia Tech recruit Krystian Williams (two receptions, 69 yards, TD) largely in check behind William & Mary recruit and senior linebacker Elijah Rainer, and senior cornerback and Virginia Tech recruit Cam Fleming.

For the Cougars, Xay Davis returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Ben Street had an interception.

- Special correspondent Justice Miller contributed to this report

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17: Richmond recruit and defensive lineman TJ Baldwin wreaked havoc in the backfield with two sacks, North Carolina commit Joel Starlings added a sack, and the Cadets rolled to a 2-1 record with a decisive road victory.

Benedictine quarterback Wes Buleza completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Back Leo Boehling carried 17 times for 65 yards and two scores. Ryker Cook added 65 yards and a TD on seven carries.

In the receiving game, David Ngendakuriyo and Freddy Barber were the standouts for Benedictine. Ngendakuriyo caught seven balls for 107 yards, including an 80-yard TD. Barber hauled in two passes for 53 yards, including a 30-yard score.

The Cadets totaled 372 yards of offense and held WF to 117, including -12 on the ground.

The Tigers committed five turnovers, four of them interceptions -- Khalil Moore had two picks for BCP, and Khamari Veney and AJ Jackson had one apiece, with Jackson returning his for a touchdown.

No. 6 Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7: Sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton carried 15 times for 154 yards and a touchdown while completing 6 of 13 pass attempts for 151 yards and three scores to lead the Generals to their third blowout victory in as many tries.

Back Raphael Tucker added 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Dinwiddie. Zalen Wiggins (44 yards), Chris Drumgoole (35 yards) and Tucker (37 yards) all caught touchdown passes. Wiggins also had 58 yards on six carries.

Dinwiddie accumulated 441 yards of offense and held North Stafford to 125 total yards, including -11 on the ground.

Defensively, Trey McBride led the way for the Generals with four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. Chris Bowles had a sack and a fumble recovery.

No. 1 Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0: Eli Williams got the party started for the top-ranked Springers with a 67-yard, first-quarter touchdown run, and Takye Heath, Khristian Martin, Caron Ferguson and Co. cruised from there to move to 3-0.

Heath, a senior Virginia Tech recruit who is primarily a receiver, returned an interception 19 yards for a TD not long after Williams opened the scoring. Martin carried in from 10 yards outs, and Tomondrey Braxton had a 54-yard pick-6 to make it 28-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Martin added 38-yard and 12-yard TD connections with Jakyre Henley and Heath, respectively, in the second period. And Ferguson had a 22-yard touchdown run before halftime.

Eric Bird added a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Javon Robinson capped things off with a 20-yard score on the ground in the fourth. Jerel Dent and Harvey Anderson alternated kicking duties and combined to go 9-of-9 on point-after attempts.

Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0: The Trojans racked up 467 yards of offense behind Ashby Berry and Bryce Sowers on the ground and Drew Kleski through the air to move to 2-0, with their defense yet to surrender a point on the season after opening with a 44-0 win over Prince George.

Berry carried 12 times for 98 yards two touchdowns, Sowers eight times for 68 yards and two scores. Connor Harrington added five rushes for 27 yards and a TD, and Knox Berry had a 36-yard scamper.

Top receiver Kleski hauled in three passes for 87 yard and a touchdown. Zach Wirt caught a 45-yard pass and carried three times for 24 yards. Jackson Rosenberger and Harrington caught two balls apiece for 45 and 39 yards, respectively.

Ethan Knoll (six tackles) and Gabriel Semidey (five tackles) led the defensive effort for Midlo. Latrell Green had two receptions for 14 yards for the Cavaliers.

Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31: Quarterback Daniel Viener led a 17-point comeback effort to help the Eagles move to 2-1.

The Godwin signal caller completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 227 yards and four touchdowns, plus a 1-yard rushing score to help his team score 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points.

Nick Clark proved Viener's top receiving option once again, he hauled in eight receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns while carrying 11 times for 47 yards. Defensively, Tristan Ginn led the Eagles with seven tackles, four for losses.

Running back JJ Lewis led the Raiders (1-2) with another standout performance, he carried 30 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Tae Gilpin had six receptions for 82 yards.

Atlee kicker Zach Tschantre continued his noteworthy start to the season with a 42-yard field goal and 4-of-4 mark on extra points.

Glen Allen 37, No. 7 Patrick Henry-Ashland 25: The Jaguars totaled 418 yards of offense behind running back Will Noel, who carried 19 times for 144 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to help Glen Allen (1-2) upend Patrick Henry (1-1).

Jags quarterback Andrew Milwit completed 11 of 27 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also carried for a TD. Receiver Ford Michelow caught four balls for 70 yards, including two TD receptions.

For the Patriots, QB Jayden Brown completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Versatile weapon Gracyn Ross continued his strong start to the season with seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, plus nine carries for 34 yards.

No. 8 Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0: Freshman quarterback Landen Abernethy and the rest of the Lancers first-teamers had a short day, as Manchester pulled away from the Bulldogs early with all 60 points coming in the first half.

Abernethy threw two touchdown passes, one to Ty'ee Stephens and another to Brandon Phillips. Manchester (1-1) running back Devin Bryant carried seven times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Abernethy, Jason Wright and Jaden Plantin all added rushing scores.

James Howard led the charge defensively for Manchester with six tackles, three for losses, and Devin Myers had a sack. Plantin returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.

Norcom 20, No. 10 Hopewell 17: Patrick Scott and Kesean Henderson had rushing touchdowns, Kavion Tucker had two interceptions and the Blue Devils defense forced two safeties but Hopewell fell to 0-2 with a home loss to the Greyhounds of Portsmouth.

L.C. Bird 49, Monacan 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8

Essex 26, King William 13

Henrico 31, Deep Run 3

Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12

Thomas Jefferson 53, Amelia County 14

Armstrong 58, John Marshall 6

Thursday's local games

No. 3 Thomas Dale 42, No. 5 Hermitage 0

No. 3 Thomas Dale races by No. 5 Hermitage behind big plays from Tyree, Rose, Seaborne Nick Tyree was a blur. Ethan Minter was cerebral through the air and on the ground. Brandon Rose was a load to bring down, and their Thomas Dale outfit looked every bit the No. 3-ranked team in the land in Thursday's 42-21 win at No. 5 Hermitage.

James River 14, Cosby 7 (OT): Quarterback Nelson Layne threw for 105 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 98 yards and a score to lead the Rapids past the Titans (0-2).

George Grant, Will Managbanag and Owen Scott combined to carry 17 times for 55 yards for James River (1-2). William & Mary recruit and tight end Clayton Dobler caught three passes for 42 yards. Managbanag had a 36-yard TD reception. Riley caught a 10-yard pass, and Graham Simmons caught a 17-yard pass.

Meadowbrook 12, JR Tucker 6: The Monarchs (1-2) snapped a 34-game losing streak that dated to Nov. 3, 2017 behind two touchdown carries, including the game-winner on the first play of overtime, from Jonathan Jefferson.

Tucker (1-2) tied the game on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 remaining in regulation.

FRIDAY'S SCORES FROM AROUND THE STATE

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 12

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6

Bethel 34, Gloucester 0

Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6

Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7

Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14

Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20

Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6

Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7

Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10

Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0

Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14

Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19

Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0

Eastern View 28, Stafford 0

Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26

Edison 14, McLean 6

Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20

First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21

Floyd County 38, Auburn 0

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7

Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22

Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

Gate City 24, Abingdon 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3

Graham 48, Richlands 3

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 13

Green Run 56, Kellam 8

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0

Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14

Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13

Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12

Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7

James Robinson 65, Justice High School 7

John Battle 19, Holston 6

John Handley 28, Spotswood 0

Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0

Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7

King's Fork High School 28, Indian River 0

Lafayette 48, Grafton 0

Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28

Landstown 29, Tallwood 25

Langley 21, Oakton 14

Lebanon 42, Eastside 7

Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

Lightridge 35, Dominion 0

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0

Louisa 31, Massaponax 22

Madison County 35, Meridian High School 14

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20

Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21

Menchville 63, Denbigh 0

Middlesex 43, Windsor 28

Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0

Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Nandua 42, Arcadia 12

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High School of Va Beach 14

North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT

Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0

Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Flint Hill School 7

Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Ridgeview 37, Central - Wise 14

Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0

Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15

Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30

Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3

Rustburg 42, Altavista 13

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

Salem 49, William Fleming 12

Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7

South Lakes 22, Herndon 14

Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7

Strasburg 33, Warren County 13

Surry County 40, Northampton 14

The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13

Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7

Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8

Westfield 16, George Marshall 14

Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7

William Monroe 27, Broadway 14

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2

Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Woodside 43, Hampton 0

Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21

York 25, Poquoson 13

Yorktown 14, James Madison 11

Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.

NEXT WEEK'S LOCAL SCHEDULE

Sept. 16

Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4

Canarsie (N.Y.) at Life Christian, 7

King William at Caroline, 7

Warhill at New Kent, 7

Collegiate at Nansemond Suffolk, 7

Hopewell at Henrico, 7

Hermitage at Varina, 7

Hanover at Mills Godwin, 7

Armstrong at Goochland, 7

Atlee at Douglas Freeman, 7

Highland Springs at Martinsburg, 7

Deep Run at Patrick Henry, 7

Southampton at Colonial Heights, 7

John Marshall at Petersburg, 7

Meadowbrook at Thomas Dale, 7

Clover Hill at Cosby, 7

James River at Huguenot, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

L.C. Bird at Midlothian, 7

George Wythe at Monacan, 7

Sept. 17

Greensville County at Thomas Jefferson, Noon

St. Albans at St. Christopher’s, 2